11Alive

'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows shooters from deadly weekend gunfire near Atlantic Station, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for the deadly shooting over the weekend near Atlantic Station. During a Wednesday press conference, investigators released video surveillance footage recorded prior to the incident. Officials announced that a second child wounded in the incident...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Husband, father who disappeared while running errand found dead, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A husband and father who disappeared while getting a car emissions test over the weekend has been found dead, Atlanta police say. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
Nationwide Report

23-Year-Old Amarjeet S Ranhotra Dead After Fatal Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)

Officials from the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program are currently investigating an accident where 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth died. An investigation revealed that the victim was driving eastbound on Due West Road when they lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left curve. The victim crossed into the westbound lane where another driver, 56-year-old Linda Oparnica crashed head-first into the right side of Ranhotra's car.
