Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Immersive Nutcracker exhibit opens for the holiday season in Scottsdale
Arizona's Family anchor Tess Rafols gets a sneak peek of Act One's VR arts program at Sunset Elementary School in Glendale, Arizona. Arizona R&B artist becomes finalist to sign with a record label. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:58 AM MST. |. Meet Sam Opoku of Phoenix who is ecstatic...
AZFamily
Vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
AZFamily
Arizona club encourages hiking or running 100 miles in 100 days
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There is so much to do and see this time of year, but one Valley non-profit hopes you’ll spend it enjoying the outdoors!. Arizona Bootleg 100′s challenge is aimed at promoting the beauty of our state, overall wellness, and fitness, with a bit of fun on the side. From Dec. 1 through March 15, the club wants Arizonans to hike or run 100 miles, and members will help you as part of your journey. For $20, you can sign up as a member to gain access to a private Facebook page and tracking software to keep track of the process. You’ll even participate in a celebratory glass at the end.
AZFamily
Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101 in Glendale
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Rent prices in Phoenix starting to drop. Updated: 7...
AZFamily
Weekend rain for southeast Arizona
Temperatures this afternoon in the valley will reach the mid 60s. Sunday will be a little warmer as we get back into the low 70s. Another front this upcoming week will knock temperatures back into the mid 60s however no rain is expected. Rain chances sneaking up for metro Phoenix.
AZFamily
Rain chances for metro Phoenix this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A strong storm system working its way down the coast of California is going to impact our weather this weekend. To what level is the big question with many of our favorite models in disagreement, even so, close to the weekend, our level of confidence is down a bit as well. For instance, we’ve got a credible model showing 1″ of rain for downtown Phoenix and another credible model with virtually nothing for central Phoenix. It does appear once the southeast Arizona band of showers does appear, the individual cells will “train,” following one another for much of the day on Saturday. That means we anticipate a fairly narrow swatch of decent rain but not much, say, 20 miles on either side of the band.
AZFamily
Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
AZFamily
COVID-19 spreading across Arizona in new holiday surge
A joint research effort between NAU and University of Washington researchers is aiming to create the vaccine. How a Phoenix-based nonprofit is helping to care for caregivers. November is National Family Caregivers Month and the Phoenix-based non-profit Duet is partnering with a Valley doctor to help caregivers and make sure they look after their own health.
AZFamily
Arizona mother's Facebook hacked, scammer told friends that her son died of cancer
Arizona R&B artist becomes finalist to sign with a record label. Meet Sam Opoku of Phoenix who is ecstatic to take the next step in their musical journey after collaborating with Darkchild as his Protégé. Arizona's largest resort set to open in late 2023 in Glendale. Updated: 4...
AZFamily
Firefighters in Minnesota donate sleds to hospice for children
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters in Minnesota donated sleds to their local children’s hospice for fun but mainly for emergencies. Two Brooklyn Center firefighters went to Crescent Cove Respite & Hospice Home for Kids to drop off sleds for each kid’s room. Though sleds are mostly used for fun, the firefighters say they wanted sleds in each kid’s room to help them escape faster during snowy months in an emergency.
AZFamily
Rain chances this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cloudy start to your morning in Phoenix the temperatures in the 50s. Plan on a high of 70 degrees later on this afternoon with plenty of cloud cover in the Valley. It’s a very windy start in northern Arizona with gusts approaching 40 mph in places...
AZFamily
Cactus Shadows High School in Scottsdale locked down after reports of armed person
Arizona bipartisan lawmakers call for special session to avoid educational crisis. Bipartisan lawmakers are calling for Gov. Ducey to hold a special session to discuss this year's $1 billion educational funding. Vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Real-life grinches destroyed inflatable Christmas decorations in...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: 7-day Forecast for Dec. 3, 2022
The chances for rain get higher the farther south and east you live around metro Phoenix on Saturday. High probabilities for rain are showing up in Pinal County. Breaking it down in the simplest form, the chances for rain get higher the farther south and east you live around metro Phoenix on Saturday. High probabilities for rain are showing up in Pinal County. And the main band of showers could also be set up as far south as Tucson.
AZFamily
Arizona railroad workers disappointed over lack of paid sick days in labor dispute
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
AZFamily
Arizona is the only state that has medium/high COVID-19 levels in all its counties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 is on the rise once again in Arizona. The latest numbers from the state health department show 12,987 cases and 42 new deaths. Eight Arizona counties currently have high transmission levels, and Arizona is the only state in the country where every single county has medium or high levels of COVID-19 transmission.
AZFamily
Forest Service warning people to avoid shipping containers at the border
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
AZFamily
Valley fever vaccine in the works thanks to researchers at NAU, University of Washington
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are seeing a huge spike in Valley fever cases, now the most common non-COVID infectious disease in Arizona. Some people don’t even notice the symptoms, while it’s debilitating for others. However, researchers are making major progress on a vaccine. “It would be a game-changer for a lot of people,” said Dr. Bridget Mari Barker with the Pathogen and Microbiome Institute at NAU.
AZFamily
Arizona rail workers react to labor agreement, no paid sick days
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - President Biden signed the labor agreement between rail companies and their workers on Friday. Congress acted Thursday, passing a bill to avert the rail strike. The House passed a second bill that would have given rail workers seven paid sick days, but that measure didn’t pass the Senate.
AZFamily
Forest Service advises public to stay away from border areas where containers are being installed
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13/3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Forest Service is telling the public to refrain from entering areas in the Coronado National Forest where the state of Arizona is installing shipping containers on the U.S.-Mexico border. The federal agency is calling the state’s project unauthorized and says related...
AZFamily
Cochise County board of supervisors votes to certify election
FULL INTERVIEW: Arizona's Family Nicole Crites sits down with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Sen. Sinema spoke with Arizona's Family about the general election, her re-election campaign and the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act. Sen. Sinema weighs in on Kari's Lake's refusal to concede in governor's race. Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at...
Comments / 0