Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Iowa School Performance Profiles Released
The Iowa Department of Education recently updated their Iowa School Performance Profiles, an online tool used to assess the performances of all public schools in the state. Schools are examined in terms of multiple accountability measures such as academic achievement in math and language arts, student growth based on state assessments, graduation rate, and conditions for learning. Other metrics detailed in the profiles include attendance, staff retention, and suspensions or expulsions.
Voter registration challenge against Whitver to be heard Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday on a challenge to Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver’s voter registration. Whitver, a Republican, won the election for Senate District 23 by defeating Democrat Matt Pries. Whitver had previously represented a district centered in Ankeny in the Iowa Senate. Following redistricting, Whitver announced he […]
iheart.com
Des Moines Schools Could See a Record Number of Homeless Students
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's largest school district is on track to see a record number of homeless students this school year--after setting a record last year. "That was just over 1,100 homeless students by the end of the school year last year. We, as of right now, have 920 kids that are identified as homeless. Our numbers are much, much greater than they were last year, and we're on track to surpass that number," says Des Moines Public School District Homeless Liaison Lyn Marchant.
cbs2iowa.com
Reynolds joins 20 governors asking for repeal of Biden’s vaccine mandate for military
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds joined governors from 20 other states across America sending a letter to Congressional Leadership requesting immediate action to repeal the Biden Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. Armed Forces. “The Biden vaccine mandate creates a national security risk...
Gov. Reynolds, others call for repeal of military vaccine mandate
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has joined other governors in sending a letter to Congress.
Iowa Governor Joins Govs Asking For Vaccine Mandate Repeal
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is joining governors from 20 other states, demanding Congress repeal the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. Military members. Military leaders blame the mandate for recruitment shortfalls, and note thousands of men and women have been discharged for failing to comply with the vaccine mandate.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the governors from 20 other states are calling on the Biden administration to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for people in the U.S. Armed Forces. In a press release, the governor’s office said a joint letter was sent asking for...
iheart.com
Iowa DNR looking for campground hosts
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to host state park campgrounds. The hosts will live at state parks for the months of April through October, working 20 to 30 hours per week. Volunteers will have the following responsibilities:. Work with DNR staff...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa’s Democrats are getting bulldozed
The 2022 Midterms confirmed one thing about Iowa — it is not a swing state anymore. Republicans ran the table, as they retained all their statewide offices by comfortable margins. In addition, the GOP managed to flip Iowa’s fourth house seat in the 3rd Congressional District and the office of the state attorney general. This almost gave them a clean sweep, but Democrats held onto the office of state auditor.
KCRG.com
Land to be returned to Iowa Tribe after nearly 200 years
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the governors from 20 other states are calling on the Biden administration to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for people in the U.S. Armed Forces. Updated: 1 hour ago. Vice President...
kiwaradio.com
Rising Food Insecurity Indicates Iowa’s Homeless Population Will Increase
Statewide Iowa — The CEO of Iowa’s largest homeless shelter says a key indicator suggests more Iowans may become homeless in the months ahead. Melissa O’Neal, the CEO of Central Iowa Shelter and Services, says just before people can no longer afford to pay rent or a mortgage, the last thing they stop buying is food.
KCCI.com
Article lists Gov. Reynolds as possible Trump running mate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Earlier this month, Donald Trump announced that he is officially running for president. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds could land as his vice presidential pick. In an article in The Atlantic, Reynolds is said to be among several high-profile Republican women listed as potential contenders in 2024.
KGLO News
Iowa House District 59 recount underway
MASON CITY — The recount of the Mason City-based Iowa House District 59 race is underway. Incumbent Democrat Sharon Steckman won that race by a 6328-to-5589 margin over Republican Doug Campbell, but Campbell filed for a recount despite the 739-vote margin. Campbell had posted on Facebook that he was...
Corydon Times-Republican
Highest-paying business jobs in Des Moines
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KCCI.com
COVID-19 cases continue to jump in Iowa throughout November
DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of COVID-19 cases took a big jump in Iowa over the past week. New numbers released on Wednesday by state health officials show over 3,400 positive cases of COVID-19. That's up nearly 500 cases from the week before. The number of COVID-19 cases...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman working to close organ donation loophole
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Mary Dickinson cannot be an organ donor, but she is part of a group working to make sure people can take time off work in order to make lifesaving donations. Dickinson is an ambassador for Be the Match, a registry for bone marrow or...
Hip-hop controversy leads to a Des Moines resignation
A Parks Area Foundation board member who helped schedule lineups for a free Des Moines summer music series resigned earlier this year after a disagreement about hip-hop performances.Why it matters: Hip-hop's roots and prevalence lies within African American communities.The genre's absence at Rendezvous on Riverview (RoR) ignores the culture and identity of a large portion of the community, Tanner Briggs Faaborg, who is white, argued just before his March 7 resignation from the board.Driving the news: Last month, Briggs Faaborg provided a two-page statement about his experience to the Greater Des Moines Music Coalition with a note to "feel free...
Nursing home resident’s choking death wasn’t investigated by state regulators
The state of Iowa never investigated a nursing home resident’s death that has been attributed to worker misconduct.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Iowa DOT hiring plow drivers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Department Of Transportation is hiring hundreds of temporary workers to keep highways and streets free of snow, and safe for drivers. The DOT says with more than 1,000 full time road crews covering the entire state, there isn’t enough current staff to help clear the thousands of miles of roads.
KIMT
Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey
(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
Comments / 0