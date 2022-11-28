Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Neighbors share water utility service concerns in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The water that comes out of Marjie Truman’s faucet concerns her. She said she never knows when it could go off, and recently the problem’s gotten worse. “It still has a kind of weird smell to it,” Truman said. ”The past three and...
WSAZ
Major upgrades to Huntington Sanitary board could raise monthly bills
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Sanitary Board announced plans for a series of sorely needed facility upgrades to a nearly century-old sewer system that is both at capacity and under threat of a federal takeover for repeated water quality violations. The $200 million project will also separate the lines...
WSAZ
Learning a new language with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every week on First Look at Four, Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools has been telling us about different learning adventures you can do with the whole family. This week, Dr. Stephens told us about one she has particular insight in: learning a new language.
WSAZ
1st WV girls high school rankings are released
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Capital 15, University 13, Parkersburg South 12, South Charleston 9, Spring Valley 7, Greenbrier East 7, Princeton 4, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Brooke 1. Class...
WSAZ
Catlettsburg elementary students help decorate town Christmas tree
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - It’s that time of year. Children across the globe are getting ready for Santa to drop by. Students from Catlettsburg Elementary helped usher in the holiday spirit Monday, getting the town ready for the big man in red’s arrival. Students helped deck the halls...
WSAZ
New Putnam County commissioner shares outlook for the county
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Republican commissioner-elect Steve Deweese shared goals for his coming six-year term. Deweese said infrastructure, economic growth and improving the quality of life are the three main issues he wants to focus on. One project he would like to see completed is a truck stop near...
WSAZ
Project underway to revitalize Ironton Riverfront
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The city of Ironton has major development projects in the works with the goal of revitalizing the area. The projects include paving the roadways and a makeover to the riverfront to make it an attraction in our region. Among several projects in the works, Ironton Mayor...
