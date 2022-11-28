Read full article on original website
Man arrested in connection with killing of Chevron employee
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and homicide at a Chevron gas station on Saturday, the Antioch Police Department (APD) announced on Wednesday. The homicide victim was James Williams, an employee of the gas station. Ronald Jackson Jr., 20, was charged by the Contra Costa County […]
KTVU FOX 2
Victim chased, robbed before gunned down in Tenderloin, DA says
SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect charged in the killing of a 29-year-old man in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood over the weekend had allegedly chased and robbed the victim of his phone before fatally shooting him, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged Joe Walls, 28, with murder and...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks
San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They Slept
The victims, Maria and Benison Tran’s teenage son, witnessed the murders. Devin Williams JrPhoto byimage Courtesy of Dublin PD. On September 7, around midnight, 911 dispatchers received a call saying that an intruder had broken into their Dublin, California, home. Six people were sleeping in the home at the time, and two shots had awoken the household.
Woman used gang members to steal ex-boyfriend’s French bulldog, prosecutors say
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A preliminary hearing is underway in San Mateo County Superior Court for seven people accused of stealing a French bulldog from a San Francisco man. The man’s ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Rocio Navarroflores, was the “catalyst” behind a plot to steal a French bulldog named “Prada” on June 29, 2021, according to […]
Two arrested in connection with Sunnydale shooting that left man dead, woman injured
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on a bus in the Sunnydale area. 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga, both of San Francisco, were arrested on Nov. 18 in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in August, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers assigned to the SFPD Ingleside Station were called about 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3 to...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest 3 men for alleged business burglaries
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said they arrested three men for a series of commercial burglaries that happened between March and October. Marcelino Bejarano, 25, Santiago Cabuag, 25, and Ricky Bejarano, 23, allegedly broke into multiple businesses during the overnight hours and stole merchandise, cash registers, and ATMs. They were on the run for months, evading police.
Seaside police investigate gunfire exchanged between two moving vehicles Monday
SEASIDE – Police are investigating shots fired between the occupants of two cars Monday morning in Seaside.Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 11:52 a.m. in the area of San Pablo Avenue and Flores Street.Upon arrival, officers found that a shooting had transpired between occupants of a black Nissan Altima that had been chasing a silver Mercedes sedan, according to a news release from Seaside police shared Monday afternoon.Police said the occupant(s) of the Nissan continued the chase and fire more shots at the Mercedes as both vehicles traveled west on San Pablo onto Noche Buena Street south to the intersection of Broadway Avenue.The occupant(s) of the Nissan continued to fire shots, before colliding with an uninvolved vehicle, in which the occupants were uninjured, police said. Both the Nissan and the Mercedes fled the area and have not been found.The Nissan is believed to have significant front-end damage and tinted rear windows.Police urged anyone who sees these vehicles to avoid contact with the occupants and to call police immediately at (831) 899-6748 or (831) 899-6282.
Suspects in possession of drugs and brass knuckles arrested in Brentwood traffic stop
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested following a traffic stop in Brentwood last week, according to a social media post from the Brentwood Police Department. A Brentwood patrol officer spotted a vehicle with an expired registration in the area of Walnut Boulevard and Central Boulevard. The officer pulled the vehicle over and according […]
Bank robbery suspect sought by South San Francisco police
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The South San Francisco Police Department is searching for the suspect in a bank robbery that happened Monday morning. Police said that SSFPD officers responded to the 100 block of McLellan Drive at about 9:45 a.m. for the report of a robbery. The suspect reportedly walked into the bank, […]
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting 40 rounds into occupied car in Seaside identified
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Nov. 29, 2022, at 12:13 p.m.- Seaside Police announced the suspect wanted for a shooting spree chase in Seaside on Monday where, according to police, more than 40 rounds were fired has been identified. Anthony Johnston, 51, a resident of Seaside, was captured near Aptos in a black Nissan Altima. He The post Suspect arrested in connection to shooting 40 rounds into occupied car in Seaside identified appeared first on KION546.
SF Muni bus hijacking suspect identified
A man who is accused of hijacking a MUNI bus in San Francisco and crashing it several times has been formally arrested and booked into jail, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Seaside suspect arrested for shooting 40 rounds into occupied car with brother inside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Nov. 30, 2022, at 3:08 p.m.- The charges against a Seaside man who shot at his brother more than 40 times have been revealed. Anthony Johnston, 51, has been charged with premeditated attempted murder, possession of a machine gun, a felon in possession of a firearm and violating his probation, manufacturing The post Seaside suspect arrested for shooting 40 rounds into occupied car with brother inside appeared first on KION546.
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing debit cards from Berkeley nursing home residents
A 44-year-old nursing assistant was arrested after authorities discovered she allegedly used at least two Berkeley nursing home residents' debit cards to make more than 100 fraudulent purchases over a period of several months. Berkeley Police Department detectives were contacted on Sept. 23 by the adult son of a 73-year-old resident who had received assistance at Kyakameena Care Center located at 2131 Carleton Street, according to a department statement. The...
NBC Bay Area
Pair Charged for Robbing 2 Banks on Same Day in SF
A man and woman have been charged for allegedly robbing two banks on the same day earlier this month in San Francisco, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Anthony Fardella, 39, and Ashley Crowder, 40, have been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery for the thefts on Nov. 19, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.
Husband who died in Dublin domestic dispute identified
Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in a domestic dispute in Dublin on Nov. 20.
Morgan Hill Times
Suspect who lives in Morgan Hill arrested for assaulting students
Detectives with the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploit Detail on Nov. 21 arrested a 43-year-old music teacher in Morgan Hill on a warrant accusing him of sexual assaults on “at least 10” students at a TK-8 school in East San Jose. Detectives said Israel...
Bank in South San Francisco robbed by armed suspect Monday morning
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– South San Francisco police are seeking a man who robbed a bank on Monday morning. Officers responded at 9:44 a.m. Monday to a report of a robbery in which the suspect entered a bank in the 100 block of McLellan Drive, pointed a handgun at a teller and demanded money, police […]
Individual arrested after lying down in middle of freeway: Police
EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story specified the gender of the individual involved, despite it not being known at this time. We regret this. (Nov. 28, 2022) OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An individual who brandished a firearm at Oakland Police Department officers later fled onto a freeway and lied down in the middle […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police: Man found shot near bus, dies at hospital
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Monday night, marking the city's 112th homicide. The gunfire erupted around 10:25 p.m. on the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue, police said. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
