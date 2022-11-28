Read full article on original website
Westgate Player Going Viral After Slapping Teammate Who Jumped Offsides
High school football can be intense. Playoff high school football can be especially intense. Last December, the Westgate Tigers won their first-ever state championship in football. They're hoping to repeat, and are scheduled to face off against Destrehan this Friday on the road in a huge semifinal matchup. However, it...
Prep Football reaches LHSAA Semi-Finals: Seven area teams with chance at the Dome
High School Football has reached the semi-finals, and here in the Acadiana area there are seven teams hoping to play for a state championship in the Superdome in New Orleans. In Division 1 Select, Carencro host Brother Martin In Division 2 Select, Three teams from the area are in this brackets’ semi-final. A rematch of […]
Three Texas A&M Players Honored Following Upset Win Over LSU
Demani Richardson, Conner Wegiman and Devon Achane all were praise for their role in an Aggies' upset win at home.
Top 5 LHSAA semifinal playoff matchups in Acadiana
No teams wants to see their season end one win shy of the championship game. But that’ll be the reality for 16 teams at the conclusion of the semifinals Friday night. ...
No. 11 LSU stays unbeaten in 63-55 win over Southeastern
No. 11 LSU (8-0) remained undefeated as the Tigers battled to a 63-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana (4-3) Tuesday night in the PMAC. The Tigers return to action for their first true road game of the season on Sunday at 4 p.m. CT when they take on Tulane in New Orleans.
Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Georgia Tech
On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs capped off their regular season by hosting in-state rival Georgia Tech. A dominant second half pushed the Bulldogs past the Yellow Jackets in a performance that saw several of Georgia’s inexperienced players fill a role. Georgia played 14 true freshmen on Saturday, including one...
Former Georgia WR Jeremiah Holloman declares for NFL draft
Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jeremiah ‘JJ’ Holloman is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Holloman transferred from Florida International to Tennessee State for the 2022 college football season. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver caught 33 passes for 353 yards at Tennessee State this year. Holloman intended to transfer...
No. 11 LSU Holds Off Southeastern 63-55, Remain Undefeated
No. 11 LSU (8-0) remained undefeated as the Tigers battled to a 63-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana (4-3) Tuesday night in the PMAC. SEC player of the week, Angel Reese, led the team with 25 points and 11 rebounds as she picked up her eighth double-double of the season in as many games. Jasmine Carson recorded her second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
