GV Wire
Drought Costs California Ag Billions in Revenue, 19,420 Jobs
The drought’s seismic impacts on California growers and ranchers include 752,000 idled acres and $3 billion in lost revenue over the last two years, according to a new report. Also shed in 2021 and 2022: 19,420 ag and food processing jobs and $5.9 billion in revenue to food processors.
GV Wire
What Now for Newsom’s Oil Profits Tax?
For several months, Gov. Gavin Newsom has waged a war of words on California’s petroleum industry, accusing it of price-gouging and asking the Legislature to impose a tax on its soaring profits. “Big oil is ripping people off at the pump, and they’re making more in profits off of...
GV Wire
The Wonderful Company Gives Nearly $1.1M in Grants to Valley Nonprofits
The Central California Food Bank and Marjaree Mason Center are two of 31 nonprofits in the Central Valley receiving Wonderful Company Community Grants this year, the company announced Wednesday. Grants to agencies in Fresno, Tulare, Kings, and Kern counties will total nearly $1.1 million, raising The Wonderful Company’s community awards...
GV Wire
Will California ‘Meet the Moment’ on Homelessness?
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is fond — perhaps overly so — of the phrase “meet the moment.”. It translates roughly into a willingness to handle pressing issues and, of course, he uses it mostly to describe his own resolve. So, one might ask, are Newsom, the Legislature,...
GV Wire
California High Schools Need a Complete Overhaul: Walters
Most of the political debate in California over public education centers on money — particularly the annual exercise of determining how many billions of dollars the state will send to local school systems. Dan Walters. CalMatters. Opinion. Occasionally, the debate shifts to actual education issues — such as whether...
GV Wire
GOP-Controlled Arizona County Refuses to Certify Election
Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused on Monday to certify the 2022 election, despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. State election officials have said they will sue Cochise County if the board...
