Make a kids Christmas dreams come true at Radio Mash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re feeling the giving spirit, Radio Mash wants your help. Radio Mash is a 5 day toy drive for kids in the Brazos Valley. The event starts Thursday at 6 a.m. and runs through Monday at 10 a.m.. It’s located outside the Post Oak Mall in College Station.
Bryan church serving thousands through mobile pantry
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the rise in prices everywhere, The Kingdom Focus Ministries is continuing to serve thousands in Bryan/College Station through its mobile food pantry. It’s been in existence for nearly two years and has supplied over 3,000 family food bags and over 17,000 children’s bags. The church has also given away hundreds of pounds of meat, vegetables, fruit, milk, eggs and bread.
A Bryan mother is feeling the effects of inflation with a heightened grocery bill, even during the holidays
BRYAN, Texas — The price of food such as eggs, bead and milk have rose significantly since 2021, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Items that were cheap, now sky high. Locally, Amber Robertson, a mother of four, shared her frustration. She explained how her monthly grocery...
College Station Rotary Club to hold annual Clothing for Kids event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -89 children will be receiving $175 for clothing as part of this year’s Clothing for Kids event hosted by the Rotary Club of College Station. Kids will be able to shop the isles of Target early Saturday morning on December 3. “Especially with prices going...
Create something new for the holidays
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the time of year when you may find yourself baking a lot more than usual. Although this is typical for the holiday season, Melissa Brune, the owner of Lissa’s Restyled Sip & Shop in Caldwell, said it’s important to be prepared and organized. Meaning that you should give yourself time to make or buy dishes for each event you’ll attend.
Bryan rescue asks for funds for rare five-legged pitbull pup
GIVING TUESDAY: Bryan rescue asks for funds for rare five-legged pitbull pup - Staryu the five-legged pittie needs support - and a home!
Burton to host Christmas Market & More
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The tiny town of Burton is ready for Christmas and they want you to join in the holiday spirit. Steph Jarvis, Director of the Texas Cotton Gin Museum, joined News 3 at Noon to tall about the Burton Christmas Market & More. The free event is...
Country music for a great cause
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love country music and giving back to the community, this is the perfect event for you. On Saturday, December 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., you can enjoy an amazing musical experience at the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan. At the Country...
“She still smiled through everything”: Honoring Lorelai Faith Adams
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The community of Bryan-College Station is mourning the loss of 15-year-old Lorelai Adams after she fought an aggressive form of cancer. She was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma at the age of 11. After a hard-fought battle over three years, she passed away on Saturday Nov. 26. The Adams family and friends told KBTX she was known for her infectious smile, passion for musical theater and love for family and friends.
Deck out your home, yard for Christmas with Frazier’s
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete is known for its unique, cement statues, figurines, and home and garden décor. Now, you can add a variety of Christmas decorations and accessories to your home. Located off of Highway 6 in Hempstead, Manager Fernando Gomez says Frazier’s receives a...
Art students create mural for H-E-B
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some Bryan ISD art students are getting the chance to show off their artistic skills. The Bryan H-E-B on East Villa Maria Road recently requested a mural for their breakroom. Teresa Starnes and Riena Mishima designed and painted the mural for the grocery store in Bryan....
Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in Texas
For a truly enchanting experience, you’ll definitely want to visit this epic holiday village in Texas. This event features nearly three dozen different activities making it one of the largest outdoor Christmas events in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.
Bryan High Orchestra prepares for holiday concert and electric light show
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After months of preparation, the Bryan High School Orchestra is ready to wow visitors Monday, December 5, at its annual electric light performance. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center located at 800 South Coulter Avenue in Bryan. Tickets are...
Angel Tree deadline approaching with 1000 kids still in need
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of Bryan College Station is asking for help from the community with its Angel Tree. A record number of kids are in need of Christmas presents this year. With the deadline to buy gifts approaching, 1000 Angels still need to be adopted.
Sing along to the story of the Messiah
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love to sing and dance to the music of the holiday season, this is your opportunity to gather with friends and family to do just that. It’s time for A&M United Methodist Church’s annual Messiah Sing-A-Long in the Sanctuary on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
Celebrate National French Toast Day with Another Broken Egg
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just in time for National French Toast Day, Another Broken Egg Café is cooking up some holiday specials. The Spiced Pecan French Toast is the perfect selection for those looking to indulge in something sweet and spiced for brunch. “Calories don’t count during the holidays,”...
Buff City Soap promotes healthy skin all year long
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the last day of November, which means the last day of National Healthy Skin month but soap makers at Buff City Soap say you should strive for healthy skin all year long. Julia Evans from Buff City Soap says their shop has soaps for...
This year’s Student Bonfire rescheduled for January 2023
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - This year’s Student Bonfire has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 21, 2023. It was scheduled to burn last Friday but had to be postponed due to concerns about ground conditions and the weather. The stack will be lit shortly after sunset in a field...
BackPack Program works to end childhood hunger in Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many students in the Brazos Valley don’t always know where their next meal is coming from. That’s where the Brazos Valley Foodbank’s BackPack Program comes in. The 17-year-old program provides food to children at risk of going hungry in six counties; Brazos, Burleson,...
Texas A&M choirs to perform combined holiday concert
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the choral celebration of the season. All three Texas A&M choirs, Century Singers, Women’s Chorus and Singing Cadets, are coming together for a combined concert. Caroline Cordova with Women’s Chorus and Maggie Lipscomb with Century Singers joined News 3 at Noon to share...
