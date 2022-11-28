ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson responds to fan on Twitter

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qdC6w_0jQ6qhfC00

Lamar Jackson responded to a fan on Twitter after the fan commented on the Ravens performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The fan tweeted about the game coming down to another Justin Tucker field goal stating "Games like this should not come to Justin Tucker."

He also called for the Ravens to 'let Jackson walk'.

Jackson responded to the fan stating that the fan was 'cappin' and never smelt a football field in his life.

Shawn Stepner
Lamar Jackson blurred tweet

Jackson finished the tweet with a statement that did not sit well with fans, the tweet was later taken down.

Many have called for Jackson to be suspended or fined for his response to the fan, many are calling the tweet homophobic.

This leaves the NFL community wondering if Jackson will indeed receive a penalty for his response.

Here is how head coach John Harbaugh responded.

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

Terrell Owens knocks out man at a CVS (video)

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens put a man on the pavement in Los Angeles after reportedly harassing and threatening the football great and a fan who was conversing with him. Owens, aka “T.O.”, had stopped by a CVS in Inglewood at about 11:30 p.m. to grab some necessities when a fan approached him to have a conversation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Surprising Comment

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen officially announced their divorce earlier this year. Until recently, neither the star quarterback nor the supermodel had really reached out to one another, at least publicly. But that changed this weekend. Gisele left a surprising comment on Brady's Instagram post about his oldest son, Jack.
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Has Shocking Admission On Jim Harbaugh

SEC Network commentator Paul Finebaum has long been one of Jim Harbaugh's harshest critics. But after Michigan's second straight win over Ohio State, even Finebaum had to give the Wolverines head coach praise for what he's created in Ann Arbor. Appearing on "Get Up" Monday morning, Finebaum was extremely complimentary...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson is set to face the Ravens in Week 13 vs. Broncos, but it’s not what you think

With a matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens looming in Week 13, the Denver Broncos went out and got a Lamar Jackson of their own. The Broncos have signed former Chicago Bears defensive back Lamar Jackson to the practice squad after he cleared waivers, hilariously setting up the new addition to potentially face his namesake in Week 13, via Tom Pelissero.
DENVER, CO
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s vulgar tweet was ‘so out of of character for him,’ coach John Harbaugh says

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that quarterback Lamar Jackson’s postgame tweet Sunday in which he lashed out at a fan was “so out of character for him” and a reminder of the perils of social media. About an hour after the Ravens’ 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jackson, a pending free agent, responded to a fan who’d tagged him in a tweet saying the Ravens should not commit to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy