ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

82-year-old woman hit by car, killed in Prince William

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 82-year-old woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car while walking in the Manassas area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, in the early morning of Monday, Nov. 28, the driver of a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle was heading East on Hoadly Road near Ridgefield Village Drive when he hit 82-year-old Alice L. Fouchea of Manassas, who was walking in the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1WpM_0jQ6kRZ000

Police responded at around 4:38 a.m. and attempted CRP on Fouchea while they waited for rescue personnel, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 66-year-old Woodbridge man, stayed at the scene and was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. Police do not believe speed or impairment were factors.

Virginia State Police asking for help finding missing elderly man

This is the seventh fatal crash in Prince William County since September.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old in Stafford County was arrested for allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, just before 3:45 p.m., a deputy noticed the driver of a Nissan Altima was driving recklessly approaching the Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road area. The deputy attempted a traffic stop by parking his Sheriff’s Office motorcycle in front of the Nissan. When he approached the Nissan, the driver, Kimora Fagbewesa, hit the deputy with her car and crashed into the motorcycle.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Caroline County: Man dies in fiery two-vehicle crash on Route 1

A Ruther Glen man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 207 in Caroline County on Monday. Antonio Dupree Smith, 48, was driving a 2004 Nissan Maxima south on Route 1 at 10:40 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a traffic light post.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy