Browns players discuss Deshaun Watson’s return: ‘He’s ready to go’

By Cris Belle
WDTN
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After beating the Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns have a lot to say on their Victory Monday as they welcome Deshaun Watson back to the field.

Coach Kevin Stefanski, alongside CB M.J. Emerson and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, spoke to the media on Monday via video conference.

‘The defense showed up’: Greg Pruitt talks Browns vs. Buccaneers

LIVE BLOG:

When asked about play calling between Watson and the coaching staff, Kevin Stefanski said they’ve been working together a lot since last spring.

“I believe in his preparation,” Stefanski said. “I believe he’s worked really hard and he’s ready to go.”

On Cade York’s missed field goal, Stefanski said York’s foot slipped due to the weather, which can impact either side.

How does Stefanski see the friendship between Watson and Brissett helping to ease this week’s transition?

Browns’ Deshaun Watson officially cleared to return to field

“Unique situation with these two parties,” he said. “They really respect each other. We saw support from Deshaun to Jacoby and now Jacoby is going to support Deshaun. Jacoby is going to help us win this week and get Deshaun ready.”

M.J. Emerson says he’s excited to see Deshaun get back on the field.

“I feel like Deshaun is very explosive,” Emerson said. “We’ll see more explosive plays.”

“The best thing about the whole week is that we won yesterday,” said WR Donovan Peoples-Jones.

“I feel like I’m getting better,” he added.

DPJ says Watson has looked “good” in practice.

“Jacoby means a lot to this team,” Peoples-Jones said of Brissett, who had his last scheduled start Sunday.

***

Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in OT and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett’s final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension.

“I’m obviously grateful for this opportunity and grateful for those men in that room,” said Brissett, who also threw a key block on receiver Anthony Schwartz’s 31-yard TD run . “This was a great game to kind of end it on, but we have to stack them.”

The Browns forced OT on tight end David Njoku’s remarkable, one-handed TD catch with 32 seconds left in regulation. Njoku extended his left arm to haul in Brissett’s 12-yard scoring strike in the back of the end zone.

Brady completed 29 of 43 passes for 246 yards and was sacked three times.

Brissett went 23 of 37 for 210 yards with one TD and an interception. Chubb finished with 116 yards on 26 carries.

Watson on Sunday will play his first game in 700 days against the Texans, who drafted him in 2017.

