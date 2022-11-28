ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migrants forced to leave their Rio Grande camp; some crossed after riot

By Heriberto Perez
 2 days ago
JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Mexican law enforcement arrived at a makeshift migrant camp Sunday to try to persuade migrants to leave.

They aimed to move migrants due to city health and public security concerns. Colder temperatures are coming, and they wanted migrants to move to city shelters.

More than 500 migrants were moved, some of them to the shelters, but many will also remain on the streets.

Now, migrants who didn't agree to be moved to a shelter have been spotted on the streets just across from where their camp used to be.

