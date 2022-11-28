Rioters set off fireworks in Amsterdam after Belgium's World Cup loss to Morocco

Riots broke out across Belgian and Dutch cities after Belgium suffered a shock 2-0 loss to Morocco in World Cup 2022 .

Footage shows the scene on the streets of Amsterdam as rioters set off fireworks and threw projectiles on Sunday, 28 November.

“They completely destroyed a passing car and are now setting it on fire,” the filmmaker said, adding the police were “nowhere to be seen.”

The video was filmed in the Mercatoplein area of the Dutch capital.

