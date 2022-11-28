Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
City record
-8:16 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road. -11:31 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue. -11:19 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Madison Leigh Gonzales, 28, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $205 fine. Robert D. Herron, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $130...
Sidney Daily News
Lehman High School to host hostile incident exercise
SIDNEY — A unified hostile incident full scale training exercise will be held at Lehman High School on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. – noon. The exercise is in compliance with Lehman High Schools training curriculum and will involve an actor playing as an active shooter inside of the school. First responders participating in the exercise will be responding to the school from a staging area near the campus.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney vacant property board waives fees
SIDNEY – The Sidney Vacant Property Registration Board of Review approved the staff of the community development office’s recommendation to suspend and eventually waive vacant property fees for a property at a meeting on Nov. 29. Charlene Nichols, on behalf of Central Business Enterprises, requested that the fees...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The Tawawa Lake Club House was entered last night by some person breaking in the panels on one of the doors. They used the oars of the boats in making a fire and when they left, they took a pair of overalls belonging to Ed Johnston who takes care of the club house.
Sidney Daily News
City Council hears from landlords regarding rental registration
SIDNEY – City Council heard an introduction to an ordinance regarding the rental registration program and was joined by over three dozen concerned citizens in the audience during the Monday, Nov. 28, meeting. Sidney landlords questioned council members and staff about the point of implementing the program, the benefits,...
Sidney Daily News
Samaritan Works adds Blessing Box
SIDNEY — Participants of Samaritan Works, a faith based sober living program, recently placed a Blessing Box outside their office at 315 E. Court St. Executive Director Tricia Alloway said giving back to the community is an important part of recovery. “Recognizing where we have been, and where we...
Sidney Daily News
Jannides named parade grand marshal
SIDNEY — Winter Wonderland Parade Chairperson Joe Moniaci has proclaimed the “preparations are underway and Sidney Alive is looking forward to a wonderful parade to get us in the mood for the Holidays!”. Moniaci has announced the 2022 Grand Marshal is none other than local in-real-life influencer, Mary...
Sidney Daily News
Library to host Holiday Open House
SIDNEY — The Amos Memorial Public Library will host its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Special guests for the open house include Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo from Idle Hour Ranch, and Balloons by Jared. Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn samples will be available as well as hot cider from Greenhaus Coffee and Christmas cookies.
Sidney Daily News
It’s Match Day in Shelby County
SIDNEY — Today is Match Day, the Community Foundation of Shelby County’s sixth annual event challenging 25 local charities to raise money that is matched up to $5,000 per charity. “It is Giving Tuesday throughout the nation and we celebrate it by holding Match Day here in Shelby...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
Genealogical Society elects 2023 officers
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Genealogical Society elected officers for 2023 at their Nov. 8 meeting. The officers for the upcoming year are Darlene Roll, president; James Watkins, vice president and secretary; Margaret Eleanor Kessler, treasurer; and Members-At-Large Nancy Steinke and Raymond Crump. The non-elected newsletter editor for 2023 is Phil Abbott.
Sidney Daily News
New Knoxville prepares for Christmas
NEW KNOXVILLE – “Christmas In The Village” again comes to downtown New Knoxville Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with reappearances of the Grinch and Santa Claus and village organizations hosting special treats, said organizer Carolyn Bock. “We have more merchants on hand to make...
Sidney Daily News
Quality time
Theo Haynes, left, 3, gets some help staying vertical from Josh Rihm, both of Anna, during Free Family Skate Night at Rolling Hills Skate on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The free family skating will be held every Tuesday during the month of December with the exception of Tuesday, Dec. 13, when family skate night will be held on Monday, Dec. 12, instead. Theo is the son of Chelse Haynes.
Sidney Daily News
Nelson joins Holiday Evening celebration
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation’s 25th Annual Holiday Evening will take place at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The multi-stage event will include performances from three artists covering a variety of styles. Attendees are invited to dress in their holiday best and enjoy the music of Zach Nelson, Generations Big Band, and The Mad River Brass.
Sidney Daily News
Church members prepare for annual bake sale
NEW KNOXVILLE — Members of the New Knoxville United Methodist Church are busy preparing for their annual Christmas Bake Sale Extravaganza which is Saturday, Dec. 3, in conjunction with the village’s Hometown Christmas Celebration. Homemade noodles were made on Saturday, candy making was Tuesday evening, and members have...
Sidney Daily News
Tuesday roundup: Power outage stops Houston, Lehman girls
HOUSTON — Houston’s girls basketball built a lead over Lehman Catholic in a nonconference game on Tuesday, but a power outage resulted in the game being suspended late in the second quarter. The date the game will be finished was not reported or published online by either school.
Sidney Daily News
Boys basketball: Sidney pulls away in 4th, beats Fairborn 66-40 in opener
SIDNEY — Sidney couldn’t have struggled much worse than it did in the first four minutes of a season opener on Tuesday — and couldn’t have succeeded much better in the final eight minutes than it did. Sidney outscored Fairborn by 20 points in the fourth...
Sidney Daily News
Reds legends decorate Elmwood
NEW BREMEN — Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen had the privilege of having the Cincinnati Reds Legends Remembered program bring “Trim a Tree” to the residents of Elmwood on Nov. 22. They brought decorations including popcorn, cracker jacks, baseballs, bats, eight bobble head players and more....
Comments / 0