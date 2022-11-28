Read full article on original website
Related
Record-Herald
Prosecutor’s office project continues
The Fayette County Commissioners recently approved three pieces of legislation related to the construction of the new county prosecutor’s office. A change order from Marquee Construction was OKed to remove old building foundations during foundation excavation and to use extra concrete at the site for the new office at a cost of $3,085. Another change order from Marquee Construction was approved to construct a four-by-eight feet wall 3/4” plywood for data backboard in the attic space at the site for the new office at a cost of $10,568.
wnewsj.com
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 41-year-old New Vienna for allegedly resisting arrest at...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Police Dept. reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 52-year-old female...
UPDATE: Hundreds remain without power following overnight storms
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. Hundreds of AES Ohio customers are without power across the Miami Valley Wednesday morning. As of 8:30 a.m., 741 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map. Outages are still being reported in the following counties:. Montgomery County: 110. Clinton...
1 dead, 1 injured in Washington Twp. crash
According to a release, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp. around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers are being asked by authorities to reroute if heading in this direction.
wnewsj.com
CASA volunteers sworn in
On Nov. 14 at the Clinton County Courthouse, the Honorable Chad L. Carey officially swore in three new CASA volunteers. Also known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, these amazing volunteers will advocate for children who have experienced abuse and neglect in Clinton County. This new class of CASA volunteers will...
WLWT 5
Crews impart lane restriction for interchange expansion project in Warren County
LANDEN, Ohio — Lane restrictions will take effect in Warren County this week as part of an interchange expansion project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Crews will close the right lane on southbound Mason Montgomery Road at 8 p.m. on Dec. 1. The closure will last until...
Final results show that Rice retains Montgomery Co. commission seat over Wortham
DAYTON — The Montgomery County Board of Elections has released the final results for the November 8th election, and it now appears a highly contested race has flipped giving the majority of the votes to the incumbent. The race for Montgomery County Commission had previously thought to have been...
Drivers stop to scoop up cash spilled on I-71 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — Money spilled onto I-71 in Warren County Tuesday afternoon causing a chaotic scene as some drivers pulled over and began grabbing bills off the roadway. Around 3:45 p.m. Crews were called to reports of money flying on the roadway near I-71 at SR-48, according to dispatchers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
UPDATE: Suspicious bag at City Hall not dangerous, police say
DAYTON — UPDATE: Dayton Police shut down Main and 3rd Street in Dayton Tuesday after dispatch received reports of a person throwing a bag in front of City Hall. Crews on scene discovered the bag found on the main steps at City Hall was not a threat to the community, according to Dayton Police.
Fox 19
$400 missing as sheriff returns cash seized from Afroman during home raid
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday returned thousands of dollars to a famous ’90s-era musician whose home they raided on suspicions of kidnapping and drug trafficking. But counting off the bills, they came up hundreds of dollars short. It’s the latest turn...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ohio county rejects ban on utility-scale solar, but 10 counties retain it
Clark County, Ohio has rejected the ban of utility-scale renewable energy development as codified by Senate Bill 52, a 2021 law that prohibits the development of solar and wind power facilities greater than 50 MW of capacity. The bill does not place a ban on smaller residential rooftop or commercial solar facilities.
wnewsj.com
Leadership Clinton Youth explores agriculture in county
WILMINGTON — Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative (LCYC) met Nov. 15 at Cherrybend Farm, 2326 Cherrybend Road, for its third class meeting. Following breakfast provided by Clinton Memorial Hospital, the class enjoyed presentations from several interesting speakers. The first speaker was Stephanie Butler from Clinton Memorial Hospital. She spoke about...
WLWT 5
New gun range coming to Liberty Township in Spring 2023
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Midwest Shooting Center announced the opening of its new location in Liberty Township on Tuesday. The new site will be located at 5420 Liberty-Fairfield Road. It is scheduled to open in Spring 2023. “Midwest Shooting Center seeks to do things differently. For far too long...
wnewsj.com
ODOT construction update in Clinton Co.
Through the week ending Dec. 3: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. CONTINUING IMPACTS. I-71 Bridge Replacement –...
Family of Fairfield man killed by PD in Walmart may move on with lawsuit
A 911 caller reported that a man was pointing a gun at customers. A short time later, police charged into the store.
wnewsj.com
Coalition discusses homeless population
WILMINGTON — On Monday, members of the Clinton County Coalition in Homelessness (CCCH) talked about their plan to help the county’s homeless population while also hearing feedback from locals. Tom Albanese, a consultant from Columbus who specializes in homeless situations, led the discussions on Monday. “What I’ve learned...
Detectives linking Hamilton County murder suspect to Butler County cold cases
Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigators said it’s possible, but the homicide cases of Nancy Theobald and Victoria Hincher are not solved just yet.
wnewsj.com
Man sentenced for vehicular homicide
WILMINGTON — A Blanchester man has been sentenced to prison time for his role in a fatal car accident. On Monday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Thomas Watkins to no less than six years and no more than nine years in prison. Watkins, 53, of Blanchester, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in October.
Fox 19
Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) - The Fourth Street on-ramp to I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
Comments / 0