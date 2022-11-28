ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becky Lynch To Kick Off 11/28 WWE Raw, First Hour Is Commercial Free

The Man comes back around to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Becky Lynch will kick off the November 28 episode of WWE Raw. This will mark Lynch's first appeared on WWE Raw since the Raw after WWE SummerSlam where she announced she suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.
Matt Sydal Talks Tony Khan's Reaction To His Injury In Early 2022

Matt Sydal discusses Tony Khan's reaction to his recent injury. Back in February 2022, AEW star Matt Sydal competed at Prime Time Wrestling event in Chorzow, Oberschlesien, Polen. During that show, Sydal injured his knee in a bout against Nano Lopez. The injury would go on to cost Sydal nearly three months of his career in All Elite Wrestling and on the independent scene.
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis wants Devin Haney after Hector & Ryan Garcia

By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis says he wants to face undisputed lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney after he faces Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th and Ryan Garcia on April 15th next year. Haney and Tank Davis sparred in the past, and it’s unclear...
Ronda Rousey To Be Playable Character In RAID: Shadow Legends

Ronda Rousey is part of the RAID. RAID: Shadow Legends announced that Ronda Rousey is now a playable character in the game. Fans can play as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion for free when they download the game and play for seven days. From RAID:. If you want something done...
WWE SmackDown On 11/25 Preliminary Viewership Down Ahead Of WWE Survivor Series

The preliminary numbers are in for the November 25 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports Friday's WWE SmackDown averaged 2.064 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour produced 2.224 million viewers while the second hour produced 1.904 million viewers. The November 18 episode scored 2.127 million preliminary viewers with a final viewership number of 2.232 million viewers.
