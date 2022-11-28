ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer Mark Feehily to miss Westlife shows due to pneumonia

By Charlotte McLaughlin
 2 days ago

Singer Mark Feehily has said he will miss some upcoming Westlife shows due to pneumonia.

The 42-year-old was due to perform with fellow members of the Irish boyband Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan as part of their The Wild Dreams Tour 2022.

Feehily has already missed shows at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Friday and Saturday.

Westlife also have gigs coming up in Sheffield at the Utilita Arena on Monday, the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Wednesday, and the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Saturday and Sunday.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Feehily’s account said: “Hey to all the fans, Mark here!

“Firstly, I’d like to say a sincere thank you to everybody for sending their love and get well soon messages – it means so much.

“I really was gutted to miss the weekend shows in Newcastle but I started to feel quite unwell on Friday and the doctors have confirmed that it is a bout of pneumonia.

“I know it’s scary when you first hear the word ‘pneumonia’, but thankfully, I got to the doctor and the hospital very quickly and got on the antibiotics as soon as possible. So everything is currently under control.

“I have been informed that the quickest way to recovery is to rest and continue the antibiotics. I’m feeling a bit better every day. The nurses and doctors are taking amazing care of me, so it should all be over in no time.

“This does however mean missing more gigs, which is horrible, but I’ll be back on stage as soon as I can get the all clear.

“Until then, Nicky, Shane and Kian will continue to fly the Westlife flag high for all of us. Please scream even louder than usual for those three legends in my absence.

“Sending love to you all, I hope to see you back on the road very, very, soon! Mark xx.”

In August, Westlife sold out at the 90,000-capacity venue Wembley Stadium.

It was the first time in the chart-topping band’s history that they played at the famous London venue.

Feehily, Filan, Byrne, Egan and Brian McFadden found fame with Westlife after forming in 1998.

They disbanded in 2012 after 14 years of success, but reunited in 2018 without McFadden – who left the band in 2004.

Westlife, who have a huge UK following, have sold more than 55 million records.

The Independent

The Independent

