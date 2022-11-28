Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia Christmas parade postponed two weeks; Candyland to open as scheduled Friday
Due to Andalusia High School playing in the 4A State football championship game, the annual Christmas Parade will be postponed until Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. Candyland will open as scheduled on Friday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m. The Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce and city officials announced the...
wtvy.com
Alabama rescue facility housing 600 animals suffers storm damage
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An animal rescue organization that houses more than 600 animals was damaged during overnight storms that crossed Alabama. Troy Animal Rescue Project, located in Brundidge, is closed in the aftermath of Tuesday’s storms. According to Director Tiffany Howington, two dogs were injured during the...
wtvy.com
School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
aldailynews.com
Wesley Britt joins Fine & Geddie
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Wesley Britt, husband of U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt, has joined Fine, Geddie and Associates, one of Alabama’s premiere governmental affairs firms. Britt had previously worked in economic development and government affairs for Alabama Power, but stepped down last year to fully support his wife’s campaign for the U.S. Senate. He will be based in Fine & Geddie’s downtown Montgomery office servicing state-level clients and take no part in federal lobbying efforts, according to a statement from the firm.
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
Alabama marching band selected (and will host) Battle of the Bands
A marching band from Alabama will perform in and play host to the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands next year. The votes are in and six marching bands have been selected to perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier showcase for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands and dance teams.
WTOK-TV
Alabama family survives after EF-1 tornado destroys home
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County family considers themselves lucky after surviving a tornado that destroyed their Tallassee home early Tuesday morning. “All we could do was kind of hunker down,” explained resident Joe Mays. “I had my wife’s head underneath me. She had all the boys under her. And when I looked back up, I saw the sky.”
Survivor of tornado that killed 2 in small Alabama community ‘lucky to be alive’
Chaz Johnston, awakened early Wednesday by a television station weather alert, got up just in time to hear a tornado bearing down on his home on Cobb Lane in the Flatwood community, just north of Montgomery. “I come outside and it’s just a wreck. And really devastating for the community,”...
wtvy.com
Enterprise, Headland among schools across Alabama facing hoax shooting calls
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple school systems across the state of Alabama have received active shooter calls at local high schools, according to state superintendent Eric Mackey. Mackey in a message to all superintendents on Tuesday says the apparent “robocalls” have all so far been proven as hoaxes, but that...
WSFA
Man last seen in Montgomery found dead in La Pine
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man who was last seen in the Montgomery area was later found dead in La Pine. According to police, Nakel Johnson, 47, was last seen in the area of the 3400 block of Mobile Highway. On Nov. 15th, around 3:30 p.m., Johnson’s body was found in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in La Pine.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Search Canceled for Missing Woman in Montgomery
UPDATE: The search for a missing woman in Montgomery has been canceled. Investigators have provided no further details. The Montgomery Police Department needs your help finding a missing woman. Police say 72-year-old Classie Jones may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment. She was last seen on Tuesday,...
governing.com
Can We Ever Get Beyond Our Legacy of American Racial Terrorism?
My wife and I recently returned from a convening of educators by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) in Montgomery, Ala. Part of the convening included tours of its Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice. These history and cultural centers preserve the memories of slavery, racism and lynching in America.
Tornado Aftermath Photo Reveals Destroyed Building with Only a Few Cinder Blocks Standing
Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center received more than two dozen tornado reports from across the Southeast. While areas across Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi sustained critical structural damage, the former suffered the heaviest impact. As rescue and utility crews got to work Wednesday afternoon, one photo captured the extent of the damage near AL’s Montgomery County. The image shows just a handful of cinder blocks left standing after a tornado ravaged the rest of the building.
wbrc.com
Overnight tornadoes, storms leave path of damage in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked deadly severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with them tornado warnings for several counties. Sunrise brough visual confirmation of the damage, and news of two deaths. According to the Montgomery County EMA’s office, an...
WSFA
First-year teacher inspiring students at Floyd Middle Magnet School
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first-year on the job can be tough, and it can really be stressful when you realize your boss is stopping by. At least, that’s what Niya Kimbell thought was happening on this day. “I thought I was being observed today by the district or...
wtvy.com
4WARN WEATHER DAY: November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday, November 30, 2022. On Wednesday morning, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be crossing the Wiregrass during the morning commute. The main impact window will be from 5 a.m.- 9:30 a.m. moving...
wdhn.com
Truck hydroplanes into ditch on Highway 52
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around 7:30 authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 East, near Cedar Springs Road. According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a pickup truck hydroplaned and spun around on the roadway. The truck crashed rear-first into a ditch and hit a tree.
WSFA
Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery high school student is inspiring her community after being chosen to perform in one of the most historic music halls in the world. “I started playing the guitar in second grade at Carver Elementary,” said young musician Kaylen Miles. Kaylen Miles, an 11th...
wvtm13.com
Grown men and women weep as 8-year-old Dothan, AL, boy hands out toy soldiers to veterans
It was two months ago when 66-year-old Stephen Rohr stood in a Walmart and cried. The generous gift came so suddenly, and it came from an 8-year-old kid. “Thank you for your service,” said the boy, as he firmly shook Stephen’s hand. “I want you to have this," said the third grader. “I want you to know how much America appreciates you.”
WSFA
Wetumpka residents recall overnight tornado as cleanup gets underway
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a long day of cleanup for some families in Wetumpka hit hard by Tuesday night’s severe weather. According to the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency, the worst hit areas were along Willow Springs Road and Jasmine Hill Road. Both are located just off busy U.S. Highway 231.
