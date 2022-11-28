ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

A guide to the perfect wines for gifting

ST. LOUIS – You’re invited; now what?. What wine do you gift? No worries, we have Wanda. The advanced sommelier has your top picks of wines. Wanda Cole-Nicholson shared that reds are wonderful along with sparkling wines and even whiskeys and sangria. She stopped by with her version of sangria. Keep calm and wine on.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Leave room for Room Seven in the closet

ST. LOUIS – We always have room for high-end vintage pieces in our closets. Explore and see what you can find behind the doors of Room Seven. Harriet Fitzpatrick is a top stylist and owner of Room Seven, she can help outfit you from the office to a holiday party.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Itch’n to be Stitch’n pieces together unforgettable memories

ST. LOUIS – One part vodka and four parts water, and if you don’t want to spray it on your fabric, it serves other purposes. Miss Loretta is a firecracker in the shop. Itch’n to be Stitch’n, is a quilt store in Staunton, Illinois. Chelsea stopped by and found they piece together good times.
STAUNTON, IL
sharkscene.com

What is the worst Christmas present to receive?

Picture yourself sitting around the tree with your family on Christmas morning opening up gifts. You’re so excited, and you open up a gift thinking it’s going to be the best present ever, but it’s actually the worst gift you’ve ever received. So what was that gift? Many students at St. Louis High School had this happen to them.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

9 heated patios to keep you cozy this winter

As the seasons change and the weather becomes a bit chilly, a variety of restaurants and bars have focused their efforts on keeping patrons warm while they dine outdoors. Whether through heat lamps, fire pits or partially enclosed seating, these St. Louis spots allow you to dine al fresco year round.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Dasher's Dive Bar is a pop-up interactive scene for the holidays

The holiday season is in full swing, and as it gets darker earlier, we have an excuse to go out with loved ones. Dasher’s Dive Bar is a pop-up interactive scene for …. The holiday season is in full swing, and as it gets darker earlier, we have an excuse to go out with loved ones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lhstoday.org

Twisted Sugar: Local Sweets Shop Has Grand Opening

Craving to try something new and sweet? Maybe a cookie or a soda? Well you’re just in luck, right down the road in Dardenne Prairie at the intersection of Bryan and South Outer, a new mixed sodas and cookie shop called Twisted Sugar just had their grand opening last Saturday, Nov. 19. This will be their first location in the state of Missouri.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
kcur.org

St. Louis pizza is the style everyone loves to hate. Why can't Missouri be proud of that?

For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. In St. Louis, Missouri, Imo’s Pizza is an institution. Customers flock here for what Imo’s calls “the original St. Louis-style pizza”: a square-cut pie with an unleavened cracker crust and topped with processed Provel cheese, a city-specific blend of cheddar, Swiss and provolone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Meet our pet of the week, Charlie!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week’s pet of the week is Charlie, a gorgeous husky mix. You can adopt the 5-year-old fella at the APA. You can stop by their location on South Hanely in Brentwood or call them at 314-645-4610.
BRENTWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Use your HSA or FSA for premium frames from Performance Eyecare

ST. LOUIS – With nine locations around St. Louis Performance Eyecare offers quality frames and a five-star unlimited warranty. The end of the year means it is time to use your HSA/FSA benefits before they expire, and these accounts can be used on eyewear related products or services from Performance Eyecare.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022

The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Books Galore in Festus is closing

(Festus) A long-time business in Jefferson County will be closing at the end of the year. For 25 years, Books Galore has been selling used and new books and many other items. John Gilbert started the business in DeSoto, before moving to other locations over the years and eventually found their current home on Festus Main Street. He says he and his wife Kendall began with the idea of selling all their items online.
FESTUS, MO

