Amarillo Why is Everyone Sick All at One Time?
It's November. People are in the holiday spirit. Or are they? Well, we want to be but I think everyone has been sick. I mean I feel the past couple of weeks things have been super crazy. There Never Seems to be a Good Time to Get Sick. I have...
These Daring Birds Of Wolflin Square Amarillo Really Run Things
For three days now, I have spent sunrise and sunset in the parking lot of Wolflin Square. There's something that isn't being addressed, that I feel we should talk about. The birds of Wolflin Square are the ones who really run things. The Massive Flock Of Annoying Birds On Power...
The Great Amarillo Drag Queen Meltdown
Amarillo has a burr under its saddle, and it's fabulous. Amarillo is the latest place to buy into the national drag queen kick-down. We experienced a bit of that here in Lubbock, but it appears that for the most part, Lubbock is of a mind to let people do what they wanna do. Amarillo, on the other hand, decided this was the latest emergency that needed to be dealt with.
fox34.com
Amigos hosts 14th Annual Tamal Cook-off
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, December 3, Amigos stores across the area will each host the 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each year, guests compete for the award of best tamales. The locations hosting a competition include the Amigos stores in Lubbock,...
Amarillo Hasn’t Seen a White Christmas in a Decade
White Christmas is a song we all know. 🎵 I'm dreaming of a white Christmas 🎵 Most people do dream of a white Christmas. Waking up on Christmas morning and seeing the blanket of snow on the ground is a magical moment. Amarillo has seen a few White...
kgncnewsnow.com
West Texas Counseling Closes Doors
On Monday, the West Texas Counseling and Rehab building on Line Avenue closed its doors until further notice because of staffing shortage. The facility’s closure has some confused about steps to take to get their medications for substance abuse disorders which can include Meds like Methadone, Buprenorphine, and Naloxone.
Too Much Caffeine? Nah! Amarillo Gets New Coffee Shop
There's no such thing as too much coffee, right? Getting a coffee has become a very convenient thing and it is about to get more convenient. Amarillo has over 20 coffee shops. That doesn't include the hidden coffee shops that are located in businesses and churches. That's just the 20 shops I can see on a Google map.
Have You Ever Seen A Hearse Go By? What Do You Do in Texas?
So the old song goes "Have you ever seen a hearse go by and know someday that you're gonna die?" Well yes, that is one of the things we are guaranteed. You know good old death and taxes. Neither one of them is much fun but they both will and...
Canyon’s Christmas is Going Out With a Bang
Canyon really knows how to put on an event. They are a small town with a great attitude for getting things done. They have one of the biggest celebrations on the 4th of July. Heck everyone from Amarillo travels down to Canyon because we sure can't put on as great of a show.
Why Is There A Huge Chunk Of Palo Duro Canyon Closed Off?
Palo Duro Canyon is a special place to many of us. My children and I have made spending time in the canyon something we look forward to in the spring and early summer. I was surprised to find out there might be a lot more of the canyon that we're not being allowed to explore.
Get Ready Amarillo More Storage at New Heights
Storage is something we as humans just don't have enough of to store all our stuff. We continuously need more room to fill. Is there such a thing as too much storage? Can one really have too much storage?. Apparently in Amarillo, the answer is no, and if you look...
2 Amarillo schools shut off water due to line break
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Mann Middle School and Allen 6th Grade Campus had to shut off their water due to a water main line break near the area on Wednesday. AISD detailed that water was shut off to both campuses as Seventh Street, just north of […]
Amarillo’s Panera Bread Is Finally Open, The Chaos Is Real
Panera Bread. Oh, Panera Bread. Wherefore art thou, Panera Bread?. Thy bread bowls took too damn long to get here. But seriously. I knew it had been quite some time ago when the announcement was made that we were finally getting a Panera Bread of our own here in Amarillo. But my eyebrows still jumped when I dug up the date of December 2020. Nearly two years ago.
1 hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the […]
Another Senseless Homicide in Amarillo, Mother to Three Dead
Another homicide occurred in Amarillo near I-40 and Lakeside. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the parking lot of a convenience store near East I-40 and Lakeside on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:40 pm. The call was about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival Amarillo PD discovered 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza deceased from an apparent homicide. The Amarillo Police Department called in their Homicide Unit to investigate.
Gone Without A Trace: Amarillo Man Disappears In New York City
People don't just vanish. Just as matter cannot be created or destroyed, people don't just disappear into thin air. But sometimes it sure seems like it. I have a special interest in the missing person cases of the Texas Panhandle, but it doesn't stop at the Texas state line. If someone who was part of the community vanishes--even in another state--should we not be concerned? I think we should be.
KFDA
Blankets of Love asking for blankets to help homeless in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When it turns cold in Amarillo, Blankets of Love provides blankets and other warm material to those in need to stay warm. This year, its needing more help with donations providing blankets to Guyon Saunders. Typically, Blankets of Love makes roughly 200 fleece blankets to give...
Amarillo is Getting a New Restaurant on South Soncy
It's only a matter of time until Amarillo and Canyon merge into the glorious Microplex of Amaranyon. In other words, the city is growing, and it isn't going to stop any time soon. Think about it, just a decade ago South Soncy was farmland as far as the eye could...
Couple Visits Their 300th Texas Roadhouse Restaurant In Amarillo
The couple plans to visit every US location.
Amarillo hospitals see strain from respiratory viruses
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As respiratory viruses continue to circulate, health leaders said on Wednesday they are putting a strain on Amarillo hospitals. On Wednesday afternoon, officials from the Amarillo Public Health Department and Amarillo hospitals updated the public about the ongoing threat of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. They met via […]
Amarillo, TX
