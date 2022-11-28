ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Christmas shopping at The Red Caboose

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Red Caboose is located at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station at 210 11th Street in Huntington. You can visit them online at shoptheredcaboosewv.com or give them a call at 304-525-7333. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Learning a new language with Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every week on First Look at Four, Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools has been telling us about different learning adventures you can do with the whole family. This week, Dr. Stephens told us about one she has particular insight in: learning a new language.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Christmas at Walker Creek Farms and Cabins

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you need a holiday getaway to relieve the stress of Christmas, Walker Creek Farms and Cabins can help. Daniel and Misty Tanner, owners of Walker Creek Farms and Cabins, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their holiday preparations. This segment is sponsored...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man dead in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died after a shooting Wednesday evening in the Fairfield West area of Huntington, according to a Huntington Police Department news release. The victim was 40 years old and from Huntington, officers said. He was taken to a nearby hospital before his death. The...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Crumbl Cookies anticipates opening location in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cookie lovers prepare your taste buds. Crumbl Cookies confirms it anticipates opening a location in Charleston, West Virginia in February of 2023. The company says it posts a list of locations that are opening on its LinkedIn account and our region made the list. However,...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Fallen tree crushes car in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a crushing evening for a family in Huntington after a tree fell right on top of their car Monday. While they didn’t don’t know what caused the tree to fall, it badly damaged a car parked on the street nearby. The incident happened along 6th Avenue near the intersection of 2nd Street.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Arrow found shot into house

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot. “I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said. Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Deaf Santa event coming up at Mountwest CTC

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While jolly Ol’ St. Nick is a familiar face to most children, what if your child is deaf or hard of hearing?. The American Sign Language program at Mountwest Community and Technical College answers that question with their annual Deaf Santa event. Organizers say...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re having problems with mowing, landscaping and lawn care, it might be time to call in the experts. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the services they offer. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Cold weather shelter to open in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This winter those in need of an escape from freezing temperatures will have shelter provided by the Huntington City Mission. The past couple of years, the City Mission has used COVID funding to staff and house people in their chapel. With that money gone, the city’s...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

George Wagner IV found guilty

WSAZ Investigates | Overpriced and underwhelming follow-up Celebrating the Portsmouth Spartans' greatest victory. Celebrating the Portsmouth Spartans' greatest victory. Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency. Updated: 5 hours ago. Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
ashlandbeacon.com

This Weekend is Full of Things to Do and See

Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Well then look no further… this weekend brings with it a plethora of things to choose from. No matter what you enjoy doing you are sure to find one or all these event’s intriguing. The weekend kicks off on...
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Herd wins 6th straight game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball team ended November with their sixth straight win as they defeated Akron 68-57. Three players scored in double figures for the Herd as Taevion Kinsey led them with 21 points, Andy Taylor had 16 while Kamdyn Kurfman added 15 points. All of Kurfman’s points came from three pointers.
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy