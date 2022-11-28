Clackamas Fire collects toys, food for families in need this holiday season

Operation Santa Claus donations accepted at events from Dec. 3-11 in various locations, including Boring

For more than 48 years, Clackamas Fire staff and volunteers have collected toys and food for those without during the winter holiday season in an effort they call Operation Santa Claus. This year, the tradition continues, and kicked off on Nov. 30, Santa riding in a fire engine at four neighborhood parades. Different than previous years, donations will not be accepted during the parades.

The mission of Operation Santa Claus is to gather nonperishable food items as well as new, unwrapped toys for families in need of holiday cheer.

Clackamas Fire will host five donation drop-off events throughout the fire district from Dec. 3-11. In addition, Clackamas Fire is discouraging community members from dropping off donations at any of their community fire stations this year.

In 2021, more than 8,000 pounds of food and 3,000 toys were distributed.

"As we look towards the holiday season, our focus is on hope, charity and serving others. We know some families are struggling, and the need is as great as ever," said Fire Chief Nick Browne. "Clackamas Fire's Operation Santa Claus is an excellent opportunity to come together as a community to help those in need."

There are multiple ways to donate toward this cause:

Clackamas Fire will accept donations at five drop-off events from Dec. 3-11. For a complete list of locations and dates, visit clackamasfire.com/operation-santa. The closest event will take place from noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Clackamas Fire Station 14, 28655 S.E. Highway 212, Boring. Donations will also be collected at the Boring Tree Lighting in Boring Station Trailhead Park, 28008 Keller Road at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Donations of funds are also being accepted by mail. Checks can be made out to the "Clackamas Emergency Services Foundation," noting "Operation Santa" on the memo line, and mailed to Clackamas Fire, c/o: Clackamas Emergency Services Foundation, 11300 SE Fuller Road, Milwaukie, OR 97222. The nonprofit organization is associated with Clackamas Fire and other first-responder agencies in Clackamas County.

For more information about Operation Santa Claus, donation drop-off events and non-donation collection parades, visit clackamasfire.com/operation-santa .