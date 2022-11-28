ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
New York Post

Jay Leno hits cop car twice at first gig since fire accident

Maybe it’s time for this car buff to hire a driver and mechanic. Jay Leno hit a police vehicle multiple times as he pulled up to his comeback gig Sunday in California — more than two weeks after suffering third-degree burns while working on a classic car in his garage. The 72-year-old comic and classic car aficionado hit the tire of a police Jeep with the back right tire of his Tesla as he attempted to park in front of a Hermosa Beach comedy club, video shows. Leno then inexplicably backed up and collided with the car a second time. “You can just go,...
The Independent

Hospital shares photo of Jay Leno after treatment for ‘serious’ facial burns from car fire

Jay Leno has been discharged from the Grossman Burn Center 10 days after suffering “serious” facial burns from a car fire.“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr Peter Grossman said in a statement.The 72-year-old former late-night host underwent surgery for serious burns when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car in his LA garage.Leno suffered burns to his face, hands and chest that his plastic surgeon, Dr Grossman, categorised as second-degree or verging on more severe, during a news conference on Wednesday (16 November).Some of the...
RadarOnline

SEE THE PHOTO: Jay Leno Released From Burn Center, Seen For First Time With Facial Scar

There's no place like home. Jay Leno was released from the Los Angeles burn center after a 10-day stay following an accident at his classic car garage. The extent of the comedian's facial scarring from the first was hard to miss as he posed for a photo-op with healthcare workers from the specialty treatment center, and RadarOnline.com has the photo.On November 12, Leno, 72, was working on his classic steam engine car when he was "sprayed" with gasoline and became engulfed in flames when the reaction ignited. Leno was rushed to a nearby hospital before being transported to the...
Us Weekly

Jay Leno’s Gasoline Fire Accident: What Happened, His Injuries and More

Jay Leno is on the mend after a harrowing gasoline accident left him with “serious burns” on his face. The former Tonight Show host, who was burned in a garage fire that broke out in November 2022, “got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno told Variety one day after the incident. “I am […]
ktalnews.com

Jay Leno reportedly burned by erupting car, in hospital

Jay Leno is hospitalized with facial burns after a car fire Sunday. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”. TMZ first reported that the...
Popculture

Jay Leno Spotted Publicly Amid Treatment for Serious Burns After Accident

Jay Leno was spotted for the first time since his burn incident. The longtime talk show host and comedian was spotted receiving treatment for his burn injuries in a hyperbolic chamber pod, marking the first time anyone has seen Leno since he fell victim to a car fire. Radar Online was one of the first to report it. Leno was using the chamber to address concerns regarding the healing process for his injuries. The 72-year-old's injuries were sustained when was working on one of his vintage cars when the combination of leaked gas and sparks from a steam engine combusted. A fire ensued and he was gravely injured. As a result, he cancelled a scheduled appearance.

