Clinton County, OH

Record-Herald

Prosecutor’s office project continues

The Fayette County Commissioners recently approved three pieces of legislation related to the construction of the new county prosecutor’s office. A change order from Marquee Construction was OKed to remove old building foundations during foundation excavation and to use extra concrete at the site for the new office at a cost of $3,085. Another change order from Marquee Construction was approved to construct a four-by-eight feet wall 3/4” plywood for data backboard in the attic space at the site for the new office at a cost of $10,568.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 41-year-old New Vienna for allegedly resisting arrest at...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Police Dept. reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 52-year-old female...
WILMINGTON, OH
WDTN

1 dead, 1 injured in Washington Twp. crash

According to a release, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp. around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers are being asked by authorities to reroute if heading in this direction.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
wnewsj.com

CASA volunteers sworn in

On Nov. 14 at the Clinton County Courthouse, the Honorable Chad L. Carey officially swore in three new CASA volunteers. Also known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, these amazing volunteers will advocate for children who have experienced abuse and neglect in Clinton County. This new class of CASA volunteers will...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ohio county rejects ban on utility-scale solar, but 10 counties retain it

Clark County, Ohio has rejected the ban of utility-scale renewable energy development as codified by Senate Bill 52, a 2021 law that prohibits the development of solar and wind power facilities greater than 50 MW of capacity. The bill does not place a ban on smaller residential rooftop or commercial solar facilities.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Leadership Clinton Youth explores agriculture in county

WILMINGTON — Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative (LCYC) met Nov. 15 at Cherrybend Farm, 2326 Cherrybend Road, for its third class meeting. Following breakfast provided by Clinton Memorial Hospital, the class enjoyed presentations from several interesting speakers. The first speaker was Stephanie Butler from Clinton Memorial Hospital. She spoke about...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

New gun range coming to Liberty Township in Spring 2023

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Midwest Shooting Center announced the opening of its new location in Liberty Township on Tuesday. The new site will be located at 5420 Liberty-Fairfield Road. It is scheduled to open in Spring 2023. “Midwest Shooting Center seeks to do things differently. For far too long...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
wnewsj.com

ODOT construction update in Clinton Co.

Through the week ending Dec. 3: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. CONTINUING IMPACTS. I-71 Bridge Replacement –...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Coalition discusses homeless population

WILMINGTON — On Monday, members of the Clinton County Coalition in Homelessness (CCCH) talked about their plan to help the county’s homeless population while also hearing feedback from locals. Tom Albanese, a consultant from Columbus who specializes in homeless situations, led the discussions on Monday. “What I’ve learned...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Man sentenced for vehicular homicide

WILMINGTON — A Blanchester man has been sentenced to prison time for his role in a fatal car accident. On Monday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Thomas Watkins to no less than six years and no more than nine years in prison. Watkins, 53, of Blanchester, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in October.
BLANCHESTER, OH
Fox 19

Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) - The Fourth Street on-ramp to I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
COVINGTON, KY

