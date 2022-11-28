ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dewayne Dedmon flexing his ‘guns’ as he adds big-muscle game off Heat bench

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago

The big-muscle game is neither the game of choice for the Miami Heat nor necessarily a position of strength.

But when required, there’s always Dewayne Dedmon.

“I work out a lot, so that’s how you get these guns,” Dedmon said with a smile as he flexed his biceps. “Welcome to the show.”

Posturing aside, Dedmon is coming off a solid effort in Sunday night’s 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at the start of this four-game trip, when he closed with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting and six rebounds in his 14:18.

“Dewayne with that second unit was really good,” coach Erik Spoelstra said, with the Heat next turning their attention to Wednesday and Friday night games against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. “He was protecting the basket in our zone.

“He’s our biggest guy and he played with force and physicality, and was able to get a lot of stuff at the basket that were relief baskets for us.”

With starting center Bam Adebayo lately dominant in a big-minutes role, it has allowed Dedmon to go all out during his stints.

“I’m understanding what my minutes situation is,” Dedmon, 33, said, “and just trying to be as effective as possible in those moments.

“That second unit is always trying to bring energy, bring effort, get our team back in the game or keep the momentum going.”

And if he gets the opportunity to put those “guns” to use, all the better.

“Just trying to bring that physical edge,” said the 6-foot-11, 250-pound 10-year veteran. “Every team needs it. So trying to be effective and have fun.”

Zoned out

While there clearly has been a degree of the league catching up to the Heat’s record-setting utilization of zone defense, the approach continues to have its moments.

Another of those moments came during Sunday’s victory over the Hawks, when Atlanta shot just 31 percent from the field and 3 of 19 on 3-pointers during their 38-point second half.

“They were in that zone pretty much the whole game,” said Hawks guard Trae Young, who closed 4 of 16 from the field, 1 of 8 on 3-pointers. “They were being aggressive, making us use some time in the backcourt. So it was kind of a short clock on the other end, which is smart on their end.

“They just made us shoot threes. We haven’t been shooting good all year from the three-point line. That’s what they made us do. So you gotta give credit to them and tip your hat for their game.”

When the Heat weren’t in zone, it often was Heat forward Caleb Martin pestering Young.

“I thought we did a pretty good job in the first half attacking, just attack the gaps, make them play to you, you know, play from inside out,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said of the Heat zone. “And the second half, it became a stop sign. And we’re trying to run maybe zone offense or we just [weren’t] aggressive enough. You got to be aggressive against that.”

20-20 visitions

Shooting 13 of 20 in Sunday’s 32-point effort in Atlanta after shooting 15 of 22 in Friday night’s 38-point performance in the victory over the visiting Washington Wizards, Adebayo has consecutive 20-shot outings for the first time in his six-season career.

“His confidence is growing,” Spoelstra said after Sunday’s victory. “The skill set is something that he’s worked extremely diligently on for a long time and his versatility was on display offensively all across the board, whether he was setting screens and getting to the rim for lobs, whether he was bringing the ball up and initiating or attacking early in the offense, his dribble handoffs were really good.

“And then we played through him in the post when we needed to try to control the game a little bit.”

