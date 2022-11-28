Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Renna Media
December Programs at the Madison Public Library
Andy Warhol: One Singular Sensation – online via Zoom. Tuesday, December 13 at 7 p.m. You will receive Zoom instructions and online meeting information in your registration confirmation email in addition to a reminder email prior to the date of the program. Please register at madisonnjlibrary.org. Few American artists...
‘Winter Wonderland’ in Edison to provide family-friendly fun to the community
A winter wonderland in Edison will be doing more than just entertaining the public – it will also help those in need.
Renna Media
Cranford Public Library December Adult Programs
Our monthly film screenings are back! Join us on the first Wednesday of the month at the Cranford Community Center for an evening movie! We will be showing movies recently released on DVD. Please contact the library for specific film titles. No registration is required. Local Author Panel. Thursday, December...
Holiday celebrations, ballroom dancing, and more in Hudson County
The Community Awareness Series of the Jersey City Free Public Library has always been a part of Jersey City’s Kwanzaa celebration, and that tradition continues on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Miller Branch. The celebration will feature visual arts educator Mansa K. Mussa, who...
Renna Media
Kenilworth Public Library December Programs and events
Interactive stories and songs for ages 0 – 2 years old. Interactive stories, songs and activities for ages 2 – 3 years old. 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm on December 2. Create a unique craft to take home and display for ages: 4 – 9. Following the craft, children will listen to the story Zoey Wonders Why which will be read by children’s author Nadia Khan. Zoey Wonders Why is the recipient of the prestigious Mom’s Choice Award.
Renna Media
December events at the New Providence Library
December – All Month – English as a Second Language Registration (Adults) LiteracyNJ teaches an English as a Second Language class at the New Providence Library on Monday mornings. To sign up for ESL, go to: https://literacynj.org/union-student-application or contact Anita Alvarado at. (908) 486-1777 ext. 402 or email:...
Popular New Jersey winter village returns for 2022
It gets cold in New Jersey in the winter, but instead of dreading (or avoiding) it, some choose to celebrate it. Such is the case for the winter village event happening in Newark running now until Jan. 31, 2023. The winter village proved to be such a success the last...
Renna Media
New Providence American Legion Cookie Walk – Dec. 10
New Providence American Legion Post 433 invites all to their Annual Cookie Walk Fundraiser. We returned last year after missing a year due to Covid. “We were so happy to see all of our regular customers along with many new faces” states Debbi Picorale (A.L.V.I.S.). Our annual event will be held on Saturday, December 10th from 11:00 a.m. until cookies run out. Santa will be there to greet the little ones. It’s a fun day and a great way to start the holidays.
Renna Media
Four Saturdays of Caroling in Madison
For four consecutive Saturdays, between 12 and 3 p.m. there will be the sounds of Holiday Carolers on Main Street in Madison. Sponsored by the Madison Downtown Development Commission, four groups will be singing on the streets and in the stores of town. On December 3, the Florian Schantz Brass...
Renna Media
December Programs at the Roselle Park Veterans Memorial Library
TOT PROGRAMS (ages 0-5) Books and Badges!. Children will have a chance to build vocabulary and enjoy a book and craft with our officers from the RPPD. Bring your favorite stuffed animal, wear your pajamas and join Miss Maria for a cozy bedtime story. Let’s Pretend! Storytime/Play group. Fridays...
Renna Media
Westfield Historical Society’s First Wednesday Luncheon in December
“The Bill of Rights: How the Losers of Constitutional Ratification Nevertheless Contributed Significantly” with Dr. James Hewitt. For the Westfield Historical Society’s First Wednesday Luncheon series in December, guests are welcome to the luncheon at Echo Lake Country Club on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 beginning with check-in at 11:45 a.m. History expert, Dr. James Hewitt, will speak about “The Bill of Rights: How the Losers of Constitutional Ratification Nevertheless Contributed Significantly to the Constitution.”
Renna Media
Garwood Public Library December Events
Join us for Classic Movie Fridays featuring memorable movies from the 50s and 60s. Light refreshments will be served. Registration required. Join our Knitting Club. Open to all levels, whether you’re a beginner or you want to share your vast knowledge of knitting, or just spend an hour being creative and socializing. No Registration required. Yarn and needles provided to newcomers.
Renna Media
Mountainside Restoration Committee To Host Holiday Activities
Mountainside Restoration Committee Holiday Activities. As the world returns to normalcy, so are this year’s holiday events sponsored by the Mountainside Restoration Committee. This year’s events include the following:. The Levi Cory House Village Shop will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m....
Renna Media
Second Annual Millburn-Short Hills Winter Market
The second annual Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce Winter Boutique will be held on December 3rd and 4th from 12 – 5 p.m. each day. Shop for unique gifts from a wide range of vendors, artisans, crafters and purveyors of delicious food items. Please check out our website for links of the participating different vendors.
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Renna Media
Tiny Tim Fundraiser Needs Your Support
The Tiny Tim Fund is a registered New Jersey non-profit corporation 501(c)(3) that raises funds to provide financial assistance to help families pay for the medical expenses of children in Fanwood and Scotch Plains including doctors, dentists, and psychological testing. The organization has been assisting local families since 1983. This...
Renna Media
Presbyterian Church of Chatham Township’s Pumpkin Patch A Success
The Presbyterian Church of Chatham Township extends our sincere thanks to the greater Chatham community for its support of our 16th annual Pumpkin Patch. The patch is run entirely by volunteers with 100% of the proceeds addressing hunger and need. We are thrilled to report that pumpkin sales and donations...
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
newjerseyisntboring.com
Dasher’s Lightshow “A Christmas Spectacular” is Open at Newark Moonlight
Dasher’s Lightshow has returned for the second year of the immersive drive-thru Christmas light show at Newark Moonlight, an outdoor entertainment venue. The light show is a partnership between Ayana and Siree Morris, owners of Newark Moonlight Cinema, and Jon Prebish from Dasher’s Lightshow. The two entities are thrilled to bring the socially distant, family-fun experience back to Newark after seeing over 15,000 cars last year.
Renna Media
Caring Kids 12th annual Holiday Gift Drive and Celebration
The Caring Kids 12th annual Holiday Gift Drive and celebration has begun. Once again, Caring Kids is partnering with New Jersey Regional Day School and the Center for Autism. They are reaching out to the community to bring the joy of the season to so many children, young adults, and families in need.
