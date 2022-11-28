ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

K-9 helps in arrest of drug suspect in Sturgis Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis Police Department K-9 helped apprehend a drug suspect late Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Meijer store in Sturgis. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says deputies from his department stopped a vehicle just before 11:30 p.m.. When the deputies suspected...
STURGIS, MI
jack1065.com

Man facing 15 years prison time for resisting and obstructing police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man convicted of two counts of Resisting/Obstructing Police as a Fourth Habitual Offender is now facing up to 15 years in prison. 62-year-old Mark Shelton was found guilty by jury of the counts in St. Joseph County’s 45th Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 22. Assisting Prosecuting Attorney Casey Johnson tried the case on behalf of the People of the State of Michigan.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Man found guilty of resisting police in Three Rivers

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A man was found guilty on two counts of resisting/obstructing police after he allegedly ran from officers during an incident in August of 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Mark Shelton, 62, was found guilty by a jury on November 22. On...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMTCw

Woman still missing four years after vanishing near Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. — It's been four years since a St. Joseph County woman mysteriously vanished after crashing into a ditch outside Sturgis. Around 1,500 missing posters for Brittany Shank, or Brittany Wallace were printed to be handed out across St. Joseph County Wednesday. "I feel I can awake from...
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

Elkhart Police Department Searching for Individual in Connection with Robbery

Elkhart Police Department seeking help identifying individual in connection with robbery. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. The Investigation of a Police Action Shooting Resulting in the Death of Dylan Wade Bush. Severe weather, tornadoes leave death and destruction in 5 states. Updated: Dec. 11,...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Arrest warrant leads to SWAT standoff in Elkhart Monday

ELKHART, Ind.-- An hours-long SWAT standoff in Elkhart off County Road 2 ended with 51-year-old Mark Rockrohr under arrest. Elkhart County Sheriff's Deputies were serving a Level 3 felony arrest warrant for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. ABC57 spoke with neighbors who said the man who...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

22-year-old Vandalia woman injured in crash trying to avoid animal in roadway

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman was injured after a single-car crash on Tuesday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. to investigate a personal injury crash on Donnell Lake Street, just west of Lewis Lake. After arriving, deputies made contact with the driver of the crash, a 22-year-old Vandalia woman.
VANDALIA, MI
wlen.com

Shooting in Adrian on November 22nd

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Police just released information about a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. According to APD Chief Vince Emerick, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Church and Locust Streets in Adrian around 6 PM. As officers were responding, they were advised that a subject called that their friend was shot in the neck and face and that they were on their way to ProMedica Hickman Hospital.
ADRIAN, MI
Nationwide Report

1 Woman Dead After Single Vehicle Accident In (Allegan County, MI)

Police believe that a woman from Plainwell died after her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree in Allegan County. The motor vehicle accident is reported to have taken place on Saturday. Allegan County sheriff’s declined to comment on the woman’s identity, pending notification to the next of kin. Status reports state that the Police initially responded to a 2:23 p.m. call about a crash on M-40 Highway.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy