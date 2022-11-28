NYC launches 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign: A ‘safe space to raise awareness’

Read full article on original website
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Adams faces backlash for move to involuntarily hospitalize homeless people
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing backlash after moving forward with a host of policy changes that crack down on the city's homeless population. On Tuesday, Adams announced officials will begin hospitalizing more homeless people by involuntarily providing care to those deemed to be in "psychiatric crisis." "For...
Psychologist weighs in on NYC’s plan to hospitalize people with mental illness
New York (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday that people with mental illness will be involuntarily hospitalized in New York City, even if they don’t pose an immediate risk to others. The plan combines action, care, and compassion to assist a vulnerable population, according to Adams. Dr. Jeff Gardere joined PIX11 Morning News […]
Staten Island organization pegged to offer support services to asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island non-profit organization will be one of eight groups around the city picked to help asylum seekers navigate their arrivals in the five boroughs, the office of Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. Adams named La Colmena, headquartered on Port Richmond Avenue, as a...
NYC nurses demand hospitals do more to fill vacancies
NEW YORK -- Frontline health care workers say they are burned out and need help.Nurses rallied on the steps of City Hall on Wednesday demanding hospitals do more to fill existing vacancies.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, registered nurses have been leaving the workforce en masse. Even those who love their careers are being forced to make tough decisions."When you're short-staffed every shift you go in, it's impossible. We get burned out, we get sick, we can't show up, we have to care for our families," said a New York-Presbyterian nurse named Nicole.Nicole was diagnosed with breast cancer. Despite being a...
iheart.com
New York City Will Begin Involuntarily Hospitalizing Mentally Ill People
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that city officials will begin involuntarily hospitalizing people with suspected mental illness in an effort to crack down on crime and homelessness. "The common misunderstanding persists that we cannot provide involuntary assistance unless the person is violent," Adams said, according to the New...
NYC to start forced hospitalization of mentally ill homeless people
New York will start involuntarily hospitalizing mentally ill people who live in the street or on the subway, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday in a new push to fight growing crime. After taking office in January, Adams quickly pledged to remove the many homeless people who live in the city's vast subway system.
back2stonewall.com
Gay Stonewall Vet Jim Fouratt Assaulted By Trans Activist at Let Women Speak Event
In a news story that flew under the radar this month is the upsetting news that transgender rights activists clashed with authorities in New York City on November 18th during a protest against a “Let Women Speak” event, which they claim incites hatred against the transgender community but not before displaying some hatred against the gay community themselves.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Report: Administration for Children’s Services knows it has pervasive racial bias
The New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) has a racial bias problem, and it is one that is so obvious that the organization was outed by one of its own reports. Following a Freedom of Information Law request by the Bronx Defenders, the New York Times reported...
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For Migrants
Mayor Adams opens a new housing shelter for migrantsPhoto byTwitter. After about 3 months when New York started receiving migrants from Texas and spending a lot of money, the mayor spends more money on another housing project. This time Mayor Eric Adams plans to house migrants at Stewart Hotel according to Spectrum News. The hotel is located on Seventh Avenue and is an emergency shelter. There are 56 hotels that are emergency shelters in New York City.
Which slang words are most popular across the United States?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As we speak with friends, browse the internet and check social media online, we’re constantly learning new slang phrases — and our vocabulary grows. But which slang terms are the most popular in the United States? And which states use them most?. A...
Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten Island
Staten Island has about 1300 homeless individualsPhoto byJon TysononUnsplash. The Forgotten Borough is being remembered by the city in the form of three new homeless shelters planned to open in early 2023. The idea of Staten Island housing these shelters began during Mayor Bill de Blasio's campaign in 2017 as part of his“Turning the Tide on Homelessness in New York City" project. While the opening of the sites has faced numerous delays, they are soon to be reality.
NYC opens new mega shelter in Midtown for migrant families
City Hall is opening a new mega shelter in Midtown that can hold some 600 migrants from the southern border — even as the flow of buses has slowed to a trickle, city officials said Tuesday. The new facility at the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Avenue will be run by the city’s Health and Hospitals Corporation and Office of Emergency Management. It will replace the 300-room shelter and migrant welcome center that is already in the building and being operated by the Department of Homeless Services. It’s slated to open sometime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11, according to an internal email obtained by the post Current residents will be given a choice to remain at the hotel or move to a new shelter run by DHS. This new facility will be the fourth mega-shelter opened inside a hotel to house the recent arrivals from the southern border, many of whom are seeking refugee status after fleeing the violence and chaos in Venezuela. The other three emergency sites — known as HERRCs — are located at The Row NYC Hotel, The Watson Hotel and The Wolcott Hotel. Details about the expected cost of the operation were not immediately available.
St. George Theatre and Minority Women in Business collaborate for the Third Annual Toy Drive ‘to add joy to children who need it most’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the third straight year, the St. George Theatre and the Minority Women in Business Association of Staten Island are collaborating for the Third Annual Toy Drive to bring cheer — and lots of awesome toys — to children in the community. “Celebrating...
Calling Staten Island CUNY students: Last days to apply for paid nature-based internship
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Natural Areas Conservancy is in its final days of searching for current or recently-graduated City University of New York (CUNY) students for its Staten Island-based paid internship program. The year-long opportunity at the borough’s 13-acre Greenbelt Native Plant Center in Travis provides students with the...
Liberal media say we should stop covering crime, because it’s hurting Dems
The liberal media suddenly cares about crime. Oh, not the staggering toll on businesses and quality of life, or even the loss of life. No, they’re upset that “fear-mongering” hurt Democrats in the midterm elections. And for that, they blame the New York Post. “NYC Media Might Have Cost Democrats the House,” laments New York magazine. “New York’s Seismic Tilt Toward the GOP,” the New York Times claims, was due to “doomsday-style ads” and “constant media headlines.” Fact is, it was New York Democrats who cost Democrats the House, by pushing a flagrantly illegal gerrymandered election map, which, after being overturned by a judge,...
Washington Square News
Opinion: Strike down pepper spray restrictions
As I finalized my Amazon shopping cart for my first year at NYU, I realized I forgot to add one item: pepper spray. Although it wasn’t as exciting as dorm decorations, I knew it would be crucial to have if I lived by myself in the city. However, as I headed to checkout, my order was blocked; blaring red text notified me that pepper spray could not be shipped to any part of New York, let alone my dorm.
New York Rats Test Positive For COVID, Concerns of Viral Human Spread
Some New York rats apparently carry COVID-19 mutations. Officials are worried rats could transmit COVID to humans. A new study found that rats from New York tested positive for COVID-19 mutations. New York Rats Test Positive For COVID. Scientists at the USDA and the University of Missouri conducted a new...
nystateofpolitics.com
Assembly prepared to vote against seating Brooklyn Republican over residency question
In an extremely rare move, the Democratic-led state Assembly is preparing to vote against seating the Republican winner of an Assembly race in Brooklyn, Lester Chang, because he may not have moved into the borough one year prior to the election as required by law. Earlier this month, Chang defeated...
NYC runs 3 long COVID care centers, but many New Yorkers remain unaware
Dr. Ted Long leads a tour of the Tremont COVID Center of Excellence, which hosts doctors specializing in treating both adults and children. The clinics have fielded 25,000 appointments for long COVID and primary care since opening in early 2022 — a small fraction of the New Yorkers potentially dealing with the condition. [ more › ]
Migrant Children Face Trauma, Homelessness As They Seek Asylum in NYC
Kenyon Madera Vazquez tries to avoid remembering his time in the jungle where he spent his 11th birthday. He traveled with his mother across seven countries and spent ten days in the perilous Darién Gap. At one point, the blisters on his feet became so painful that he couldn’t walk. There were moments of panic, […] The post Migrant Children Face Trauma, Homelessness As They Seek Asylum in NYC appeared first on Documented.
