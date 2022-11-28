Man, 30, stabbed twice in chest in fight near Old Town trolley station

A 30-year-old man who got into a fight near the Old Town transit center early Monday was stabbed twice in the chest and rushed to the hospital, San Diego police said.

The victim left the Old Town trolley station shortly before 7:30 a.m. and was near the intersection of Taylor Street and Pacific Highway when he was approached by an unknown man and the two began to fight, police said. The victim was stabbed twice in the upper right chest by the assailant, who took off and was not immediately located.

Police responded and the victim was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive, police said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not released. No other details were immediately available.

