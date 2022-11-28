LSU last won the Southeastern Conference Championship game three years ago. Before that, you have to go back to 2011 to find the last time the Tigers accomplish the feat. LSU coach Brian Kelly relishes such an opportunity, that in his first year, he’s bringing the No. 11 Tigers (9-3) to Atlanta to face No. 1 and defending national champion Georgia (12-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO