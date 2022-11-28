ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PV Tech

Brookfield Renewables secures 600MW PPA with Amazon

Canadian renewable energy company Brookfield Asset Management has established a mutual agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will see 600MW of solar and wind capacity provided to fuel Amazon’s operations. Brookfield will also employ AWS’ technology and digital capabilities to optimise its infrastructure. The companies agreed power...
NREL: US solar costs rise across all sectors, utility-scale up 6%

PV and solar-plus-storage costs have risen year-on-year (YoY) in the US, according to the annual price benchmarking analysis by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Using 2021 prices, utility-scale PV systems were 6% more expensive in Q1 2022 than the equivalent period last year, rising to US$0.99/Wdc, whilst utility-scale solar-plus-storage...
PPA uncertainty still haunts Vietnam’s large-scale solar hopefuls

Four years on from the birth of its solar boom, Vietnam’s large-scale solar industry has been stunted by a lack of generic power purchase agreements (PPA), while the rooftop sector, through strong in the commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment, also faces hindrances from government. The main growth in grid-connected...
US probe accuses Chinese solar manufacturers of evading tariffs

The US Department of Commerce has found that imports of some PV cells and modules produced in four Southeast Asian countries are circumventing antidumping duty and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) orders on solar cells and modules from China. In its much-anticipated preliminary determination published today, Commerce found that solar companies are...
Optimising day-ahead forecasting using AI

With accurate power forecasting becoming more essential than ever for solar asset owners, Yoojin Lee, a systems engineer and power forecast specialist at Enerparc, reveals how the company’s artificial intelligence approaches are used to make day-ahead forecasts more accurate. Three years ago, Enerparc started developing a solar PV power...

