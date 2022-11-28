Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
K-9 helps in arrest of drug suspect in Sturgis Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis Police Department K-9 helped apprehend a drug suspect late Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Meijer store in Sturgis. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says deputies from his department stopped a vehicle just before 11:30 p.m.. When the deputies suspected...
Ex-township supervisor going to trial in 2010 rape case
The former Fabius Township supervisor has been ordered to stand trial for a 2010 sexual assault.
jack1065.com
Man facing 15 years prison time for resisting and obstructing police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man convicted of two counts of Resisting/Obstructing Police as a Fourth Habitual Offender is now facing up to 15 years in prison. 62-year-old Mark Shelton was found guilty by jury of the counts in St. Joseph County’s 45th Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 22. Assisting Prosecuting Attorney Casey Johnson tried the case on behalf of the People of the State of Michigan.
wkzo.com
Woman arrested in store parking lot on narcotic related charges
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 51-year-old woman arrested on narcotic related charges in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29 when they stopped a vehicle in a Meijer parking lot in the City of Sturgis.
Kalamazoo man ‘put innocent lives in danger’ in shooting, prosecutor says at sentencing
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — A judge said his decision was “called for” when sentencing a Kalamazoo man to federal prison for shooting at a vehicle with four people inside. DeShay Malory, 30, was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 29, to 10 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges.
Lansing police looking for info on mailbox thefts, missing person and more
It's that time of week again.
abc57.com
Man found guilty of resisting police in Three Rivers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A man was found guilty on two counts of resisting/obstructing police after he allegedly ran from officers during an incident in August of 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Mark Shelton, 62, was found guilty by a jury on November 22. On...
WWMTCw
Woman still missing four years after vanishing near Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. — It's been four years since a St. Joseph County woman mysteriously vanished after crashing into a ditch outside Sturgis. Around 1,500 missing posters for Brittany Shank, or Brittany Wallace were printed to be handed out across St. Joseph County Wednesday. "I feel I can awake from...
WNDU
Elkhart Police Department Searching for Individual in Connection with Robbery
Elkhart Police Department seeking help identifying individual in connection with robbery. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. The Investigation of a Police Action Shooting Resulting in the Death of Dylan Wade Bush. Severe weather, tornadoes leave death and destruction in 5 states. Updated: Dec. 11,...
abc57.com
Arrest warrant leads to SWAT standoff in Elkhart Monday
ELKHART, Ind.-- An hours-long SWAT standoff in Elkhart off County Road 2 ended with 51-year-old Mark Rockrohr under arrest. Elkhart County Sheriff's Deputies were serving a Level 3 felony arrest warrant for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. ABC57 spoke with neighbors who said the man who...
Martin man sentenced for soliciting teens online
A man has been sentenced for soliciting sex from teens online.
Ingham Sheriff: Suspect stealing diesel from farm tractors
According to the Ingham County Sheriff's office, an unknown person is going around stealing diesel from tractors in Aurelis and Leslie Townships.
wtvbam.com
Three juvenile boys accused of setting abandoned Steuben County residence on fire
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says three juvenile boys were involved in allegedly starting a fire late Saturday afternoon in a residence that was vacant and appeared to be abandoned. The Hamilton Fire Department was called to a residence in the 7800 block...
1 arrested after crashing onto train tracks following chase
A Battle Creek man is in custody after he led deputies on a chase and crashed onto train tracks in Springfield Sunday evening.
3 hospitalized after Burr Oak Twp. crash
Three people are in the hospital following a Friday afternoon crash in Burr Oak Township.
WNDU
22-year-old Vandalia woman injured in crash trying to avoid animal in roadway
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman was injured after a single-car crash on Tuesday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. to investigate a personal injury crash on Donnell Lake Street, just west of Lewis Lake. After arriving, deputies made contact with the driver of the crash, a 22-year-old Vandalia woman.
WANE-TV
Sheriff: 3 juveniles involved in arson at vacant Steuben County home; firefighter hurt battling blaze
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three juveniles were reportedly involved in a house fire in rural Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The fire happened around 5 p.m. at a home in the 7800 block of East C.R. 500 South, about 5 miles northeast of Hamilton. According to a report from...
wlen.com
Shooting in Adrian on November 22nd
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Police just released information about a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. According to APD Chief Vince Emerick, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Church and Locust Streets in Adrian around 6 PM. As officers were responding, they were advised that a subject called that their friend was shot in the neck and face and that they were on their way to ProMedica Hickman Hospital.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man, 49, suspected of OWI, driving without license after accident with train
An Elkhart man is in trouble with police after an accident with a train. The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the 2600 block of Elkhart Road in Goshen. Leonel Jimenez Villeda, was later found to be operating a vehicle while intoxicated and to be operating...
1 Woman Dead After Single Vehicle Accident In (Allegan County, MI)
Police believe that a woman from Plainwell died after her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree in Allegan County. The motor vehicle accident is reported to have taken place on Saturday. Allegan County sheriff’s declined to comment on the woman’s identity, pending notification to the next of kin. Status reports state that the Police initially responded to a 2:23 p.m. call about a crash on M-40 Highway.
