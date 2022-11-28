Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football to hire Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer earns All-Big Ten acoladesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
seminoles.com
Noles Prepare for NCAA Tournament Opener Against Northern Iowa
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team (19-10, 11-7) begin its 24th NCAA Tournament on Friday evening in Minneapolis, Minn., when they take on the Northern Iowa Panthers (26-7, 17-1). First serve is set for 5:30 p.m. inside of Maturi Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota. ESPN+ plus will have the coverage with Emma Carpenter (Play-by-Play), Meredith Uram-Nelson (Color) and Connor O’Neal (Sideline) on the call.
1011now.com
7th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament
The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament...
seminoles.com
M. Basketball Falls To Purdue, 79-69 , in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
TALLAHASSEE, Fla – Zach Edey scored a game high 25 points and eight rebounds with eleven made field goals to lead No. 5 Purdue in a 79-69 victory over Florida State in the AC / Big Ten Challenge at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Edey led three Boilermakers in double figure scoring, Braden Smith (13 points) and Fletcher Loyer (11 points), to secure Purdue’s seventh win of the season. The Boilermakers are now 7-0. Darin Green Jr. had a remarkable game, nearing his season-high with 23 points on four made 3-point field goals. He tied his career-high with two blocks against Purdue.
seminoles.com
Soccer Wins Atlantic Region Staff of the Year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Head coach Brian Pensky and the rest of the Florida State coaching staff were named the Atlantic Region Staff of the year. This is Pensky’s second straight Region Staff of the Year award. Pensky and the rest of the coaching staff have led Florida State...
GoCreighton.com
#7 Men's Hoops Visits #2 Texas in Marquee Matchup of Big 12 - BIG EAST Battle
Game #8: #7 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at #2 Texas (5-0) Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 • 6:00 p.m. • Austin, Texas • Moody Center. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) | TEXAS NOTES (PDF) |. After three strong tests in three...
seminoles.com
Florida State Ranked 13th In This Week’s CFP Poll
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State moved up three spots for the second straight week and is ranked 13th in the fifth College Football Playoff poll of the season, it was revealed Tuesday night live on ESPN. The Seminoles, who are 14th in the Associated Press and Coaches polls this...
seminoles.com
Payton Named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Redshirt freshman defensive end Patrick Payton is the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, it was announced Wednesday afternoon. Payton is the third Seminole to win the award and first since 2012. Payton, from Miami, finished with 29 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks...
kmaland.com
Nebraska adds Barthel, Peetz to football coaching staff
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has hired two more assistant coaches to his staff. Nebraska hired E.J. Barthel as running backs coach on Tuesday and Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Barthel comes to Lincoln from Connecticut. Barthel previously worked with Rhule with the NFL's Carolina...
seminoles.com
Four Seminoles Named to the United Soccer All-Atlantic Region Team
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Seminoles are heading into the College Cup for the third straight season with a 17-2-3 record, an ACC Regular Season Championship and an ACC Tournament Championship. Florida State’s success is led by its four United Soccer Coaches All-Region members – Jenna Nighswonger (first team), Cristina Roque (first team), Jody Brown (first team) and Clara Robbins (second team).
seminoles.com
Nighswonger Named MAC Hermann Award Semifinalist
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Jenna Nighswonger has been named a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist as announced by the United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club on Wednesday afternoon. The MAC Hermann Trophy is the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer and has been awarded annually since...
1011now.com
Three Huskers defenders earn all-conference recognition
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Three Nebraska football defensive standouts received All-Big Ten honors for their outstanding play in 2022. The league office announced the honorees on Tuesday morning, while offensive selections will be recognized on Wednesday. Junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference...
Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up
Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule lands on new RBs coach for Nebraska coaching staff, per report
Matt Rhule has reportedly landed on a new running backs coach for his first Nebraska staff. According to Nate Clouse with Rivals, Rhule’s choice for RBs coach in Lincoln will be EJ Barthel. Barthell most recently served in the same capacity for UConn during the 2022 season. Barthel has...
seminoles.com
Dillan Gibbons Named Wuerffel Trophy Finalist
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons is one of three finalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, it was announced Tuesday. The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service” is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Established in 2005 and named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.
Kearney Hub
'Sounds like me': Matt Rhule leaves strong early impression on Nebraska QB Casey Thompson
LINCOLN – Casey Thompson lingered on the second-floor balcony of the Hawks Center watching as Matt Rhule finished his last round of interviews on the turf below. The Nebraska quarterback didn’t see the main press conference in person Monday afternoon, instead streaming it on BTN while watching game film in North Stadium. He studied the Iowa game and the college quarterbacks he usually checks in on like Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).
klkntv.com
What’s next for Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has been imbued with a new sense of excitement after the university announced the hiring of Matt Rhule as head coach. But what happens now with former interim head coach Mickey Joseph?. Earlier this season, his contract was restructured when he took on the...
Kearney Hub
Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
knopnews2.com
Mickey Joseph arrested Wednesday in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday. According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody around 2 p.m. near South 34th and Tree line drive. He is facing...
Nebraska's AD details Matt Rhule's secret visit to Lincoln
A big part of landing Matt Rhule as Nebraska's head coach was an in-season visit to Lincoln. Athletic Director Trev Alberts details how the Huskers pulled it off.
