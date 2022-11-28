Read full article on original website
Killer stabbed man to death because he wrongly thought he was meeting teenage girl
A 17-year-old has been sentenced to a minimum of 14 years and seven months in detention for the murder of a man he wrongly believed had arranged to meet a teenage girl.Joshua Boardman attacked 28-year-old Hiwa Ali Khani as he sat in his car in Preston, on July 8.On Wednesday, Preston Crown Court heard Boardman had intended to target Stuart Thornton, who had been parked behind Mr Ali-Khani until 40 seconds before Boardman arrived at the scene.David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, said the day before the murder, Mr Thornton, aged 35, had pulled over his car to speak to a 15-year-old...
Bustle
Alex Murdaugh Could Face The Death Penalty For Allegedly Killing His Wife & Son
HBO Max’s Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty centers on a prominent South Carolina family “whose decades of powerful influence over the legal system in the South Carolina low country unravel amid accusations of fraud, deception, and murder.” Father of two Alex Murdaugh, who hails from a long line of powerful legal figures, enjoyed “unparalleled sway over authorities,” according to the streamer until his son Paul’s involvement in a tragic boating accident led to scrutiny of the family’s actions and legacy. Now, in 2022, Murdaugh is in jail awaiting trial — here’s why.
Lifer who shot dead policeman in 2003 given second life term for prison attack
A convicted killer who wounded a female prison officer in a “frenzied” 10-second attack while serving a life term for shooting a policeman in 2003 has been given a further life sentence.Former US marine and bodybuilder David Bieber used a potentially “deadly” homemade pronged iron bar to repeatedly stab Alison Smith in 2017, while serving life for the murder of Pc Ian Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two of his colleagues.Pc Broadhurst was shot in Leeds at point blank range on Boxing Day 2003, as he and other officers checked on a suspected stolen car.A week-long trial at Worcester...
49 people sentenced to death for mob killing in Algeria
An Algerian court has sentenced 49 people to death for the brutal mob killing of a painter who was suspected of starting devastating wildfires – but had actually come to help fight them, according to defence lawyers and the state news agency. The killing in 2021 in the Kabyle...
5 men and 2 women were put to death in a rare mass execution in Kuwait
Five men and two women have been executed at the Central Prison in Kuwait. They were hanged, say reports. The last mass execution occurred in 2017.
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Death row inmate who removed his eyes gets execution date
Andre Thomas claims he began hearing voices when he was nine-years-old. In 2004, he says those voices urged him to ritualistically murder his estranged wife, their son and her daughter in Sherman.
Under the shadow of death: prisoners who escaped execution in Iran
A random encounter led a photographer to document murderers once on Iran’s death row, where inmates can be reprieved, often at the gallows, but only if they can pay blood money
Texas woman gets death penalty for killing woman to extract unborn baby
A 29-year-old Texas woman has been sentenced to death for killing a pregnant acquaintance in October 2020 to extract and steal the fetus inside her womb. On October 9, 2020, Parker went to the home of Reagan Simmons-Hancock, a 21-year-old acquaintance in the final months of her pregnancy, and stabbed her more than 100 times.
Woman gets 17 years in prison in deadly street racing crash she blamed on victim; tears flowed in courtroom
Tears flowed on both sides of a Jefferson County courtroom Monday as a 24-year-old Birmingham woman learned her fate for a street racing crash that killed an innocent Jefferson County grandmother. Carmesia Flannigan, 24, was convicted in October of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter in the March 21, 2021,...
Three men found guilty of murdering 298 people on Malaysian Airlines flight 17
Three men have been found guilty of killing the passengers and crew of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014. The plane was carrying 298 people from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a Russian made-missile over Ukraine. Ukrainian separatist leader Leonid Kharchenko and Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy were sentenced to life in jail. Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said the prosecutors had proven the aircraft was brought down by a Buk missile.Oleg Pulatov, a fourth man, was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Poland: Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Nato territoryAutumn Budget: Key points from chancellor's statementWatch in full: Jeremy Hunt announces spending cuts and tax rises in Autumn Budget
The Unthinkable Story of Elisabeth Fritzl: A Case of Incest and Abuse
Representative Image of Reporting after arrestingWikimedia Commons. The unthinkable story of Elisabeth Fritzl is a case of incest and abuse that is so horrific, it's hard to believe it happened. In this post, we'll take a closer look at the story and the effects it had on Elisabeth and her family.
He was 19 when he was sentenced to death row. Now, his 19-year-old daughter is suing to attend his execution after a judge ruled she's too young to observe.
Kevin Johnson's 19-year-old daughter can't see his execution due to her age. Johnson was 19 when he committed the crime that led to his sentence.
Complex
YNW Melly Might Face Death Penalty If Convicted Following Appeals Court Decision
Rapper YNW Melly could be facing the death penalty if convicted after a Florida Appeals court ruled a judge’s decision in his murder case was incorrect. Per Billboard, Florida’s District Court of Appeal has overruled Judge Andrew Siegel’s decision to forbid prosecutors from seeking the death penalty. Siegel made the ruling in July, and said prosecutors had violated state rules when they failed to give Melly and his attorneys the appropriate notice they planned to seek capital punishment. Florida’s District Court of Appeal, however, said prosecutors complied with state rules because they gave notice when they charged Melly in 2019.
Catholic church pressuring alleged victims of dead paedophile priests to accept ‘paltry’ payouts, lawyers say
Exclusive: Advocates say it’s disappointing church is spending funds trying to block compensation bids ‘rather than redirecting money to deserving survivors’
Why Are So Many More Gang Members Suddenly Dying in El Salvador’s Prisons?
Germán Orlando Escobar was skinny but strong. Every day he worked with his hands, planting vegetables in the fields or helping out in the mill. So when he died from a buildup of fluid in the lungs one month after entering prison, his family was shocked. Escobar is among...
California mother enraged after suspect walks free: 'She punched my one-year-old daughter in the face'
Clarissa Guevara joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss an assault against her and her one-year-old daughter and Riverside County's decision to allow the suspect to walk free.
‘Killer Sally’ McNeil Refused to Do One Thing During Her 25 Year Prison Sentence
Sally McNeil once explained what got her through 25 years in prison, which included avoiding one activity altogether.
Mexico shooting leaves 9 dead in gang-riddled area: 'Get the f--k out of here'
Mexican police say that a gang-related shooting left nine people dead and another two injured on Wednesday night, and the gang left behind a letter reading "Get the f–k out of here."
‘Women’s bodies weaponized’: Haiti gangs use rape in spiraling violence
Haitian women and children face brutal rapes, torture, kidnapping and death amid gang violence, reports the New Humanitarian
