High Wind Watch issued for Far Northeast Highlands, Northeast Highlands, Union County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Northeast Highlands; Union County HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Far Northeast Highlands, Northeast Highlands, and Union County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
High Wind Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
