KXLY
A few more snow showers and slick streets for Thursday morning’s commute – Kris
We are tracking isolated snow showers through Thursday morning. Up to 1″ of additional snow in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is possible. Heavier snow and Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will continue for parts of the Inland Northwest. Plan your Thursday. If you are a Spokane...
KXLY
More snow showers tonight after a day of record-breaking snow – Kris
We are tracking more snow showers from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. 1-4″ of additional snow in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is possible. Kootenai County is still under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. Thursday. Plan your Thursday. It’s going to be a tricky Thursday morning commute...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
KXLY
WINTER STORM WARNING: Storm lasts until Thursday Morning – Mark
Prepare for a weather alert day with heavy snow piling up in the Inland Northwest. Expect to wake up to heavy snow, with over six inches from overnight. Snow will be heaviest this morning, and snowfall will last through Thursday. Another cold blast will follow. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast...
KXLY
The storm arrives tonight, Weather Alert Day for Wednesday – Mark
We’ll see a very cold start of the day with increasing clouds and possibly some light snow on the drive home. We’ll have some heavier snowfall tonight through Wednesday. A Weather Alert Day is in effect for 4-8 inches of snow before it tapers off Thursday. It’s going to be cloudy and cold all weekend.
KREM
WSDOT shares winter storm impact on roads across Spokane
Snow is melting and roads are clearing up. Road crews have been out plowing since 3:30 am and now the evening shift will take over and plow until 3:30 am tomorrow.
KXLY
WINTER STORM WARNING: major winter storm approaching this evening – Kris
We are tracking a major winter storm approaching the Inland Northwest Tuesday evening. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the region. Wednesday morning’s commute is going to be a bear. By the time most folks will be hitting the road for work and school, several hours’ worth of heavy snow will be waiting. Several schools have already canceled school for Wednesday. The heaviest snow will fall between 3 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, but the chance of snow will continue through the day. With that in mind, the evening commute will likely be dicey as well.
Gallery: Snowfall around the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up with heavy snowfall. Several inches of snow have fallen through Spokane and North Idaho, with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow throughout the day. More snow is on the way through Wednesday night and Thursday...
‘There is no preparing for it’: Camp Hope braces for Wednesday’s winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — The people living at Camp Hope are bracing for Wednesday’s incoming winter storm. It’ll be a rough couple of days ahead for people who call tents and campers home. Anthony Jolls is originally from the Midwest, and he’s making adjustments as the storm is expected to hit the Inland Northwest. “There is no preparing for it. I...
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Winter Weather Advisory in effect with major snowstorm on the way
Snow started falling early Monday morning in Spokane, a sign of what’s to come later this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Spokane until 10:00 p.m. on Monday. The NWS said additional snow accumulations of one to three inches is possible. Total snowfall could be 2 to 4 inches.
Spokane County crews preparing for upcoming snowstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is making sure you are safe on the roads ahead of the expected snow storm. Since early Monday morning, crews from Spokane County have been working 12-hour shifts, plowing and sanding emergency routes and major roads in all four districts. This is so they can clear secondary routes before the storm starts Tuesday night. The...
City of Spokane releases snow response plan ahead of winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, the city of Spokane has released its winter operations response. The response includes plans for plowing, parking and communication with residents. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more...
List: Spokane County businesses closed on Wednesday due to the weather
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With the winter storm hitting Spokane and the Winter Storm Warnings in effect across the Inland Northwest, many places will remain closed throughout the day on Wednesday. The Spokane area will see about six to eight inches of snow through Wednesday night. Many school districts,...
FOX 28 Spokane
School closures, delays for Nov. 30
INLAND NORTHWEST – With a winter storm rolling in this week, here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. Medical Lake School District: 2 hour delayDeer Park School District: 2 hour delay. FOX28 Spokane©
bonnersferryherald.com
Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Panhandle
The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone Counties in north Idaho. Significant snowfall and wind may create dangerous avalanche conditions this afternoon through Thursday. New slabs will form and stress the existing weak layers in our mountain snowpack.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Serious snowfall on our mountain passes
We expect extremely difficult travel conditions over our mountain passes Saturday night and Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. It will be a major headache on what promises to be a busy Sunday after Thanksgiving out on our highways. At least 8 inches...
Spokane Public Schools prepares for delays, cancellations as heavy snow approaches
SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter weather could mean school delays and cancellations. Spokane Public Schools is getting prepared for the possibilities of both this week and the district says everything is entirely dependent on the day. “We’ve started looking to see what the weather report is like. And so, throughout the day we connect with each other to see what are...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Cross the passes on Saturday if you can! – Kris
We are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday over Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes as well as Lookout and Fourth of July Passes. Expect light snow and windy conditions in the valleys.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Public Schools prepares for heavy snowfall
Spokane Public Schools is preparing for heavy snowfall this week. NonStop Local KHQ's Ava Wainhouse spoke with Superintendent Adam Swinyard on Tuesday.
KHQ Right Now
Car crashed into WSDOT plow
SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
