Aztecs will play Middle Tennessee in Hawaii Bowl

San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke was asked recently what bowl game he would like to see SDSU invited to this season.

"I like Hawaii," Hoke said, adding, "That would be nice. And it would be nice for our kids."

SDSU has gotten its wish.

The Aztecs (7-5) announced Monday that they have accepted an invitation to play Middle Tennessee (7-5) in the 2022 EasyPost Hawaii Bowl, which is scheduled for Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. PT (ESPN).

"I'm excited," Hoke said during a midday news conference. "I haven't been to Hawaii in awhile, and the only times I've been is for a football game. So why not keep the streak going. We're excited about it. Our team, we just texted it out to them so they would have an idea of what's going on."

This will be SDSU's first time since 2015 in the Hawaii Bowl, which is played in Honolulu. The Aztecs defeated Cincinnati 42-7 in that game.

This is the 19th edition of the Hawaii Bowl, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19. The Hawaii Bowl has been played at Aloha Stadium through the years, although the stadium was condemned following the 2020 season.

This year's game will be played on the University of Hawaii campus at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex, with a seating capacity of 9,346. SDSU played on that field last season in a 17-10 Mountain West win over Hawaii.

A regular-season visit to Honolulu is termed a "business trip." It's task-focused, meaning the team flies in, drives straight to its hotel, spends the night, drives to the stadium, plays the game and flies home. It's roughly 30 hours actually in Honolulu.

For the bowl game, the Aztecs plan to leave six days in advance. They will practice at a nearby high school three or four times, but much of the week is filled with enjoyable bowl activities, like beach-side luaus. In addition, there is a poignant trip to Pearl Harbor.

Kickoff for the Hawaii Bowl is 3 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve. The Aztecs will fly home immediately after the game, enabling the players to be back in San Diego early on Christmas morning.

SDSU's 2015 Hawaii Bowl trip is regarded by many within the program as its best bowl experience during this 12-year run.

"I've been to enough bowls to understand the procedure and preparation and how you want to do things, how you want to execute things," Hoke said. "It's different, obviously. It is a reward for the kids for what they've done, and the players and how they've worked all year.

"From that standpoint, we're going to make sure there's enough they can enjoy and also get ready to win a football game."

SDSU and Middle Tennessee, which finished tied for fourth place in Conference USA, will be meeting for the first time.

"Playing Middle Tennessee State, they're a good football team offensively," Hoke said. "They're going to play with some tempo and a little bit of (Mississippi State coach) Mike Leach in there with the Air Raid. From that standpoint, that's really all I know on them right now."

This is the 12th bowl appearance in the past 13 seasons for the Aztecs, who are making their 20th all-time bowl appearance (16th in the Division I era).

SDSU defeated UTSA 38-24 last season in the Frisco Bowl. That improved SDSU's record to 25-5 all time against C-USA members.

SDSU concluded the regular season with a 13-3 loss to Air Force over the weekend. The Aztecs (5-3 in the MW) tied for second place with San Jose State in the West Division of the Mountain West this season.

SDSU has won five of its past seven games following a 2-3 start to the season.

About Middle Tennessee

Head coach: Rick Stockstill (17th year, 108-103 career record), the fourth-longest-tenured coach in college football.

Season recap: Like the Aztecs, Middle Tennessee needed a second-half surge to get over .500 for the season. Highs and lows have come in threes.

The Blue Raiders won three straight games — at Colorado State (34-19), vs. Tennessee State (49-6), at Miami (45-31) — during a 3-1 start. They lost three straight in midseason — vs. UTSA (45-30), at Alabama-Birmingham (41-14), vs. Western Kentucky (35-17) — and closed out the regular season with three straight wins — vs. Charlotte (24-14), vs. Florida Atlantic (49-21), at Florida International (33-28) — while winning four of their last five games.

The Blue Raiders rank tied for 62nd in scoring offense (29.2 ppg), 82nd in scoring defense (28.1 ppg), 67th in total offense (390.2 ypg) and 98th in total defense (413.2 ypg). They are tied for fifth in turnovers gained (25).

Offensive leaders: Senior QB Chase Cunningham (283 for 420, 2,920 yards, 19 TDs/9 INTs) is among the C-USA passing leaders. His top targets are senior WRs Jaylin Lane (59 catches, 829 yards, 4 TDs) and Yusuf Ali (48 catches, 361 yards, 2 TDs) and sophomore WR Izaiah Gathings (53 catches, 490 yards, 2 TDs), though seven players have at least 22 receptions. Sophomore RB Frank Peasant (165 carries, 747 yards, 9 TDs) leads the running game.

Defensive leaders: Senior DE Jordan Ferguson (63 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 9 sacks) is the team's sack leader, followed by sophomore DTs Marley Cook (6 1/2 sacks) and Zaylin Wood (5 1/2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries). Junior CB Decorian Patterson (6 INTs) and redshirt freshman S Jakobe Thomas (4 INTs) account for most of the team's 17 interceptions.

Special teams: Senior P Kyle Ulbrich is averaging 46.23 yards on 60 punts. It includes 26 punts of 50+ yards and 25 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Sophomore K Zeke Rankin is 12 for 14 in field goals with a long of 35 yards.

Bowl history: This is the 14th bowl game in Middle Tennessee history. It is the 10th appearance for the Blue Raiders, all under Stockstill, during the Division I era.

Middle Tennessee went 42 years between bowl trips — 1964 Grantland Rice Bowl to 2006 Motor City Bowl — but this is the program's sixth postseason trip in the past decade.

Middle Tennessee is 5-8 all time in bowl games, including a 31-24 win over Toledo in the 2021 Bahamas Bowl.

