ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Man arrested in connection with killing of Chevron employee

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and homicide at a Chevron gas station on Saturday, the Antioch Police Department (APD) announced on Wednesday. The homicide victim was James Williams, an employee of the gas station. Ronald Jackson Jr., 20, was charged by the Contra Costa County […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Victim chased, robbed before gunned down in Tenderloin, DA says

SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect charged in the killing of a 29-year-old man in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood over the weekend had allegedly chased and robbed the victim of his phone before fatally shooting him, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged Joe Walls, 28, with murder and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks

San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Two arrested in connection with Sunnydale shooting that left man dead, woman injured

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on a bus in the Sunnydale area. 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga, both of San Francisco, were arrested on Nov. 18 in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in August, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers assigned to the SFPD Ingleside Station were called about 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3 to...
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest 3 men for alleged business burglaries

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said they arrested three men for a series of commercial burglaries that happened between March and October. Marcelino Bejarano, 25, Santiago Cabuag, 25, and Ricky Bejarano, 23, allegedly broke into multiple businesses during the overnight hours and stole merchandise, cash registers, and ATMs. They were on the run for months, evading police.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Seaside police investigate gunfire exchanged between two moving vehicles Monday

SEASIDE – Police are investigating shots fired between the occupants of two cars Monday morning in Seaside.Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 11:52 a.m. in the area of San Pablo Avenue and Flores Street.Upon arrival, officers found that a shooting had transpired between occupants of a black Nissan Altima that had been chasing a silver Mercedes sedan, according to a news release from Seaside police shared Monday afternoon.Police said the occupant(s) of the Nissan continued the chase and fire more shots at the Mercedes as both vehicles traveled west on San Pablo onto Noche Buena Street south to the intersection of Broadway Avenue.The occupant(s) of the Nissan continued to fire shots, before colliding with an uninvolved vehicle, in which the occupants were uninjured, police said. Both the Nissan and the Mercedes fled the area and have not been found.The Nissan is believed to have significant front-end damage and tinted rear windows.Police urged anyone who sees these vehicles to avoid contact with the occupants and to call police immediately at (831) 899-6748 or (831) 899-6282.
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Suspect arrested in connection to shooting 40 rounds into occupied car in Seaside identified

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Nov. 29, 2022, at 12:13 p.m.- Seaside Police announced the suspect wanted for a shooting spree chase in Seaside on Monday where, according to police, more than 40 rounds were fired has been identified. Anthony Johnston, 51, a resident of Seaside, was captured near Aptos in a black Nissan Altima. He The post Suspect arrested in connection to shooting 40 rounds into occupied car in Seaside identified appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Seaside suspect arrested for shooting 40 rounds into occupied car with brother inside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Nov. 30, 2022, at 3:08 p.m.- The charges against a Seaside man who shot at his brother more than 40 times have been revealed. Anthony Johnston, 51, has been charged with premeditated attempted murder, possession of a machine gun, a felon in possession of a firearm and violating his probation, manufacturing The post Seaside suspect arrested for shooting 40 rounds into occupied car with brother inside appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing debit cards from Berkeley nursing home residents

A 44-year-old nursing assistant was arrested after authorities discovered she allegedly used at least two Berkeley nursing home residents' debit cards to make more than 100 fraudulent purchases over a period of several months. Berkeley Police Department detectives were contacted on Sept. 23 by the adult son of a 73-year-old resident who had received assistance at Kyakameena Care Center located at 2131 Carleton Street, according to a department statement. The...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pair Charged for Robbing 2 Banks on Same Day in SF

A man and woman have been charged for allegedly robbing two banks on the same day earlier this month in San Francisco, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Anthony Fardella, 39, and Ashley Crowder, 40, have been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery for the thefts on Nov. 19, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Suspect who lives in Morgan Hill arrested for assaulting students

Detectives with the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploit Detail on Nov. 21 arrested a 43-year-old music teacher in Morgan Hill on a warrant accusing him of sexual assaults on “at least 10” students at a TK-8 school in East San Jose. Detectives said Israel...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Individual arrested after lying down in middle of freeway: Police

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story specified the gender of the individual involved, despite it not being known at this time. We regret this. (Nov. 28, 2022) OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An individual who brandished a firearm at Oakland Police Department officers later fled onto a freeway and lied down in the middle […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police: Man found shot near bus, dies at hospital

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Monday night, marking the city's 112th homicide. The gunfire erupted around 10:25 p.m. on the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue, police said. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy