Look: Michigan Coach Has Painful Admission For Ohio State
Michigan's offense repeatedly burned Ohio State with big plays during Saturday's 45-23 win at The Shoe. All five of Michigan's touchdowns went for at least 45 yards, including 69- and 75-yard scores from Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter and two big late runs from Donovan Edwards to silence the Columbus crowd.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
cleveland.com
The first staff change Ohio State football’s Ryan Day must consider after another loss to Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day may need to make another significant adjustment to the coaching staff to correct the problems that led to another loss to Michigan. He won’t need to hand out a pink slip this time, as he did to a few assistants...
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
Tell Me More: From the gridiron to a Columbus patrol car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There is a big man from Columbus who was a pro football prospect when he left the city on a full scholarship. He turned pro all right, just not in the uniform he expected. Columbus police officer Jason Sekinger is 6 feet, 9 inches tall and was the big man on […]
Look: Ohio State Football Star Addresses 'Culture' Problem
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been battling through a foot injury all season and decided to clap back after a Buckeyes fan questioned the program's culture. The culture here is just fine. You try and come practice/play with torn ligaments and a broken bone in your foot every week. My brothers know I been trying to do whatever it take to fight alongside of them every week. Carry on.
landgrantholyland.com
A letter from a very sad Ohio State student
Saturday was a horrible day for all of us. It ruined my Thanksgiving break, personally. I cried more than once. I was almost physically ill watching so many Michigan fans be happy. It was a very depressing day. The beginning of the day offered so much hope, but by 4 p.m., all hope was dashed away. I am here to offer you an inside look on what the day was like as an Ohio State student.
Michigan Fan's Comment On Ohio Stadium Is Going Viral
At least one Michigan fan was brave enough to attend the Michigan-Ohio State game at the Horseshoe on Saturday. Or was he?. Usually, Ohio Stadium is regarded as one of the toughest places to play but that wasn't the case for this game, according to this Michigan fan. "I’m still...
Ohio State President Announces Stunning Resignation On Monday
The Ohio State Buckeyes are having a rough couple of days. After spending nearly an entire year preparing to avenge their 2021 loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes were dominated by the Wolverines this past Saturday en route to a 45-23 blowout loss in Columbus. Saturday's loss to the ...
Report: Rose Bowl Has Preference Between Ohio State, Penn State
As it stands right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl typically features the top-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that don't find their way into the final CFP field. But this year, that typical selection process could be altered.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— The members of the Klute band are dissatisfied with the patronage received at their concert Monday evening. They feel that their efforts have not been appreciated as they should be by the citizens of Sidney and they have just reasons to think so. It is rumored that the band will probably disband. The question of disbanding will at least be brought up and discussed at the next regular meeting Friday evening.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Announces New $55 Million, Multi-Year Stadium Upgrades Plan
Oklahoma State on Tuesday announced a multi-year, $55 million plan to upgrade Boone Pickens Stadium that will begin immediately and run during winter, spring and summer months so as not to interfere with OSU’s home schedules. The plan will start first with a focus on the north side of BPS for the first year.
Ohio State President Kristina Johnson will resign
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina Johnson is resigning. An announcement Monday night from Johnson said she will transition from her role as president in May, at the end of the current academic year. Her contract was set to expire in August 2025. “We have been able to achieve so much, […]
Ohio State Football might lose Brian Hartline to head coaching job
When you are an elite college football program, you tend to lose assistant coaches to other programs. Programs poach your team to get assistants to become head coaches. The Ohio State football program already had to deal with that when Jeff Hafley was poached by Boston College. Another assistant coach...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Madison Leigh Gonzales, 28, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $205 fine. Robert D. Herron, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $130...
Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If Ohio State Deserves Playoff Spot
The long-awaited 2022 version of "The Game" took place between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday and the result was very lopsided. Michigan took over in the second half and pounded Ohio State 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. This also got Big Blue to 12-0 on the season, while OSU dropped to 11-1.
Ohio State legend Troy Smith sends message after Michigan's flag-planting incident
Ohio State football legend Troy Smith made his stance known after Michigan players planted the Block "M" flag onto the turf at Ohio Stadium.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters
What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
