ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Western Sierra Resource Corp (OTCMKTS: WSRC) Blue Sky Breakout as Subsidiary MSL Inks Enormous Contract to Restore the Twitchell Dam and Reservoir

By Boe Rimes
microcapdaily.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
venturabreeze.com

City Manager put on administrative leave

Alex McIntyre has served as the City Manager of the City of Ventura since November 2018. The Ventura City Council has announced that City Manager Alex D. McIntyre has been placed on administrative leave pending Council direction on a private personnel matter. Even though the reason was not stated it...
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention

Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes.  The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

A look at the Amazon fulfillment center in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. — The Amazon fulfillment center in Oxnard handles more than a million items that are shipped to SoCal customers. About 1,500 people work at the 800,000-square-foot facility, assisted by robot helpers.
OXNARD, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California

A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Shopping Center Totaling More Than 150,000 SQFT Up for Sale in Ventura

A more than 150,000 square foot retail center in Ventura is back on the market after last trading for $50 million. According to a listing from Newmark, Poinsettia Plaza is back up for sale, offering the opportunity to acquire a grocery anchored shopping center that is nearly fully occupied. Located...
VENTURA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Wilf Brothers Pay $40MM for Village Green Office Park in Westlake Village

While Southern California continues to see a trend of companies moving away from traditional office space, several properties in the region continue to trade hands. In one recent deal that closed on Nov. 7 but only recently recorded, Minnesota Viking owners Zygmunt and Mark Wilf purchased the Village Green Office Park in Westlake Village for $40 million, or approximately $487 per square foot, according to public records.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region

When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Ventura: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ventura, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ventura California. Located on the coastline of California, Ventura is a laid back beach town with a variety of fun attractions. It is also near the Channel Islands National Park. A popular landmark in Ventura is the Serra Cross Park. It offers breathtaking views...
VENTURA, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

National Historic Landmark For Sale in Downtown Santa Barbara

The Gonzalez-Ramirez Adobe—a National Historic Landmark and nearly 200-year- old masterpiece of Santa Barbara’s colonial architecture—has undergone a meticulous renovation by Becker Studios and is now offered for sale. The 0.62-acre property at 835 Laguna Street has versatile CG zoning, allowing for residential or a variety of commercial uses. Embodying the spirit of Old California, this unique property comes complete with pristine finishes while honoring the authenticity of the original Spanish adobe style.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy

The Santa Barbara Chapter of The Association of Women in Communications announced Dr. Katrina Mitchell as this year's recipient of the Lois Phillips Founder's Award for her advocacy work in women's health. The post Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
rctc.org

Know Before You Go with SoCal 511

The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Pepe's Reopened Today!

I spoke to the owner of Pepe’s in Goleta yesterday. She said that after 2 years of being closed, they are supposed to reopen today.
GOLETA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy