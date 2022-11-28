SEASIDE – Police are investigating shots fired between the occupants of two cars Monday morning in Seaside.Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 11:52 a.m. in the area of San Pablo Avenue and Flores Street.Upon arrival, officers found that a shooting had transpired between occupants of a black Nissan Altima that had been chasing a silver Mercedes sedan, according to a news release from Seaside police shared Monday afternoon.Police said the occupant(s) of the Nissan continued the chase and fire more shots at the Mercedes as both vehicles traveled west on San Pablo onto Noche Buena Street south to the intersection of Broadway Avenue.The occupant(s) of the Nissan continued to fire shots, before colliding with an uninvolved vehicle, in which the occupants were uninjured, police said. Both the Nissan and the Mercedes fled the area and have not been found.The Nissan is believed to have significant front-end damage and tinted rear windows.Police urged anyone who sees these vehicles to avoid contact with the occupants and to call police immediately at (831) 899-6748 or (831) 899-6282.

SEASIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO