PV Tech
Netherlands to introduce €130/MWh ‘excess profits’ levy on solar and wind, tighter than EU mandate
The government of the Netherlands announced a €130/MWh (US$136) profit ceiling for solar and wind generation this week as part of the EU’s established ‘intramarginal levy’ scheme to curb excessive energy profits. The Dutch levy has gone beyond the €180/MWh threshold proposed by the European Commission...
PV Tech
Brookfield Renewables secures 600MW PPA with Amazon
Canadian renewable energy company Brookfield Asset Management has established a mutual agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will see 600MW of solar and wind capacity provided to fuel Amazon’s operations. Brookfield will also employ AWS’ technology and digital capabilities to optimise its infrastructure. The companies agreed power...
PV Tech
NREL: US solar costs rise across all sectors, utility-scale up 6%
PV and solar-plus-storage costs have risen year-on-year (YoY) in the US, according to the annual price benchmarking analysis by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Using 2021 prices, utility-scale PV systems were 6% more expensive in Q1 2022 than the equivalent period last year, rising to US$0.99/Wdc, whilst utility-scale solar-plus-storage...
PV Tech
European PV manufacturing ‘house is on fire’, ESMC calls for IRA-style measures to support production
Europe needs to galvanise a competitive PV manufacturing ecosystem in the same vein as the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), according to the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC). The ESMC, a representative body for the European PV manufacturing industry, outlined its desires for a more expansive programme of support and...
PV Tech
PPA uncertainty still haunts Vietnam’s large-scale solar hopefuls
Four years on from the birth of its solar boom, Vietnam’s large-scale solar industry has been stunted by a lack of generic power purchase agreements (PPA), while the rooftop sector, through strong in the commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment, also faces hindrances from government. The main growth in grid-connected...
PV Tech
US probe accuses Chinese solar manufacturers of evading tariffs
The US Department of Commerce has found that imports of some PV cells and modules produced in four Southeast Asian countries are circumventing antidumping duty and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) orders on solar cells and modules from China. In its much-anticipated preliminary determination published today, Commerce found that solar companies are...
PV Tech
Optimising day-ahead forecasting using AI
With accurate power forecasting becoming more essential than ever for solar asset owners, Yoojin Lee, a systems engineer and power forecast specialist at Enerparc, reveals how the company’s artificial intelligence approaches are used to make day-ahead forecasts more accurate. Three years ago, Enerparc started developing a solar PV power...
