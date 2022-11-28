Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
Update On Georgia Man Who Disappeared During Car Emmisons Test
He told his wife that he was on his way home.
'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows shooters from deadly weekend gunfire near Atlantic Station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for the deadly shooting over the weekend near Atlantic Station. During a Wednesday press conference, investigators released video surveillance footage recorded prior to the incident. Officials announced that a second child wounded in the incident...
Second child dies after shooting at 17th Street bridge in Atlanta
A second child has died following a shooting on the 17th Street bridge, according to investigators....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police investigating person shot on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta. Police were dispatched to 1991 Delowe Drive SW at 5:39 p.m. The victim was found alert, conscious and breathing. This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police investigating death on Orlando Street in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating what appears to be a self-inflicted death in the 1500 block of Orlando Street SW. A person reportedly shot themselves and their body was pulled out of a car in that area. Units are still gathering information.
Suspects caught on camera ‘celebrating’ after deadly Atlantic Station shooting, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released surveillance video of the moments after a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station in midtown over the weekend. Police said a large group of minors got into a dispute shortly after they were escorted out of Atlantic Station for curfew violations and unruly behavior.
Man disappears while getting car emissions test, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man they say disappeared while getting his car tested for emissions over the weekend. Officers say Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday afternoon when he told his wife that he was heading to get an emissions test.
2nd person dies after shooting that left 12-year-old dead near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA, Ga. — Multiple sources have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a teenager involved in the fight that left a 12-year-old dead near Atlantic Station has died. The teenager, who has not been identified, had been at the hospital in critical condition. Zyion Charles, who was in...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows woman stealing tow truck while driver helps customer in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a woman who stole a tow truck while the roadside assistance driver was helping another driver change a tire. Police said it happened early Tuesday morning at a Shell gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The whole thing was caught on camera. Keenan Hardy...
Husband, father who disappeared while running errand found dead, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A husband and father who disappeared while getting a car emissions test over the weekend has been found dead, Atlanta police say. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
23-Year-Old Amarjeet S Ranhotra Dead After Fatal Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
Officials from the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program are currently investigating an accident where 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth died. An investigation revealed that the victim was driving eastbound on Due West Road when they lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left curve. The victim crossed into the westbound lane where another driver, 56-year-old Linda Oparnica crashed head-first into the right side of Ranhotra's car.
Atlanta police need help identifying suspect in West End mall armed robbery
Atlanta police are searching for a man with a Pac-Man ghost tattoo below his left eye and a split left earlobe, who they say demanded money at gunpoint from a cellphone repair shop worker at the West End Mall earlier this month.
DFCS had prior involvement with mother of child found dead in East Point fire
Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services had prior contact with the mother of a 4-year-old girl found dead in a fire at an East Point apartment last week, the agency confirmed Tuesday.
14 dead, 15 injured in metro Atlanta shootings, stabbings over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta police departments responded to 15 shootings and stabbings over a violent Thanksgiving weekend. Channel 2 Action News reported on the investigations that happened from Thursday morning through Sunday night. At least 14 people died and 15 others were injured, according to the combined numbers. Here...
Man killed in NW Atlanta shooting by woman’s ex, police say
An argument over a woman led to a shooting early Monday morning that left a man dead, Atlanta police said.
Man found shot to death inside Clayton County home
A man was found fatally shot Friday evening inside a Clayton County home, police said....
Atlanta Lyft Driver Gunned Down and Killed During Evening Shift
The family and friends of Lauren Allen are still in a complete state of shock as they come to terms with the loss of their 31-year-old loved one who was killed moments after dropping off a passenger while working a shift as a Lyft driver Monday evening. Police reports say...
Man skirted security at Atlanta airport, harassed restaurant worker before arrest, TSA says
A man who was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson after getting through security without a ticket died at Clayton County Jail on Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia food bank worker holds armed car chase suspect at gunpoint until police show
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Workers at a food bank in College Park helped police catch a suspect after a chase Monday evening. Feeding GA Families’ security cameras captured the heart-pounding moments when a volunteer rushed into the break room and told manager William Joyner that a guy had just bolted through their parking lot with a gun.
