There's no place like home. Jay Leno was released from the Los Angeles burn center after a 10-day stay following an accident at his classic car garage. The extent of the comedian's facial scarring from the first was hard to miss as he posed for a photo-op with healthcare workers from the specialty treatment center, and RadarOnline.com has the photo.On November 12, Leno, 72, was working on his classic steam engine car when he was "sprayed" with gasoline and became engulfed in flames when the reaction ignited. Leno was rushed to a nearby hospital before being transported to the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO