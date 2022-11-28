Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football to hire Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer earns All-Big Ten acoladesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant earns Big 10 Honorable Mention HonorsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running backThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klin.com
LPD Investigating Smash-and-Grab Burglary
Lincoln Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a vape shop burglary around 4:30 Wednesday morning. Captain Todd Kocian says it happened at Generation V at 1501 North Cotner. “Arriving officers found the front glass door shattered. As officers were clearing the building, they discovered a glass case...
klin.com
LPD Cruiser Rammed, Gun Pointed At Officer During Pursuit
The search is on for three people who fled from Lincoln Police late Tuesday night in a car that was stolen over the weekend. Captain Todd Kocian says an officer spotted the 2007 Hyundai Sonata that was stolen Saturday from a UNL fraternity after it had been left running with the keys in it.
klin.com
Two Teens Caught After Running From Stolen Vehicle
A 16 and 14 year old are facing charges after Lincoln Police say they ran from a stolen vehicle that had pulled into a parking lot at Lincoln High School Monday morning. Captain Todd Kocian says the owner of the 2010 Hyundai Elantra had left it running and unlocked in the parking lot of the EZ GO at 25th and O Street Sunday evening while he went inside.
klin.com
Theft Of Credit Card From Vehicle Leads To Lincoln Man’s Arrest
A 30-year-old Lincoln man was arrested around 11:20 Sunday night following an investigation into a larceny from a vehicle October 23rd near 76th and Old Cheney. “The victim found that approximately $3,300 in fraudulent charges on a credit card that was stolen from his vehicle as a result of that larceny,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka.
klkntv.com
101 stolen catalytic converters worth $30,300 found at Lincoln shop, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it found dozens of stolen catalytic converters after searching an auto shop. Officers served a warrant at Victory Auto on Cornhusker Highway on Sunday morning. The owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov, was the subject of an ongoing investigation regarding stolen catalytic...
klin.com
Two Men Arrested After LPD Finds Marijuana, Meth
Lincoln Police arrested two men after finding 114 grams of marijuana and 3 grams of meth Monday afternoon. Captain Todd Kocian says officers were preparing to serve a search warrant at a home near 24th and Lynn St when an officer saw 40 year old Blake Jones arrive in a vehicle and then leave a short time later.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD looking for suspects after police pursuit near cemetery
LINCOLN, Neb. - A Lincoln cemetery was blocked off early Wednesday morning after a police pursuit. According to Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a UNL fraternity three days earlier. At the time that the vehicle was stolen, it had been left running with the keys still inside.
1011now.com
Teens who ran from stolen car in Lincoln facing charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two teens are facing charges after the Lincoln Police Department says they ran away from a stolen car that they were in. On Sunday, around 5:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the EZ GO, near 27th and O Streets, on a report of a stolen auto.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Lincoln teens in custody for stealing a vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two teens were taken in custody after they were caught inside a stolen vehicle at a high school and officers are looking for a third teen that fled the vehicle in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to EZ GO, 2555 O St., around...
klkntv.com
Thieves caught driving stolen SUV to steal unlocked vehicles in Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two Omaha men and a teen are behind bars after police say they found them with a stolen car and catalytic converter. Lincoln Police say they were called Saturday morning about a group of men trying door handles in a parking lot near 16th and Otoe Streets.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Alvo fire chief to serve weekends in jail
PLATTSMOUTH – A former Alvo fire chief will spend 10 weekends in jail while serving a 24-month probation term for theft and official misconduct. The State Auditor’s office and local investigators say Benjamin Glantz, 38, used fire department funds to make a personal mortgage payment and two credit card payments in 2018.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Arrested Related to October Larceny Case
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–A 31-year-old Lincoln man is in jail facing felony theft by deception regarding an October 23 larceny case in a neighborhood southeast of 70th and Old Cheney. On Monday morning, Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka told KFOR News Gary Winchel was tracked down in the area...
iheart.com
Three Omaha residents arrested in Lincoln for stealing catalytic converters
(Lincoln, NE) -- Three Omaha residents are arrested in Lincoln, accused of stealing catalytic converters. Lincoln Police say around 10:00 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 1600 block of Otoe on the report of suspicious persons. Police say the caller observed unknown males exiting a silver Honda SUV and checking door handles of vehicles parked in the neighborhood. Investigators say the caller provided a license plate of the Honda, later determined to belong to a 2014 Honda Pilot stolen out of Omaha. LPD says additional officers arrived in the area and located the Honda Pilot at the U-Stop, near 21st and K Street.
KETV.com
Family of 13-year-old murder victim react to new arrests in case
Omaha police arrested two 13-year-old boys for the murder of Lenny Rodriguez. The Ralston eighth-grader was shot back in September. Officers found him near Hanscom Park and later died at a hospital. One of the teenage suspects went to court on Tuesday where prosecutors charged him with murder. But because...
iheart.com
Former assistant warden of Lincoln prison facility sentenced
(Lincoln, NE) -- A woman who served as the assistant warden of a Lincoln prison facility will be spending time in prison herself. On Wednesday, Sarah Nelson Torsiello was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to unlawful acts with an inmate. Torsiello admitted to having an intimate relationship with an inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, who was serving a life sentence for murder, and had reportedly bought a burner phone so she could communicate with him. In exchange for her plea, two other felony charges were dropped.
UPDATE: OPD arrests second 13-year-old for suspected murder
Omaha Police announced on Monday night that they have arrested a 13-year-old boy for the suspected murder of Lenny Rodriguez.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets over 14 years in prison on gun and meth charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison on gun and meth charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Chase Bass, 28, was sentenced last Wednesday to 170 months in prison after being convicted of possessing meth with the intent to distribute and possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
WOWT
Bond at $500,000 for man arrest for assault on an officer
An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case. Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. Updated: 2 hours ago. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's...
klin.com
LPD Completes ‘Click It Or Ticket’ Enforcement Campaign
The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit joined in a nationwide ‘Click it or Ticket’ enforcement effort November 23-27. Special attention by law enforcement officers was directed to those motorists who failed to buckle up themselves, their passengers, and children. There were a total of 162 traffic...
WOWT
Second 13-year-old arrested in shooting that killed other 13-year-old
An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case. Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. Updated: 1 hour ago. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's...
Comments / 0