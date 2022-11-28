ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New arrest warrant issued for Madeleine McCann suspect in other cases

By David Harding
 5 days ago

Authorities in Germany have issued a new arrest warrant in separate cases for a man who is also suspected in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in Portugal 15 years ago.

The suspect, identified in reports as Christian Brueckner , is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a rape he also committed in Portugal in 2005.

His prison term is scheduled to end in September 2025.

Concerned that he might be released before standing trial again, prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig announced last month that they had charged the 45-year-old in five separate cases involving sexual offences allegedly committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

The Braunschweig state court said it has approved an arrest warrant on the grounds that there is “urgent reason” to believe he was behind three cases of serious rape and two cases of child sexual abuse.

The arrest warrant must still be approved by authorities in Italy, where he was arrested in 2018 before being extradited to Germany.

The Braunschweig court has said a decision on whether to send the case to trial - a necessary step in the German legal process - is still pending.

Due to its calendar of other cases, the opening of any trial cannot be expected before next year, it said.

Brueckner has not been charged in the McCann case, in which he remains under investigation on suspicion of murder.

He spent many years in Portugal, including in the resort of Praia da Luz around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance there in 2007.

He has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

Becky Neal
5d ago

Poor little thing. To know how she suffered at the hands of this monster is something I don’t think I could bear as a parent.

17
Dary Caicedo
5d ago

when I heard about this little beautiful angel being kidnapped and murdered I just can't stop crying you know and I'm still sad over it and it's 2022.😓😥😢💔🤲🙏🌍

8
Montana Marie
5d ago

her family was pm vacation and she disappeared. Little girl is dead. Police put the parents through hell for years. I think the live in europe

7
The Independent

The Independent

