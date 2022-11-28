Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Aaron Rodgers, Darnell Mooney, Jakobi Meyers affecting Week 13 waiver wire pickups

Read full article on original website
Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL Quarterback Rankings, Week 13: Dak Prescott is a top 3 QB (and that can't last ... right?)
Dak Prescott is throwing interceptions at a career-worst rate. He’s had five since returning to the Dallas Cowboys’ lineup in Week 7. But he’s been pretty good in every other facet of the game — including letting his running backs take over — and the Cowboys are 4-1 since then. Prescott is averaging more than 250 passing yards per game and has more touchdowns than turnovers and sacks combined. That’s led him to rise up the advanced stats leaderboard … all the way into third place thanks to a small sample size and some underwhelming opponents.
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Intro
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL fantasy rankings right here.
Is Jakobi Meyers playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Bills-Patriots Week 13 Thursday Night Football
Jakobi Meyers has been a steady producer for fantasy owners this year, but a shoulder injury has his status in doubt for New England's Thursday Night Football showdown with the Bills. If he's out, owners in deep leagues might have to go waiver-wire hunting for a replacement, and if he's active, owners in shallow leagues will have a tough start 'em, sit 'em decision to kick off Week 13. Either way, knowing the latest updates on his status are crucial as we grind closer to the fantasy football playoffs.
Week 13 Fantasy Sleepers: Kyren Williams, Mike White, Jordan Mason among potential breakouts
As injuries continue to ramp up and two more bye weeks remain, fantasy owners are on the hunt for underrated sleepers who can overperform relative to their projections. In the penultimate week of the fantasy regular season, finding a waiver-wire gem or bench stash who you can ride into the fantasy football playoffs is vitally important, and our Week 13 fantasy sleeper picks, including Kyren Williams, Jordan Mason, and Mike White, can help you fill in the gaps and outscore your opponent.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Jameson Williams, more affecting Week 13 WR rankings
Six fantasy-relevant wide receivers, including Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Jameson Williams, Jerry Jeudy, Kadarius Toney, and Romeo Doubs, failed to suit up last week, and they'll be forcing fantasy football owners to monitor injury reports closely throughout the week. The statuses of all six will have an effect on Week 13 WR rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Bills vs. Patriots final score, results: Josh Allen, Buffalo cruise past New England, regain AFC East lead
Josh Allen and the Bills proved too much for the Patriots as they cruised to a 24-10 victory on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off NFL Week 13. Allen found his favorite target, Stefon Diggs, early and often to help Buffalo build its lead. Mac Jones and the Patriots' offense were unable to keep up. The Bills' massive advantage in time of possession (38:08 to 21:52) helped to prevent any hopes of a comeback by the home team.
3 Fantasy Football Tight End Streamer Options for Week 13
The tight end position isn't overflowing with depth. Instead, it's still top-heavy. So, those of you who kicked the can down the road at the position instead of investing in an elite tight end might dabble in the streamer waters. Some of you came out of drafts with the intention of streaming.
Who is Marcus Jones? Patriots rookie continues breakout with receiving touchdown vs. Bills on 'TNF'
The Patriots may have found the unthinkable in the 2022 NFL Draft: a three-way player. Two games after his game-winning punt return touchdown against the Jets, rookie cornerback Marcus Jones added a receiving touchdown to his resume Thursday, a 48-yard touchdown on a wide receiver screen. As impressive as the...
Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
NFL Fantasy Football Show: Sam Darnold Has Revived D.J. Moore
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts begin by breaking down some of the biggest news from around the league, including Aaron Rodgers' late-game rib injury on Sunday Night Football against the Eagles and what to expect from the Jaguars' backfield after Travis Etienne was injured in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens. They go on to discuss what the future holds for a few Jets pass-catchers as well as a potential revival for another receiver in their biggest takeaways from the past weekend. They also dive into Week 12's top performers, some waiver wire targets to go after, and which players can finally be dropped.
FanDuel Picks Week 13: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
Week 13 is filled with a ton of great matchups on Sunday's main slate, which it always makes it more fun for daily fantasy football players to enter a few DFS tournaments. Our FanDuel lineup features an exciting Bengals' QB-WR stack, a couple of standout rookies, and a veteran tight end looking to bounce back from a no-show performance.
Texans, Seahawks Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 12
The Houston Texans do not have a good record a little over midway through the 2022 NFL season, but they have something else to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston is among the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in April. There are a couple of other struggling franchises on its heels, though.
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 13
"Thursday Night Football" is getting a divisional clash in Week 13 that could prove quite important to the AFC playoff picture. The Patriots (6-5) are hosting the Bills (8-3) in a game that will have a big impact on the AFC East standings and the conference wild-card race. The Bills...
Deshaun Watson accusers plan to attend QB's Browns debut vs. Texans: 'We are still here,' attorney says
Deshaun Watson's debut with the Browns was always going to have a sinister undertone to it. But attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented the women who accused Watson of sexually assaulting them, is making sure it's as difficult as possible to ignore the subtext of Watson's NFL return against the Texans Sunday.
Dolphins vs. 49ers odds, prediction, betting tips for Week 13
The 49ers (7-4) host the Dolphins (8-2) at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday in one of the marquee games of a loaded Week 13. This matchup features two of the hotter teams in the NFL. Miami has won five-straight games and sits just one game behind the AFC-leading Chiefs, while the Niners have won four consecutive contests and have the Bay Area still buzzing over the midseason trade for Christian McCaffrey.
Jeff Saturday bemoans late-game time management in Colts' loss to Steelers: 'I wish I had that third down back'
Jeff Saturday fell to 1-2 as Colts head coach Monday, dropping a primetime matchup to the Steelers 24-17. Marring the loss was some bizarre late-game clock management that saw Saturday seemingly being overly conservative with his timeouts. With under a minute left in the game and all three timeouts remaining,...
Jeff Saturday explains Colts' late-game clock management vs. Steelers: 'Didn't think time was of the essence'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is defending his late-game clock management after Indianapolis' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12. Saturday's decision not to use a timeout during a three-play sequence that ran the clock from 1:35 remaining to 30 seconds to go came under fire after the defeat.
Russell Wilson draws Bo Callahan comparisons after 'half' of Broncos teammates show up to QB's birthday party
When the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson during the 2022 NFL offseason, the hope was that the veteran quarterback would help to fix Denver's woes at the position. Instead, Wilson has struggled immensely while leading the Broncos to a 3-8 record and last place in the AFC West, and the situation around him seems to be rapidly deteriorating.
