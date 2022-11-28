Read full article on original website
'Devastating' to 'Awesome': Could Tyron Smith Return to Play in Cowboys vs. Texans?
"It's awesome. His injury, in general, was devastating for us.'' - Terence Steele on the Cowboys comeback of Tyron Smith.
Cowboys already have a huge advantage for Week 13
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and they head into the game with a huge advantage. The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 13 with an 8-3 record, one of the best marks in the league. While they’re favored to beat the Indianapolis Colts anyway, they have the advantage of entering the game well-rested after roughly a week and a half off.
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident
There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Michael Irvin on integrating Odell Beckham Jr. into Cowboys' offense, Jerry Jones' photo
Michael Irvin joined Shan, RJ and Bobby to discuss how the Cowboys integrate Odell Beckham into the offense should they be able to sign him next week. Plus, he defended Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys want and need Odell Beckham to make impact this season
Jerry Jones said Odell Beckham’s airplane has no bearing on the Cowboys pursuit of the receiver. He said they have no concerns about Beckham’s character.
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
Deion Sanders’ 4-word response to Colorado job offer report
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders issued a straight-forward 4-word response in reference to his Colorado football job offer report, per Kyle T. Mosley. “The report is true,” Sanders said. Bruce Feldman was one of the college football reporters who initially broke the news on Deion Sanders’ job offer from Colorado. “Now at Colorado, where […] The post Deion Sanders’ 4-word response to Colorado job offer report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to […] The post Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Von Miller Drops OBJ Free Agency Bombshell
Von Miller has been trying to recruit OBJ harder than anyone else. Von Miller is currently dealing with an injury, although that isn’t stopping him from helping out his team. The Buffalo Bills are looking to finish the year out strong, and they are still recruiting players. Of course, Miller’s recruitment has mostly focused on Odell Beckham Jr.
Richard Sherman Calls Jets’ Mike White a ‘Franchise Quarterback’
The former cornerback has seen enough to make the declaration.
Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday
The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching
Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
Steelers’ Najee Harris injury update has fantasy owners breathing sigh of relief
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sustained an abdominal injury on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, prompting some concerns among his fantasy football owners. On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport dropped an important update on the Steelers RB, providing some good news for both the Steelers organization and his fantasy football managers. Per Rapoport, […] The post Steelers’ Najee Harris injury update has fantasy owners breathing sigh of relief appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report reveals when Zach Wilson might get starting job back
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said last week when he benched Zach Wilson that the former BYU star will be back on the field at some point this season, but that hardly sounds like a guarantee. Mike White led the Jets to a 31-10 win in his first...
Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes
Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Diontae Johnson accepts harsh reality with blunt take on frustrating season
It’s not a secret that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is frustrated with his performance on the field, which is also a result of a lack of opportunity. But he’s also been showing maturity in dealing with the issue. He recently spoke with reporters Wednesday and assured Steelers fans that his main focus is […] The post Diontae Johnson accepts harsh reality with blunt take on frustrating season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
