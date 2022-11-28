New Providence American Legion Post 433 invites all to their Annual Cookie Walk Fundraiser. We returned last year after missing a year due to Covid. “We were so happy to see all of our regular customers along with many new faces” states Debbi Picorale (A.L.V.I.S.). Our annual event will be held on Saturday, December 10th from 11:00 a.m. until cookies run out. Santa will be there to greet the little ones. It’s a fun day and a great way to start the holidays.

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO