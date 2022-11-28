Read full article on original website
Nun_UR_Business
2d ago
He won’t get caught… I can say this because he did it for someone he loves at that age… and most likely needed it for some reason and actually doesn’t wear prescription glasses I say this because he’s old and this probably isn’t his first and probably has watched failures for a long time to figure out how to do it again and where… he won’t get caught not even by fingerprints because he probably hasn’t been fingerprinted and knows it.. so honestly cahoots to this guy for at his age doing it one more time..
Dallas store customer fatally shoots suspected burglar who was fighting with employees, police say
DALLAS — Police say they've arrested a North Texas man who shot and killed another man who was suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store in Dallas and getting into an altercation with two female employees. Kevin Jackson, 47, faces a murder charge in the case, officials said.
Suspect of Fort Worth shooting is in police custody after pursuit
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured has been taken into police custody. It happened at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday at 1517 East Roberts Street in Fort Worth. When Fort Worth police arrived, there were two victims in a field across the street from the adress. One of the victims died of multiple gunshot wounds and the second victim is in surgery Wednesday night. Police say the suspect left the scene. Special response teams located the vehicle the suspect was in on the east side of Fort Worth and began a pursuit. The suspect was taken into custody and will be charged at this time with aggravated assault.
fox4news.com
Dallas store customer facing murder charge for shooting unarmed robber
DALLAS - A Dallas man is charged with murder for shooting and killing an unarmed robber he believed was attacking two dollar store employees. After the shooting, the man stayed on the scene and spoke with police. Dallas police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson was legally carrying the gun he used...
Family Dollar store customer Kevin Jackson kills alleged shoplifter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police arrested Kevin Jackson Sr, 47, for allegedly fatally shooting an unarmed shoplifter at a Family Dollar store.It happened on Nov. 29 at the store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road.Arriving officers found the victim lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded but he died at the scene.The preliminary investigation determined a fight happened inside the store when the victim was confronted by store employees over items he was attempting to steal. Jackson Sr entered the store as a customer, police said, and witnessed the fight. He then shot the victim, who stumbled outside the store and collapsed. Police haven't released the victim's name as they have yet to notify next of kin. Jackson Sr was taken to Lew Sterrett jail. He faces a murder charge.
Frisco residents meet with police about recent purse snatching, home invasion crimes
FRISCO, Texas — After a series of reported crimes in Frisco, police held a town hall to address residents' concerns Wednesday night. In the last month alone, police reported three aggressive purse snatchings at a Walmart, H-E-B and Target, two incidents involving two people ripping jewelry off people’s bodies in broad daylight, and a violent home invasion robbery where a suspect assaulted a family with a weapon, restrained them, and stole their money.
Arlington cops searching for person of interest in Evila Yanes homicide
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help finding who killed mother of five, Evila Yanes the day before Halloween. The 44-year-old was found face down, bleeding profusely in a parking lot in the 400 block of N. Cooper Street. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office determined her cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head and ruled her death a homicide. In the weeks following Yanes' homicide, detectives identified Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda as a person of interest in the case. During a Nov. 30 press conference, Deputy Chief Kyle Dishko, said Castaneda was Yanes'...
WFAA
Arlington PD identifies person of interest in murder of 44-year-old woman found in parking lot
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Police Department (APD) says a person of interest is wanted in connection to the murder of a 44-year-old woman who was found dead in a parking lot in late October. During a press conference Wednesday morning, APD announced 43-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda is...
2 arrested, charged with capital murder of 17-year-old, Grand Prairie police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old, police said Wednesday. The Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 28 in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive and found the teen with a gunshot wound.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Lancaster Road
On November 29, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Family Dollar store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation determined the victim got...
Man indicted for shooting two Sachse police officers
26-year old year old Josiah Perez now stands accused of the aggravated assault against public servants. Police say on September second, two officers were sitting in a squad car at an urgent care center on highway 78.
Fort Worth officer arrested in off-duty domestic violence incident, police say
SAGINAW, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer was arrested Monday morning in a domestic violence incident, according to the Saginaw Police Department. Saginaw police said that at approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Parkhill Avenue for a domestic violence report. Police said when officers got to the scene, they found a woman standing outside who was upset and reported she had been assaulted by her husband.
Police investigating thefts at multiple Buddhist temples throughout North Texas
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — On Sunday, Nov. 20, just before 12:30 p.m., a car full of people pulled into Wat Busayadhammvanaram, the Buddhist temple in White Settlement. Witnesses said there were nine people, eight who got out of the car and entered the monastery. "We let them come in,...
KHOU
Fort Worth woman, who was reunited with family after 51 years, forgives person she says kidnapped her
FORT WORTH, Texas — Melissa Highsmith’s case was one of the oldest missing person cases in the country. Her life changed forever thanks to a DNA test that reunited her with her long-lost family. In a sit-down interview with WFAA, Highsmith said, "I feel like I am dreaming,...
Man accused of impersonating DFW-based band Bowling for Soup's drummer arrested in connection with Colorado Amber Alert
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Bowling for Soup, a pop-punk sensation across the world, is a proud North Texas band. But, with fame, there can sometimes come trouble. In early November, Bowling for Soup lead singer Jaret Reddick posted a video on social media in which he said he was receiving messages about a man in the Denver area who was pretending to be the band's drummer, Gary Wiseman.
Passenger shot in the head on Fort Worth highway, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A passenger was shot in the head on a Fort Worth highway early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. off East Loop 820 and Grayson Street in southeast Fort Worth, according to a police news release. Officers were dispatched...
Man shot in Fort Worth over "purchase of an item," gunman still on the loose
A gunman is still on the run after shooting a man in southwest Fort Worth Monday night. Police got calls about 6 p.m. saying a man had been shot several times at a home on Fox Run Drive
irvingweekly.com
Two Young Men Arrested in Grand Prairie Teen Murder Case
On Monday, November 28th, at around 4:15 a.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive where officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Demarcus Harrell Jr, 17 years of age, was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
Suspect of Fort Worth shooting fled scene, victim in critical condition
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect of a Fort Worth shooting remains at-large Monday night.MedStar, Fort Worth police and Fort Worth fire responded to a report of a person being wounded in a shooting just before 6 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hunter's Trail and Fox Run Drive. At the scene, police found a man with several gunshot wounds. Police said the incident began over the purchase of an item between the victim and suspect. A disagreement led to physical violence, with the suspect getting out a gun and shooting it several times, striking the victim. The suspect then fled the scene and is not in police custody as of Monday night.The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition.
East Texas man among 2 killed in Rowlett head-on crash
ROWLETT, Texas (KETK) — Two men died in a head-on crash in Rowlett early Tuesday morning. According to Texas DPS, a 1993 Nissan pickup, driven by Troy Coates, 62, of Emory, was traveling the wrong way going northbound in the southbound lanes on President George Bush Turnpike near Lakeview Pkwy. The pickup then struck a […]
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted by Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
