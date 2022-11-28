The Fayette County Commissioners recently approved three pieces of legislation related to the construction of the new county prosecutor’s office. A change order from Marquee Construction was OKed to remove old building foundations during foundation excavation and to use extra concrete at the site for the new office at a cost of $3,085. Another change order from Marquee Construction was approved to construct a four-by-eight feet wall 3/4” plywood for data backboard in the attic space at the site for the new office at a cost of $10,568.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO