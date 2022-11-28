MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Wesley Britt, husband of U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt, has joined Fine, Geddie and Associates, one of Alabama’s premiere governmental affairs firms. Britt had previously worked in economic development and government affairs for Alabama Power, but stepped down last year to fully support his wife’s campaign for the U.S. Senate. He will be based in Fine & Geddie’s downtown Montgomery office servicing state-level clients and take no part in federal lobbying efforts, according to a statement from the firm.

