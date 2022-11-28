ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigerrag.com

LSU’s Josh Williams taking necessary steps to return to field for SEC Championship Game

Whether LSU’s running back rotation will be back at full strength for Saturday’s Southeastern Conference Championship Game remains to be seen. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was in a walking boot days after last week’s 38-23 loss at Texas A&M, a game running back Josh Williams was already sidelined because of a sprained knee suffered in his team’s win Nov. 12 at Arkansas.
tigerrag.com

No. 11 LSU women’s basketball turns back determined effort from SLU

Sophomore transfer Angel Reese posted her eighth consecutive double-double to open the season and No. 11 LSU had to turn back a determined effort from visiting Southeastern Louisiana, 63-55, Tuesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Reese led the Tigers (8-0) with 25 points and 11 rebounds despite constant double-team...
tigerrag.com

No underscoring significance for LSU to win SEC Championship Game over Georgia

LSU last won the Southeastern Conference Championship game three years ago. Before that, you have to go back to 2011 to find the last time the Tigers accomplish the feat. LSU coach Brian Kelly relishes such an opportunity, that in his first year, he’s bringing the No. 11 Tigers (9-3) to Atlanta to face No. 1 and defending national champion Georgia (12-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
