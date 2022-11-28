ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert

Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona club encourages hiking or running 100 miles in 100 days

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There is so much to do and see this time of year, but one Valley non-profit hopes you’ll spend it enjoying the outdoors!. Arizona Bootleg 100′s challenge is aimed at promoting the beauty of our state, overall wellness, and fitness, with a bit of fun on the side. From Dec. 1 through March 15, the club wants Arizonans to hike or run 100 miles, and members will help you as part of your journey. For $20, you can sign up as a member to gain access to a private Facebook page and tracking software to keep track of the process. You’ll even participate in a celebratory glass at the end.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101 in Glendale

Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Rent prices in Phoenix starting to drop. Updated: 7...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Weekend rain for southeast Arizona

Temperatures this afternoon in the valley will reach the mid 60s. Sunday will be a little warmer as we get back into the low 70s. Another front this upcoming week will knock temperatures back into the mid 60s however no rain is expected. Rain chances sneaking up for metro Phoenix.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Rain chances for metro Phoenix this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A strong storm system working its way down the coast of California is going to impact our weather this weekend. To what level is the big question with many of our favorite models in disagreement, even so, close to the weekend, our level of confidence is down a bit as well. For instance, we’ve got a credible model showing 1″ of rain for downtown Phoenix and another credible model with virtually nothing for central Phoenix. It does appear once the southeast Arizona band of showers does appear, the individual cells will “train,” following one another for much of the day on Saturday. That means we anticipate a fairly narrow swatch of decent rain but not much, say, 20 miles on either side of the band.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood

The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

COVID-19 spreading across Arizona in new holiday surge

A joint research effort between NAU and University of Washington researchers is aiming to create the vaccine. How a Phoenix-based nonprofit is helping to care for caregivers. November is National Family Caregivers Month and the Phoenix-based non-profit Duet is partnering with a Valley doctor to help caregivers and make sure they look after their own health.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Firefighters in Minnesota donate sleds to hospice for children

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters in Minnesota donated sleds to their local children’s hospice for fun but mainly for emergencies. Two Brooklyn Center firefighters went to Crescent Cove Respite & Hospice Home for Kids to drop off sleds for each kid’s room. Though sleds are mostly used for fun, the firefighters say they wanted sleds in each kid’s room to help them escape faster during snowy months in an emergency.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
AZFamily

Rain chances this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cloudy start to your morning in Phoenix the temperatures in the 50s. Plan on a high of 70 degrees later on this afternoon with plenty of cloud cover in the Valley. It’s a very windy start in northern Arizona with gusts approaching 40 mph in places...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cactus Shadows High School in Scottsdale locked down after reports of armed person

Arizona bipartisan lawmakers call for special session to avoid educational crisis. Bipartisan lawmakers are calling for Gov. Ducey to hold a special session to discuss this year's $1 billion educational funding. Vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Real-life grinches destroyed inflatable Christmas decorations in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: 7-day Forecast for Dec. 3, 2022

The chances for rain get higher the farther south and east you live around metro Phoenix on Saturday. High probabilities for rain are showing up in Pinal County. Breaking it down in the simplest form, the chances for rain get higher the farther south and east you live around metro Phoenix on Saturday. High probabilities for rain are showing up in Pinal County. And the main band of showers could also be set up as far south as Tucson.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Valley fever vaccine in the works thanks to researchers at NAU, University of Washington

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are seeing a huge spike in Valley fever cases, now the most common non-COVID infectious disease in Arizona. Some people don’t even notice the symptoms, while it’s debilitating for others. However, researchers are making major progress on a vaccine. “It would be a game-changer for a lot of people,” said Dr. Bridget Mari Barker with the Pathogen and Microbiome Institute at NAU.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona rail workers react to labor agreement, no paid sick days

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - President Biden signed the labor agreement between rail companies and their workers on Friday. Congress acted Thursday, passing a bill to avert the rail strike. The House passed a second bill that would have given rail workers seven paid sick days, but that measure didn’t pass the Senate.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Cochise County board of supervisors votes to certify election

FULL INTERVIEW: Arizona's Family Nicole Crites sits down with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Sen. Sinema spoke with Arizona's Family about the general election, her re-election campaign and the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act. Sen. Sinema weighs in on Kari's Lake's refusal to concede in governor's race. Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy