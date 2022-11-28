ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg

Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
numberfire.com

Saddiq Bey playing bench role for Pistons on Tuesday night

Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Bey will come off the bench after Isaiah Stewart was named Tuesday's starter. In 26.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bey to produce 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Grant Williams playing bench role for Celtics on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Williams will come off the bench after Jaylen Brown was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to record 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Blake Griffin playing with Boston's second unit on Wednesday night

Boston Celtics forward / center Blake Griffin is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. Griffin will come off the bench after Al Horford was named Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 100.8 minutes this season, Griffin is averaging 0.71 FanDuel points per minute.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (calf) active for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis will play in his second straight game after returning on Monday from a left calf contusion. In a matchup versus an Indiana team ranked 26th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Davis to score 50.9 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Clippers' Norman Powell (groin) doubtful on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell (groin) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell has been added to the injury report will a groin strain and is doubtful to face Utah on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.9 minutes against the Jazz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Boston's Al Horford (back) starting on Wednesday, Blake Griffin to bench

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (back) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford will make his 18th start this season after the veteran sat out one game with lower back stiffness. In 30.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 28.6 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) is expected to miss four-to-six weeks. Towns is expected to return sometime in January after he suffered a right calf strain on Monday night. Expect Kyle Anderson to play an increased role while Towns is out. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (illness) available for Heat on Wednesday night

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Martin will suit up after he was able to go through this morning's shootaround with an illness. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.2 points,...
MIAMI, FL

