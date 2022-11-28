ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Talking With Tami

Deck Out Your Dining Room Decor this Holiday Season

Lucy Small of State and Season has some great dining room ideas to transform your home this holiday season. As a licensed designer, MBA, and alternative living expert, she creates physical spaces that promote happiness and well-being in rural settings. See her tips inside…. 1. Decorate your mantle or buffet,...
Money

Deck the Halls Without Wrecking Your Wallet: Save 40% on Holiday Home Decor

Whimsical decorations and the warm glow of colorful lights make the holiday season feel like a magical time of year, but with inflation on the rise and prices higher than ever, it simply won’t do to break the bank on festive decor. Luckily, there’s no need to miss out on the fun of decorating this year thanks to Amazon. They’re currently offering major sales on all the items you need to turn your yard and your living room into a winter wonderland. Now is the perfect time to pick up any decorations you’re missing or expand your display with great deals on everything from themed lights to a beautiful new tree.
CNN

Master seasonal magic with Frontgate’s Christmas Cheer Greenery Collection and other spirited decor

Whether you’re entertaining this season or not, your space should feel like a cozy, festive retreat from the hustle and bustle of the holidays. If that aesthetic sounds hard to achieve, it doesn’t have to be — even if you haven’t started decorating yet. Frontgate helps you bring the magic of the season home with its customer-favorite Christmas Cheer Greenery Collection. This brand also offers all of the ingredients – from ornaments and garlands to serveware and decor – that you’ll need to create your dream holiday home.
Apartment Therapy

How to Declutter Holiday Items Before It’s Time to Decorate

It’s common to assume the best time to declutter your holiday decor is after the holidays are over. But actually, it’s kind of the worst time. Think about it — not only are you likely to be fatigued from all the festivities, you’re also prone to be experiencing a bit of the post-holiday blues. After all, taking down the holiday decorations is nowhere near as joyful as putting them up. This is exactly when shoving all of the decorations into bins and boxes without any sort of strategy becomes an enticing option.
Family Handyman

My Home Smells Like A Holiday Dream Thanks to This Smart Fragrance Diffuser

When it comes to my home, smell is important. Sure, most people would say the same. But I take it to the next level with all the seasonal candles, room sprays and scent plug-ins. With the holidays upon us, I’ve gathered all the decorations to whisk my home away to a winter wonderland, complete with the best smart Christmas trees, outdoor Christmas decorations and of course, holiday scents. And if you’re wondering, yes, I’ve also ordered my Advent calendars that double as home decor.
Wide Open Country

The Farmhouse Christmas Décor We're Buying This Year

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's that time of the year to light Christmas candles, make sugar cookies, and of course, put up the Christmas tree. The warm feelings of the holiday season surely set in once your house is fully decorated -- and this year, we're loving a classic farmhouse style to help add a rustic flair to our mantles, windows, and living rooms. Our favorite farmhouse Christmas décor adds a cozy, vintage feel to the home, so we rounded up our favorite finds that we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this year.
Parade

Lunchables Announces Holiday-Themed Snacks With the Most Unhinged Names

The holidays can be a stressful time for parents, so Lunchables has come up with a solution to help alleviate some of the chaos!. After mining Twitter data from last year's holiday season, the kid-favorite snack brand found that some of biggest stressors for those with kids included remembering to move the Elf on the Shelf every day, hosting relatives, and more.
Simplemost

10 Christmas Tree Skirts You Can Get For Less Than $30

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Ready to jazz up your holiday decorations this year? A new Christmas tree skirt...
ktalnews.com

Best 4-foot Christmas tree

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s nothing like an artificial Christmas tree to quickly and efficiently adorn the home with festive cheer. Not only do they last year upon year, but they don’t shed pine needles and are far more cost-effective and practical on the whole. A 4-foot Christmas tree is ideal for smaller living spaces and work well as table-toppers or as a secondary tree for the office or entryway. If you are looking for a realistic and tasteful tree that’s ready to decorate, consider the National Tree Company Dunhill Fir.
COLORADO STATE
WGN TV

3 Easy holiday decor hacks that won’t break the bank

Now if you’re looking to add some decorations to your holiday decor but don’t want to break the bank, WGN News Now has a gift for you. Kelli Gillespie and Mei Ling Nazar, co-founders of Family Entourage, popped in to share three home decor holiday hacks. These DIY...

