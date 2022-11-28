Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on November 29, 2022:. - Apollo Crews spent some time journaling at a diner. NXT Champion Bron Breakker approached him, and they discussed their upcoming title match at NXT Deadline. Crews stated that he's the only one who will be able to dethrone Breakker. They agreed that something will have to give at NXT Deadline.

