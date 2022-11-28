ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Backyard Renaissance's 'October Night' a suspenseful tale of a family haunted by loss, secrets

By Pam Kragen
 2 days ago

Long before Francis Gercke's first produced play, "The October Night of Johnny Zero," begins, the audience gets a visceral taste of what's to come. The world premiere play that opened Saturday at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center in East Village is set in a crumbling home deluged with rain, thunder and buzzy, flickering electricity the audience sees and hears as they arrive.

Similar to the haunted apartment in Stephen Karam one-act play "The Humans," the house in Gercke's "October Night" is alive with the unhappy memories, loss and pain of its inhabitants. But unlike "The Humans," Gercke's "October Night" is very funny, which helps ease the high-wire tension that director Richard Baird skillfully builds in a series of cathartic waves.

Gercke has a talent for easy-flowing, natural, descriptive and witty dialogue, and he doesn't go overboard with plot exposition in the play, which runs two hours with intermission. But the first act gets bogged down with unnecessary dialogue and could easily be trimmed by 15 to 20 minutes. In fact, if the play was an intermissionless 90 minutes, it would be a more thrilling theatrical ride.

Set on an October afternoon in 1981 in the Delaware Valley, the three-character play is about Franky, a smart, quirky and lonely high school student who invites the school hero, a star basketball player named Johnny, over to his house to escape the rain while Johnny awaits a ride home after school. Franky lives with his mom, Barbara, a seemingly cruel and predatory drunk who stalks, corners and interrogates the boys, as if they were flies trapped in her web.

Barbara and Franky have secrets that are eating away at their lives, relationship and house like blistering acid. A year earlier, Franky's older brother Donny disappeared, and Johnny — whose school nickname is "Double Zero" — is the same age Donny would be if he were still around. Johnny is hiding his own secrets about why he left his last high school, family problems and the rage he tries to conceal under a gentle demeanor. Ultimately the characters' anger, fears and grief take physical form, but to say more would spoil the play's surprises.

Jessica John gives one of the best performances of her career as the raw-nerved and boldly confrontational Barbara, whose despair leads to her confuse Johnny with Donny after a couple gallon-size jugs of wine. As Franky, Geoffrey Ulysses Geissinger takes his character on a journey, starting out as timid and boyish but later revealing darker and more calculating depths. And Marcel Ferrin, the only actor in the cast who's consistent in maintaining the script's tricky Delaware dialect, makes Johnny an endearing everyman, whose growing confusion and anxiety in this house of horrors reflect what the audience is experiencing in real time.

Scenic designer Yi-Chien Lee, lighting designer Kate Rose Reynolds and sound designer Kevin Anthenill deserve praise, as well, for creating the play's fourth character — the realistically decaying home of Franky and Barbara. And director Baird's mastery at authentically building a sense of foreboding and uncertainty reminds me of his past accomplished work with the plays of Britain's Harold Pinter.

Gercke has said he based "The October Night of Johnny Zero" on an incident from his own childhood. If so, it's hard to imagine what other wildly imaginative stories he'll plumb from his past for his future plays.

‘The October Night of Johnny Zero’

When: 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. 7 p.m. Sundays. Through Dec. 10.

Where: Backyard Renaissance Theatre at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center, 930 10th Ave., San Diego

Tickets: $18-$40

Phone: (760) 975-7189

Online: backyardrenaissance.com

For me, Christmas is by far the most magical day of the year. The lights, the decorated trees, the wide-eyed wonder of little kids and the countless hours spent bringing joy to communities and people. It’s all so inspiring and beautiful and the world just feels better for a while.
San Diego, CA
