Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late November 2022, starting with this duo… On Nov. 26, Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds were snapped sharing a cozy-looking night out in Los Angeles. (See photos here.) As they arrived at a restaurant in the same car with the "Friday Night Light" actress behind the wheel, the Imagine Dragons frontman could even be seen reaching up to caress her hair. They reportedly spent five hours together at the classic French bistro Café Stella. Both Minka and Dan are newly single: Her off-and-on romance of two years with Trevor Noah finally came to an end in the spring, while the Grammy winner's off-and-on relationship with his wife of a decade, Aja Volkman, also came to an end earlier this year.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO