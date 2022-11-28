Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Samsung Heavy Industries Plans “Smart Yard” to Accelerate Production
South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) intends to accelerate the production of newbuilds with the adoption of a “smart yard” technology designed to optimize operations. The Korean government has been advocating for the shipyard to improve efficiency through the use of technology as the yards seek to manage their huge backlog and compete for new orders.
maritime-executive.com
Hybrid Tankers Ordered Prepared for Methanol and Wind
Swedish tanker operator Terntank reported that it has ordered a novel, new tanker design as it works toward its goal of fossil-free operations. The company which dates back more than 100 years and currently operates 10 chemical/product tankers placed an order for two new 15,000 dwt tankers along with an option for two more each with a hybrid power plant as well as methanol and wind assist readiness.
Russia is reportedly asking Western countries to ease sanctions amid talks to extend the Black Sea grain export deal
Russia is reportedly asking the West to exempt a key lender from sanctions, sources told Reuters. But a spokesperson from the European Commission told Reuters that sanctions already allow for the exemptions. The request came during talks to extend a deal that allows exports of Ukrainian gain from the Black...
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Russia is on track to ship its highest amount of oil products since the war as Europe struggles to wean itself off Russian energy supplies
Russia is on track this month to ship its highest amount of oil products since the war, according to Vortexa data compiled by Bloomberg. Russia shipped 2.657 million barrels a day of its oil products in the first three weeks of November. That's partly because Europe is struggling to wean...
The EU wants to cap Russian oil around $65 a barrel, but Ukraine President Zelenskyy is pushing for it to be as low as $30
European governments are in talks for a price cap on Russian oil at around $65, but Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that's too high. The proposed limit is artificial, he said, and would like to see instead a price cap of $30 to $40 per barrel, per Reuters. On Friday,...
gcaptain.com
MSC’s First Cargo Plane Delivered
The first aircraft in MSC’s new air cargo business has been delivered. Atlas Air, a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ: AAWW), announced the delivery of the Boeing 777-200 freighter. It is the first of four aircraft Atlas Air will operate on behalf of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, the world’s largest container shipping line.
New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
Most of the capacity on the Baltic Pipe is already booked for the next 15 years, operators said.
maritime-executive.com
UN: Investments to Combat Delays, Consolidation, and Aging Fleets
Increased investment is required all across the maritime supply chains to better prepare for future global crises and to continue the emergence of developing economies says a new report from the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The agency, which focuses on economic development, cites the disruptions caused by the pandemic as well as the trends in the shipping industry saying that investments are needed in the maritime transport systems.
streetwisereports.com
Gold Miner Strikes 19.1m of 43.3 g/t Au at Alaska Property
North American gold explorer HighGold Mining Inc. (HIGH:TSX.V; HGGOF:OTCQX), yesterday announced the results from assays collected from four resource infill and expansion drill holes at its Johnson Tract (JT) Project in Southcentral Alaska, U.S. The JT Project is a poly-metallic (gold, copper, zinc, silver, lead) project that encompasses about 8,475...
The EPA Finds That E15 Fuel Is Dangerous for 2001 Model Cars and Older
Here's a look at the danger and safety risks of using E15 fuel in cars from the 2001 model year or older. The post The EPA Finds That E15 Fuel Is Dangerous for 2001 Model Cars and Older appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electricity supplies tight as National Grid issues two separate notices
Concerns have been raised over Britain’s energy supply on Monday and Tuesday evenings as the grid operator issued two separate indications that things could get tight.The National Grid Electricity System Operator issued and then rapidly cancelled a notice that the difference between the amount of electricity available and the supply of electricity would be smaller than hoped for on Monday evening.It comes as the grid will struggle to rely on nuclear power coming from France, where supply will also be tighter than usual on Monday and Tuesday evenings.The so-called Capacity Market Notice was issued at 1.33pm, with a warning of...
SES AI Corporation To Host Battery World 2022 Event
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) (“SES”, “SES AI” or the “Company”), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, headquartered in Boston, USA and with facilities in Shanghai and South Korea, today announced the agenda Battery World 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005593/en/ The 2nd annual Battery World 2022 will held on December 14th, 2022 - 11:00AM EST. Please refer to the link in the press release to register. (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Cummins closes $197M acquisition of Siemens Commercial Vehicles unit
Cummins Inc. has closed the $197 million acquisition of Siemens Commercial Vehicles. Meritor Inc. arranged to buy the unit before the power and technology provider’s $3.7 billion takeover of Meritor concluded. Meritor offered to acquire the Siemens unit in May while Cummins’ $3.7 billion offer for the axle and...
China dispatches ships to respond to US cruiser ‘illegally intruding’ waters in South China Sea
China’s military said it dispatched a ship to the South China Sea to guide away a US cruiser that “seriously violated” its security and sovereignty and accused Washington of being a “security risk maker” in the region.On Tuesday, China’s military said a US cruiser that “illegally intruded” into waters near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea was closely monitored and then guided away.“The actions of the US military seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security,” said Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army.He added that the US cruiser’s intrusion showed Washington...
Russian, Chinese bombers fly joint patrols over Pacific
MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian and Chinese strategic bombers on Wednesday flew a joint patrol over the western Pacific in a show of increasingly close defense ties between the two countries. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Tu-95 bombers of the Russian air force and the Chinese...
rigzone.com
Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
Shell Petroleum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, has reached an agreement with Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Pioneer Point Partners, and Sampension to acquire Nature Energy Biogas for nearly $2 billion. The acquisition will be absorbed within Shell’s current capital range, which remains unchanged. Based in Denmark, Nature Energy is...
Russia And China To Revive Defunct Soviet Automaker Moskvich At Ex-Renault Factory
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, several automotive manufacturers have left the country, opting to sell their assets for insignificant sums but with a buyback clause in the contract. Manufacturers who made these deals may struggle to get their factories back from the Russians, as they have now teamed up with the Chinese to produce new cars at these facilities.
CNBC
Defying forecasts, crude oil prices have wiped out most of this year's gains and could head lower
Oil prices were briefly negative for the year Monday, a surprising turnaround from projections that crude could be in short supply and selling at much higher prices. For consumers, that means cheaper-than-expected fuel, and gasoline prices are expected to fall below last year's level by Christmas, according to OPIS. Oil...
maritime-executive.com
Italian Navy Assists Disabled Tanker After Pirates Steal Cargo
The Italian Navy is assisting the South Korean product tanker B. Ocean that was robbed and left disabled by pirates last week in the Gulf of Guinea. After attempting to proceed under its own power to Abidjan in Cote d'Ivoire it was determined that the tanker requires assistance and is not expected to reach port till mid-week.
