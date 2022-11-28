Read full article on original website
FOX2now.com
A guide to the perfect wines for gifting
ST. LOUIS – You’re invited; now what?. What wine do you gift? No worries, we have Wanda. The advanced sommelier has your top picks of wines. Wanda Cole-Nicholson shared that reds are wonderful along with sparkling wines and even whiskeys and sangria. She stopped by with her version of sangria. Keep calm and wine on.
Cosmic Sleighride Offers St. Louis a Futuristic Christmas Lights Show
Visit Santa City and see elves on hoverboards
FOX2now.com
The perfect foundation for your holidays from Culler Beauty, try it for 40% off!
ST. LOUIS – Gone are the guessing days of trying to pick out the perfect shade of foundation. Culler Beauty was here to take all the confusion, swapping, and guesswork from us. They have a self-adjusting foundation that has color beads to blend to match our skin color. Plus,...
FOX2now.com
Leave room for Room Seven in the closet
ST. LOUIS – We always have room for high-end vintage pieces in our closets. Explore and see what you can find behind the doors of Room Seven. Harriet Fitzpatrick is a top stylist and owner of Room Seven, she can help outfit you from the office to a holiday party.
feastmagazine.com
Know someone with a sweet tooth? Give them one of these 8 tasty treats this holiday season
We all have someone special in our lives who craves the sweet stuff. This season, gift them some great local goodies. Whether it’s a beloved box of chocolates, some marvelous macarons or another captivating confection, here’s your guide to all things sweet within St. Louis. Beautiful bonbons. Bijoux...
FOX2now.com
Itch’n to be Stitch’n pieces together unforgettable memories
ST. LOUIS – One part vodka and four parts water, and if you don’t want to spray it on your fabric, it serves other purposes. Miss Loretta is a firecracker in the shop. Itch’n to be Stitch’n, is a quilt store in Staunton, Illinois. Chelsea stopped by and found they piece together good times.
sharkscene.com
What is the worst Christmas present to receive?
Picture yourself sitting around the tree with your family on Christmas morning opening up gifts. You’re so excited, and you open up a gift thinking it’s going to be the best present ever, but it’s actually the worst gift you’ve ever received. So what was that gift? Many students at St. Louis High School had this happen to them.
FOX2now.com
iKarateclub.com is a Great Option to Get in Shape for the Holidays
ST. LOUIS – Seventh-degree black belt Ali Moseia offers a variety of classes for kids and adults. Ali can teach you how to be fit, agile, and aware along with having a ton of fun while learning a martial art. Monday we learned the importance of a solid stance.
feastmagazine.com
9 heated patios to keep you cozy this winter
As the seasons change and the weather becomes a bit chilly, a variety of restaurants and bars have focused their efforts on keeping patrons warm while they dine outdoors. Whether through heat lamps, fire pits or partially enclosed seating, these St. Louis spots allow you to dine al fresco year round.
FOX2now.com
Dasher's Dive Bar is a pop-up interactive scene for the holidays
The holiday season is in full swing, and as it gets darker earlier, we have an excuse to go out with loved ones. Dasher’s Dive Bar is a pop-up interactive scene for …. The holiday season is in full swing, and as it gets darker earlier, we have an excuse to go out with loved ones.
lhstoday.org
Twisted Sugar: Local Sweets Shop Has Grand Opening
Craving to try something new and sweet? Maybe a cookie or a soda? Well you’re just in luck, right down the road in Dardenne Prairie at the intersection of Bryan and South Outer, a new mixed sodas and cookie shop called Twisted Sugar just had their grand opening last Saturday, Nov. 19. This will be their first location in the state of Missouri.
kcur.org
St. Louis pizza is the style everyone loves to hate. Why can't Missouri be proud of that?
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. In St. Louis, Missouri, Imo’s Pizza is an institution. Customers flock here for what Imo’s calls “the original St. Louis-style pizza”: a square-cut pie with an unleavened cracker crust and topped with processed Provel cheese, a city-specific blend of cheddar, Swiss and provolone.
FOX2now.com
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: The beautiful music made in and through our fiercest storms
The storms in our lives can cause us concern, but they can also create something beautiful. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The beautiful …. The storms in our lives can cause us concern, but they can also create something beautiful. Illinois organizers held workshop to gain clarity …. Illinois residents...
Meet the man behind the viral picture of Saturday morning’s fog in St. Louis
The dense fog early Saturday morning may have caused some headaches for travelers trying to get in and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, but it also offered up an opportunity for some amazing pictures.
KMOV
Meet our pet of the week, Charlie!
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week’s pet of the week is Charlie, a gorgeous husky mix. You can adopt the 5-year-old fella at the APA. You can stop by their location on South Hanely in Brentwood or call them at 314-645-4610.
St. Louis Man Captured Epic Fog Photo on His Phone
Philip Patterson was in just the right place to grab this amazing photo of St. Louis
FOX2now.com
Petland is locally owned in Lake St. Louis and opens second location in Fenton
ST. LOUIS – Petland is a locally owned and operated pet store in Lake St. Louis, and now they have a second location at the Fenton Crossing Center. Wednesday, Petland gave tips for bringing a new pet home and some of the holiday hazards that can hurt a new fur baby.
FOX2now.com
Use your HSA or FSA for premium frames from Performance Eyecare
ST. LOUIS – With nine locations around St. Louis Performance Eyecare offers quality frames and a five-star unlimited warranty. The end of the year means it is time to use your HSA/FSA benefits before they expire, and these accounts can be used on eyewear related products or services from Performance Eyecare.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022
The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
mymoinfo.com
Books Galore in Festus is closing
(Festus) A long-time business in Jefferson County will be closing at the end of the year. For 25 years, Books Galore has been selling used and new books and many other items. John Gilbert started the business in DeSoto, before moving to other locations over the years and eventually found their current home on Festus Main Street. He says he and his wife Kendall began with the idea of selling all their items online.
