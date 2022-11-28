ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

WashCo Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala returns this year

By Troy Shinn
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNRtx_0jQ6p6FT00 The annual awards banquet to recognize local achievements will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, in Hillsboro.

The annual Washington County Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, in Hillsboro, according to a press release from the Hillsboro-based business organization.

First held in 1988, the awards recognize "extraordinary members of our community making significant contributions."

"We are excited to be bringing back the Awards Gala this year," said Deanna Palm, president and chief executive of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, in a statement. "COVID changed our plans for a couple of years, but we're back and we've got extraordinary stars to celebrate. Those being honored this year are making a big impact in our community."

While several award recipients have already been announced, the annual President's Award and Legacy Award winners will be announced on the night of the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQ6p6FT00

"These outstanding stars of our community deserve to be celebrated," Palm said of the 2022 award recipients. "Their contributions have an enormous positive ripple effect in the

community we share."

The gala will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at Northwest Events and Environments, located at 2900 N.E. Century Blvd., Suite 100, in Hillsboro.

Pre-registration is required and includes hors d'oeuvres and a choice of entrée. Tickets start at $75.

Register at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce website or by contacting Brian Watson at 503-726-2145.

