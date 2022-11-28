ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former first-round pick Alex Galchenyuk joins Avalanche

 2 days ago

The Colorado Avalanche agreed to terms with forward Alex Galchenyuk on a one-year contract for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

The No. 3 overall pick of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2012 NHL Draft, Galchenyuk has 354 points (146 goals, 208 assists) in 643 games with the Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

He also has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 38 playoff games with the Canadiens, Wild and Maple Leafs.

Galchenyuk, 28, attended Avalanche’s training camp and signed a professional tryout contract with the Colorado Eagles on Nov. 9. He compiled seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven games with the AHL club.

The Milwaukee native finished in a tie for second among NHL rookies in assists (18) and fifth in points (27) in 2012-13. He set career highs in goals (30) and points (56) with the Canadiens in 2015-16. He spent last season with the Coyotes, totaling 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 60 games.

–Field Level Media

