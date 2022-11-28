ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boring, OR

Clackamas Fire collects toys, food for families in need this holiday season

By Brit Allen
Estacada News
Estacada News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6sQ8_0jQ6ozWQ00 Operation Santa Claus donations accepted at events from Dec. 3-11 in various locations, including Boring

For more than 48 years, Clackamas Fire staff and volunteers have collected toys and food for those without during the winter holiday season in an effort they call Operation Santa Claus. This year, the tradition continues, and kicked off on Nov. 30, Santa riding in a fire engine at four neighborhood parades. Different than previous years, donations will not be accepted during the parades.

The mission of Operation Santa Claus is to gather nonperishable food items as well as new, unwrapped toys for families in need of holiday cheer.

Clackamas Fire will host five donation drop-off events throughout the fire district from Dec. 3-11. In addition, Clackamas Fire is discouraging community members from dropping off donations at any of their community fire stations this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQ6ozWQ00

In 2021, more than 8,000 pounds of food and 3,000 toys were distributed.

"As we look towards the holiday season, our focus is on hope, charity and serving others. We know some families are struggling, and the need is as great as ever," said Fire Chief Nick Browne. "Clackamas Fire's Operation Santa Claus is an excellent opportunity to come together as a community to help those in need."

There are multiple ways to donate toward this cause:

  • Clackamas Fire will accept donations at five drop-off events from Dec. 3-11. For a complete list of locations and dates, visit clackamasfire.com/operation-santa. The closest event will take place from noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Clackamas Fire Station 14, 28655 S.E. Highway 212, Boring. Donations will also be collected at the Boring Tree Lighting in Boring Station Trailhead Park, 28008 Keller Road at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

  • Donations of funds are also being accepted by mail. Checks can be made out to the "Clackamas Emergency Services Foundation," noting "Operation Santa" on the memo line, and mailed to Clackamas Fire, c/o: Clackamas Emergency Services Foundation, 11300 SE Fuller Road, Milwaukie, OR 97222. The nonprofit organization is associated with Clackamas Fire and other first-responder agencies in Clackamas County.

    • For more information about Operation Santa Claus, donation drop-off events and non-donation collection parades, visit clackamasfire.com/operation-santa .

    Comments / 0

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    kykn.com

    Riverfront Pak will be A-Glow with Holiday Cheer Beginning Friday

    Salem, Ore. – Join us in front of Riverfront Park’s Rotary Pavilion (200 Water Street NE in Riverfront Park), on Friday, December 2, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. for the opening night of holiday lights and celebrations in Riverfront Park. City of Salem Parks Operations personnel have placed...
    SALEM, OR
    Portland Tribune

    Portland holidays: Christmas Ships Parade starting this week

    Others: 'Black Nativity,' Providence Festival of Trees, David Saffert/Jillian Show Harris play Liberace and Liza.It's another week of celebrating the holidays with events and attractions. Here are some: • Reminder: Who doesn't like going on a train ride during the holiday season — and meeting Santa Claus? He and his elves join you on a 45-minute roundtrip ride on the Oregon Rail Heritage's Holiday Express Train, through Dec. 18. The train departs from the Oregon Rail Heritage Center, 2250 S.E. Water Ave., and runs along the Springwater Corridor to the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge. For more: www.orhf.org. • See our...
    PORTLAND, OR
    thereflector.com

    Tree lighting events set for this weekend

    The Christmas season will officially begin this weekend as cities in North Clark County host their respective tree lighting ceremonies. Kicking off the festivities on Friday, Dec. 2, will be Battle Ground. The city’s event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Battle Ground Community Center at 912 E. Main St.
    RIDGEFIELD, WA
    thereflector.com

    Winter shelter locations in Clark County now open

    Clark County’s winter weather shelters are now open at several area churches. The county’s Winter Hospitality Overflow (WHO) and the Satellite Overflow Shelters (SOS) are open seven nights per week for people in need of emergency shelter, a news release stated. The WHO site at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, at 5607 NE Gher Road in Vancouver, serves families, single women and couples, while the WHO site at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1309 Franklin St. in Vancouver, serves single men.
    CLARK COUNTY, WA
    Portland Tribune

    All aboard: Holiday Express run through Dec. 18

    Annual historic steam locomotive rides are available at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center.The annual Holiday Express steam locomotive rides at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center near OMSI are continuing until Dec. 18. They are happening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The 45-minute trips take riders along the Willamette River to Oaks Park and back again. The rides are a fundraiser for the center, which is home to the three historic steam locomotives owned by the City of Portland. New this year, passengers will be pulled by the Polson Logging Co. No. 2, a "Mikado" steam locomotive built in 1912 for the Polson Logging Company. It is normally based at the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. The interiors of the passenger cars are decorated with garland, ornaments, and lights. Santa Claus will be onboard every trip. Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $23 for kids three and over. Kids two and under are free as a lap child. A family pack for two adults and two children is $92. The center is located at 2250 SE Water Ave., For more information and to purchase tickets, visit orhf.org/. {loadposition sub-article-01}
    PORTLAND, OR
    kptv.com

    Rescue dog living his best life thanks to Portland woman and community support

    PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a rough start to life with abuse and neglect, a Portland dog is showing us how the support of our community is keeping him moving. Hitching a ride with mom, rocking a million dollar smile and a whole lot of tongue, the very fashionable American Bulldog, Captain Jack, doesn’t let spina bifida slow his roll.
    PORTLAND, OR
    kptv.com

    Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open

    PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
    PORTLAND, OR
    Estacada News

    Springwater Grange welcomes all for holiday breakfast

    Meal on Dec. 3 to include all-you-can-eat pancakes, visit with Santa Claus and more.Members of the Springwater Grange No. 263 welcome all to come celebrate the holiday season at their regular monthly breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the grange hall, 24591 Wallens Road, Estacada. Tables will be set in the main hall and decorated in the holiday spirit. Santa also will be attending and ready for family photos. The meal will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, hash browns, eggs to order, biscuits and gravy and beverages. Breakfast is $7 per person, $4 for ages 7-12 and free for those age 6 and under. Proceeds benefit grange projects, including donations to the Estacada Area Food Bank. {loadposition sub-article-01}
    ESTACADA, OR
    a-z-animals.com

    6 Adorable Puppies In Portland To Adopt For Christmas

    Want to add a puppy to your family this holiday season? If you are near Portland, or willing to travel for just the right pup, these furry friends are ready to find their forever homes. As a very dog-friendly city, Portland has plenty of places to find a new best friend and take them on an adventure once they join your family. Here is a list of six pups who are ready to join your family today.
    PORTLAND, OR
    The Times

    Tualatin Police Log: Would-be shoplifters turn in merchandise

    The Tualatin Police Department responds to calls for service from Nov. 8-21, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, Nov. 8 A man reported that he was assaulted by a co-worker in the 7600 block of Southwest Bridgeport Road. Ecoterrorist graffiti was reported at the Lake at the Commons in the 8300 block of Southwest Nyberg Street. Wednesday, Nov. 9 Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the...
    TUALATIN, OR
    Portland Tribune

    Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland

    Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
    PORTLAND, OR
    The Oregonian

    Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned

    Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
    PORTLAND, OR
    KXL

    “Triple Whammy” Of Sickness Hitting Clark County

    VANCOUVER, Wash. – Clark County is being hit hard by viruses, “Triple whammy here…you know we’ve got COVID and we’ve been seeing for awhile RSV. As well as influenza activity.”. And Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says emergency rooms are starting to be overwhelmed,...
    CLARK COUNTY, WA
    Estacada News

    Estacada News

    Estacada, OR
    191
    Followers
    1K+
    Post
    20K+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Estacada News is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Thursdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content in the Estacada region.

     http://www.estacadanews.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy