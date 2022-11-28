Effective: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: South Central Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO