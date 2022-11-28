Read full article on original website
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown Listed As Questionable Tonight Against Miami Heat
The Miami Heat could receive a break tonight if Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is unable to play. Brown is listed as questionable on the injury report because of neck stiffness. He is averaging 26.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET. Where: TD Garden. TV: Bally Sports...
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
Stephen A. Smith Says The Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum Is The MVP Right Now
The Miami Heat are feeling good about themselves after winning three straight games. There's little time to celebrate because the Heat begin a tough three-game stretch that starts Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. The Heat face the Celtics twice, which means they will see forward Jayson Tatum. He is playing...
numberfire.com
Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
Should The Miami Heat Have Made A Play For Kemba Walker?
The former All-Star guard is reportedly on the verge of signing with the Dallas Mavericks
numberfire.com
Saddiq Bey playing bench role for Pistons on Tuesday night
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Bey will come off the bench after Isaiah Stewart was named Tuesday's starter. In 26.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bey to produce 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum closes in on Larry Bird with immaculate feat vs. Heat
At this point, it is no longer surprising to hear Jayson Tatum’s name uttered in the same breath as that of Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird. Tatum has us singing his praises yet again after another remarkable feat during Wednesday’s matchup against the Miami Heat. After reaching the...
numberfire.com
Grant Williams playing bench role for Celtics on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Williams will come off the bench after Jaylen Brown was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to record 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Lakers News: L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109
Finally, an easy blowout!
numberfire.com
Nets' Joe Harris starting on Wednesday in place of injured Ben Simmons (calf)
Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Harris is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Harris will get the start on Wednesday with Ben Simmons sidelined for at least the next three games with a calf injury. Our models expect Harris to play 32.2 minutes against Washington.
numberfire.com
Blake Griffin playing with Boston's second unit on Wednesday night
Boston Celtics forward / center Blake Griffin is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. Griffin will come off the bench after Al Horford was named Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 100.8 minutes this season, Griffin is averaging 0.71 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) active for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis will play in his second straight game after returning on Monday from a left calf contusion. In a matchup versus an Indiana team ranked 26th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Davis to score 50.9 FanDuel points.
Indiana Pacers embarrassed by Sacramento Kings in worst loss of season
SACRAMENTO — The Indiana Pacers have had a few losses this season where they looked inferior to their opponent. But they had not yet had a game where they got outclassed or embarrassed wire to wire. They've typically been able to find success for at least a small portion of every game.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Norman Powell (groin) doubtful on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell (groin) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell has been added to the injury report will a groin strain and is doubtful to face Utah on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.9 minutes against the Jazz.
numberfire.com
Boston's Al Horford (back) starting on Wednesday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (back) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford will make his 18th start this season after the veteran sat out one game with lower back stiffness. In 30.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 28.6 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) is expected to miss four-to-six weeks. Towns is expected to return sometime in January after he suffered a right calf strain on Monday night. Expect Kyle Anderson to play an increased role while Towns is out. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (illness) available for Heat on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Martin will suit up after he was able to go through this morning's shootaround with an illness. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.2 points,...
