————— The members of the Klute band are dissatisfied with the patronage received at their concert Monday evening. They feel that their efforts have not been appreciated as they should be by the citizens of Sidney and they have just reasons to think so. It is rumored that the band will probably disband. The question of disbanding will at least be brought up and discussed at the next regular meeting Friday evening.

