ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rioters set off fireworks in Amsterdam after Belgium's World Cup loss to Morocco

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfx46_0jQ6oAwj00

Riots broke out across Belgian and Dutch cities after Belgium suffered a shock 2-0 loss to Morocco in World Cup 2022 .

Footage shows the scene on the streets of Amsterdam as rioters set off fireworks and threw projectiles on Sunday, 28 November.

“They completely destroyed a passing car and are now setting it on fire,” the filmmaker said, adding the police were “nowhere to be seen.”

The video was filmed in the Mercatoplein area of the Dutch capital.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Croatia vs Belgium team news: Predicted line-ups ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture

Time is running out for Belgium’s golden generation as they face a must-win Group F clash against Croatia in the World Cup.Belgium have been among the top-ranked teams in the world over the past five years but Roberto Martinez’s side have been woeful so far In Qatar.A 2-0 defeat to Morocco has put Belgium on the verge of elimination, while Croatia will be through with a win or draw following their 4-1 thrashing of Canada.Morocco are playing Canada, who are already out, in the other deciding fixture of Group F and it would take a capitulation for the side...
The Independent

What channel is Croatia vs Belgium on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture

Croatia face Belgium in a crucial Group F decider with progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup on the line.Belgium must beat Croatia in order to avoid elimination from the World Cup but time seems to be running out for the country’s golden generation.Roberto Martinez’s side have not impressed so far in Qatar and were woeful in the 2-0 defeat to Morocco, amid reports of disharmony in the dressing room.Croatia, who were finalists in 2018, can qualify with a win or draw, while Morocco face already eliminated Canada in the other fixture.Here is everything you need to...
The Independent

Canada vs Morocco live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today

The eight groups in the World Cup 2022 are coming to a close this week, with Morocco hoping to take their place in the knockout stages.To do so they need a result against Canada, who themselves are already out despite two enterprising showings against Belgium and Croatia.Morocco know that they simply need to match Belgium’s result in their final game to ensure they finish in the top two, though winning this fixture removes any uncertainty - they’ll be in the last 16 for the first time since 1986.They could yet top the group too, which would be remarkable progress...
The Independent

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999, logs show

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999 during the worst disaster of its kind in the English Channel, documents have revealed.A dossier of evidence compiled by lawyers acting for the families of 32 people who died when their dinghy sank last November shows passengers made desperate calls for help for more than two hours.Logs published by the Le Monde newspaper indicate that they tried to contact both French and English rescue services, but were not rescued before the captain of a private boat reported bodies floating in the water in the strait...
Daily Beast

Spain’s Great Cities Are Overrun with Tourists—but Not This One

This is the latest edition of our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. It’s not what you might call “off the beaten path.” Glance at any map of Spain and you won’t take long to find it, poised at the mid-point between Madrid and Barcelona and between the country's Cantabrian and Mediterranean coasts. Both by road and rail, it’s well-connected. And a river runs through it—the mighty Ebro, Spain’s answer to the Rhine or Volga.
The Independent

‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves

Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
AFP

Cocaine 'super-cartel' busted in Europe, Dubai: Europol

Police have smashed a huge drugs "super-cartel" that controlled around a third of Europe's cocaine trade, arresting 49 people in various countries, including six chief suspects in Dubai, Europol said on Monday. "The drugpins, considered as high-value targets by Europol, had come together to form what was known as a 'super cartel' which controlled around one third of the cocaine trade in Europe," Europol said.
CNBC

This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'

In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Belgium needs more incinerators to burn seized cocaine

Belgium has seized so much cocaine from smugglers operating through the port of Antwerp that it needs more incinerator space to destroy it, officials have said. Authorities are concerned that depots used to store the drugs could become targets for robberies by powerful gangs seeking to recover their lucrative cargoes.
France 24

Tributes for migrants as France admits it should have prevented Channel tragedy

Tributes and demonstrations took place in France on Thursday for the 27 migrants who died exactly a year ago in a Channel boat disaster that France's interior minister admitted should have been prevented. Several boats packed with rescuers and local elected figures took to sea off the coast of Dunkirk...
The Independent

India shows off drone-busting birds in joint drills with US near Chinese border

India’s military showed off trained kites swooping down through mountain ranges to take out drones as part of ongoing high-altitude drills with the US military less than 100km away from the border with China, drawing strong objections from Beijing. The two militaries kicked off the 18th edition of the US-Indian joint exercises known as “Yudh Abhyas” (war practice) in Auli, in India’s northern Uttarakhand state, earlier this month.The drills, which began on 16 November and are spanning 15 days, are taking place on Nanda Devi, the second highest mountain range in India. They are focused on sharing technology and know-how...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

949K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy