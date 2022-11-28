Read full article on original website
Mountain Movers Theatre Company to hold production of “A Christmas Carol”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nobody wants to be a Scrooge this Christmas, except for Phillip Charlie Daniell. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how he is preparing for the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in Mountain Mover Theatre Company’s upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol.”
Christmas shopping at The Red Caboose
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Red Caboose is located at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station at 210 11th Street in Huntington. You can visit them online at shoptheredcaboosewv.com or give them a call at 304-525-7333. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
National Epilepsy Month with King’s Daughters Medical Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - November is National Epilepsy Month. Dr. Alexandr Karimov with King’s Daughters Medical Center stopped by First Look at Four to talk symptoms and treatment.
Learning a new language with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every week on First Look at Four, Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools has been telling us about different learning adventures you can do with the whole family. This week, Dr. Stephens told us about one she has particular insight in: learning a new language.
Christmas at Walker Creek Farms and Cabins
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you need a holiday getaway to relieve the stress of Christmas, Walker Creek Farms and Cabins can help. Daniel and Misty Tanner, owners of Walker Creek Farms and Cabins, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their holiday preparations. This segment is sponsored...
Man dead in Huntington shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died after a shooting Wednesday evening in the Fairfield West area of Huntington, according to a Huntington Police Department news release. The victim was 40 years old and from Huntington, officers said. He was taken to a nearby hospital before his death. The...
Former Charleston mayor Danny Jones to close his barbecue restaurant at end of year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Danny Jones, who retired from public office as the longest serving mayor of Charleston, will be giving up the title of restaurateur at the end of the year. Jones announced that he will close Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street at the end of the...
Crumbl Cookies anticipates opening location in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cookie lovers prepare your taste buds. Crumbl Cookies confirms it anticipates opening a location in Charleston, West Virginia in February of 2023. The company says it posts a list of locations that are opening on its LinkedIn account and our region made the list. However,...
Fallen tree crushes car in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a crushing evening for a family in Huntington after a tree fell right on top of their car Monday. While they didn’t don’t know what caused the tree to fall, it badly damaged a car parked on the street nearby. The incident happened along 6th Avenue near the intersection of 2nd Street.
Arrow found shot into house
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot. “I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said. Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw...
Lung Cancer Awareness Month with KDMC
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information, visit: https://www.kingsdaughtershealth.com/ or call 606-408-8999.
Deaf Santa event coming up at Mountwest CTC
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While jolly Ol’ St. Nick is a familiar face to most children, what if your child is deaf or hard of hearing?. The American Sign Language program at Mountwest Community and Technical College answers that question with their annual Deaf Santa event. Organizers say...
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re having problems with mowing, landscaping and lawn care, it might be time to call in the experts. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the services they offer. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of...
Model Railroad Show attracts train lovers of all ages in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The 64th Annual Model Railroad Show has officially left the station! The event was hosted by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society from Friday, Nov. 25, to Sunday, Nov. 27, in Huntington, West Virginia. Carl Miller, the society’s vice president, said it is the largest train show in the area. The 2022 […]
Cold weather shelter to open in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This winter those in need of an escape from freezing temperatures will have shelter provided by the Huntington City Mission. The past couple of years, the City Mission has used COVID funding to staff and house people in their chapel. With that money gone, the city’s...
George Wagner IV found guilty
WSAZ Investigates | Overpriced and underwhelming follow-up Celebrating the Portsmouth Spartans' greatest victory. Celebrating the Portsmouth Spartans' greatest victory. Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency. Updated: 5 hours ago. Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency.
This Weekend is Full of Things to Do and See
Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Well then look no further… this weekend brings with it a plethora of things to choose from. No matter what you enjoy doing you are sure to find one or all these event’s intriguing. The weekend kicks off on...
Herd wins 6th straight game
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball team ended November with their sixth straight win as they defeated Akron 68-57. Three players scored in double figures for the Herd as Taevion Kinsey led them with 21 points, Andy Taylor had 16 while Kamdyn Kurfman added 15 points. All of Kurfman’s points came from three pointers.
UPDATE: 6 arrested after Charleston, West Virginia gas station drug raid
UPDATE: (8:45 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022) — The names of the six people arrested after a raid at a Par-Mar gas station on Charleston’s East End have been released. Documents say the investigation into drug activity at the Par-Mar store on Washington Street East was between October and November 2022. Police say informants were […]
West Virginia Family Resource Centers bringing positive change to communities
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Community Connections, based in Mercer County, is a private, non-profit, 501(c)3 corporation dedicated to improving the lives of children and families on a local, regional, and statewide level. They currently operate five Family Resource Centers in Boone, Greenbrier, Mingo, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties. Each Family...
