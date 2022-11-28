Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Video: Kayla Harrison’s manager accused of cheating during first-ever loss: ‘I will go to war’
Kayla Harrison tasted defeat for the very first time in mixed martial arts (MMA) this past weekend (Nov. 25, 2022), dropping a hard-fought decision (and $1 million) to familiar foe, Larissa Pacheco (watch highlights). Meanwhile, her manager, Ali Abdelaziz, apparently also suffered an “L” of his own just outside the...
MMAmania.com
BKFC using Triller payout to sign ‘every single free agent that comes to market,’ including Nate Diaz and Tyson Fury
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) recently signed a deal with Triller which is expected to provide “more assets, more resources, and more possibilities” for promotion president David Feldman. And once that check clears, expect BKFC matchmakers to be targeting every single free agent on the combat sports market.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Jake Paul Definitely Became a Professional in Boxing - Now Time To Fight a Real Boxer
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has absolutely no issue with social media star Jake Paul making his mark in the sport of boxing. Paul made his debut in the sport in 2020. He's built an unbeaten record of 6-0, with 4 wins by knockout. Last month, Paul picked up a...
Spinning Back Clique: Kayla Harrison's upset loss, UFC 282's shakeup, Conor McGregor, more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Mike Bohn and Nolan King will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate:
Jake Paul makes interesting fight offers to Nate Diaz and Paddy Pimblett
Jake Paul had a busy day on social media on Tuesday, as he extended a couple of offers to combat
Nate Diaz Becomes Free Agent as UFC Contract Ends
The 37-year-old fighter has been with UFC for the past 15 years.
MMAWeekly.com
PFL offers Rolls Royce on top of $3 million payday for Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison superfight
It’s clear that the PFL wants Cris “Cyborg” Justino to fight Kayla Harrison now, more than ever. Shortly after Harrison lost her first ever MMA bout, Cyborg took to Twitter to joke that PFL saved money not booking her and Cyborg earlier. “I think Donn Davis owes...
Behind The Scenes With Mia Yim At WarGames, Dijak Calls Out Elon Musk | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, November 28, 2022. - WWE has released a new video documenting Mia Yim's full circle moment at Survivor Series WarGames. You can see that video linked above. - Dijak is coming after Elon Musk on Twitter:. - Nick Aldis is seemingly interested...
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira says he offered to fight Khamzat Chimaev in light heavyweight bout at UFC 283: ‘Chimaev didn’t want it’
Alex Pereira was aware of Khamzat Chimaev’s callout following his middleweight championship victory at UFC 281 and says that he was ready to take Chimaev up on his offer — with a condition. Pereira stopped longtime rival Israel Adesanya earlier this month in the fifth round to win...
IMPACT Digital Media Title To Be Defended In The UK, AEW Replica Tag Title News | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, November 29, 2022. - According to a report from Cultaholic, Joe Hendry is set to defend the IMPACT Digital Media Championship at a NORTH Wrestling event on Friday, December 2. This will mark the first time that the belt has been defended in the United Kingdom.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Kayla Harrison, Glover Teixeira, and Olivier Aubin-Mercier
1 p.m. ET: - I answer your questions to kick off the show with On the Nose. 1:45 p.m.: Kayla Harrison stops by to reflect on her first career loss at the PFL World Championships and what’s next. 2:15 p.m. ET: Olivier Aubin-Mercier will discuss his PFL lightweight championship...
Becky Lynch To Kick Off 11/28 WWE Raw, First Hour Is Commercial Free
The Man comes back around to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Becky Lynch will kick off the November 28 episode of WWE Raw. This will mark Lynch's first appeared on WWE Raw since the Raw after WWE SummerSlam where she announced she suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.
Matt Sydal Talks Tony Khan's Reaction To His Injury In Early 2022
Matt Sydal discusses Tony Khan's reaction to his recent injury. Back in February 2022, AEW star Matt Sydal competed at Prime Time Wrestling event in Chorzow, Oberschlesien, Polen. During that show, Sydal injured his knee in a bout against Nano Lopez. The injury would go on to cost Sydal nearly three months of his career in All Elite Wrestling and on the independent scene.
Trey Miguel Would Like To Do Open Challenges For X-Division Title, Get Independent Talent Involved
Trey Miguel is back on top of the X-Division, winning the vacant title at IMPACT Over Drive by defeating Black Taurus in the finals of the tournament. Trey's first run with the title lasted nearly 200 days and he defended the title in Independent promotions including DEFY and REVOLVER. Speaking...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/29/22): Hikaru Shida, The Factory, And Brian Cage In Action
AEW Dark (11/29) The Factory (Lee Johnson, QT Marshall, & Cole Karter) vs. Justin Corino, Ryan Mooney, & Steven Josifi. Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker) def. Tracy Williams, LSG, & Jack Tomlinson. Brian Cage def. Tony Deppen. Angelico def. Hagane Shinno. Emi Sakura def. Tiara...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis wants Devin Haney after Hector & Ryan Garcia
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis says he wants to face undisputed lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney after he faces Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th and Ryan Garcia on April 15th next year. Haney and Tank Davis sparred in the past, and it’s unclear...
Bron Breakker And Apollo Crews Break Bread, Dijak Returns To Action, Stark Hurts Lyons | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on November 29, 2022:. - Apollo Crews spent some time journaling at a diner. NXT Champion Bron Breakker approached him, and they discussed their upcoming title match at NXT Deadline. Crews stated that he's the only one who will be able to dethrone Breakker. They agreed that something will have to give at NXT Deadline.
Ronda Rousey To Be Playable Character In RAID: Shadow Legends
Ronda Rousey is part of the RAID. RAID: Shadow Legends announced that Ronda Rousey is now a playable character in the game. Fans can play as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion for free when they download the game and play for seven days. From RAID:. If you want something done...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 11 Results (11/26): WOW Tag Title Triple Threat
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode eleven of its show on November 26. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 11 Results (11/26) - Sahara Spars def. The Disciplinarian (w/...
WWE SmackDown On 11/25 Preliminary Viewership Down Ahead Of WWE Survivor Series
The preliminary numbers are in for the November 25 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports Friday's WWE SmackDown averaged 2.064 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour produced 2.224 million viewers while the second hour produced 1.904 million viewers. The November 18 episode scored 2.127 million preliminary viewers with a final viewership number of 2.232 million viewers.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0